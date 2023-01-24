We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Not all showers have fixed doors, particularly if you have a shower-tub combo. And though you can drill a curtain rod into the wall, you may not want something quite that permanent. “If you don’t want to drill into your drywall or tile, a tension rod is your best bet,” says Lanna Ali-Hassan, owner of Beyond the Box Interiors, a full-service interior design firm located in the Washington DC metro area. “They’re also a great option for renters or home stagers since they’re not a permanent fixture. They are super easy and quick to install.” A shower tension rod affords you the option of having a spring-loaded rod that exerts outward pressure to stabilize itself between two walls. And while there are many options out there in various sizes, materials, finishes, and—yes—prices, the quality varies greatly.

1 DAY AGO