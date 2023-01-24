ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

New iOS Option Makes It Super Hard for Someone to Hack Your iCloud

Apple now lets you protect your Apple ID and iCloud account with hardware security keys, a significant upgrade for those who want maximum protection from hackers, identity thieves, or snoops. Hardware security keys are small physical devices that communicate with USB or Lightning ports or with NFC wireless data connections...
The Verge

Amazon launches a $5 monthly subscription for unlimited prescription medications

Amazon is launching RxPass in the US, a new drug subscription exclusive to Prime members that charges users a $5 monthly fee to ship eligible prescription medications to their doorstep. Announced on Tuesday in a press release, the Amazon RxPass subscription program provides generic medications to treat over 80 common health conditions, including high blood pressure, hair loss, anxiety, and acid reflux.
CBS News

Amazon just put the new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for an unbeatable price

The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance than the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge. Amazon has the 4.5-star rated device on sale now for up to 20% off.Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. Both options are on sale now. Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32...
SlashGear

How To Scan Your iPhone For Malware

Malware — and other forms of digital virus — is often an irritation at best, and can be devastating at worst. Whether it's through security exploits, data breaches, or plain old social engineering, dealing with unwanted software on your iPhone is no fun. These infections can lead to...
CNET

This New Year Deal on Peacock Premium Offers 12 Months of Streaming for Just $30

If you're yet to try out Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, or you've let your subscription lapse, there's a great New Year deal there to entice you in. For a limited time, you can get a year of Peacock Premium for just $30, a saving of 40% versus the annual plan's usual cost and the equivalent of paying for just six months if you went the no-commitment route. All you have to do use the coupon code NEWYEAR23 at checkout.
Motley Fool

AT&T Has a Lot of Useless Landlines Worth $25 Billion

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Phone Arena

You can now buy refurbished iPhone 13 models from Apple

As exciting as the iPhone 14 lineup is, one thing cannot be overlooked: Apple really placed an emphasis on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus on the other hand left many users underwhelmed and for a good reason. They are almost identical to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
Android Headlines

The Moto G13 and G23 are the company's newest budget phones

Motorola is unveiling several new phones targeted at price-conscious people. The newly-announced Motorola Moto G13 and Moto G23 are the company’s newest budget handsets. They promise to bring a nice user experience at a good price. The company also introduced another pair of phones that offer a mid-range experience....
shefinds

Bad iPhone Habits That Are Ruining Your Phone's Battery

Habits can rule our lives — for better or for worse. If you get yourself into the habit of meditating every day or reading or journaling, you may quickly start to see improvements in the way you feel. The same holds true for tech habits. Forming good...
Android Police

Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy