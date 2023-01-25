Read full article on original website
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Predictions: Winners, Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, Title Matches
It’s the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Predictions Show! We will give our predictions on the Royal Rumble event, the title matches and the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match!
Second reason why Mark and Jay Briscoe were reportedly not allowed on AEW TV
According to multiple sources, including F4WOnline, the second reason Mark and Jay Briscoe were not allowed on AEW TV by Warner Bros. Discovery was the tag team’s use of the Confederate flag on their jackets and ring gear. The use of the Confederate flag is controversial in American culture,...
Possible SPOILERS for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble
According to PWInsider, the following NXT Superstars are in San Antonio for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble. We will have live coverage of tonight’s Royal Rumble, beginning at 8:00 pm ET.
The winner of the WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match is…
Cody Rhodes is the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble winner. Below is an excerpt from Mike Tedesco’s Royal Rumble recap of how it all went down. Rhodes attacks Gunther and does a roll, but Gunther wipes him out with a dropkick! Gunther annihilates Rhodes with a Powerbomb and throws him over the top rope. Rhodes holds onto the top rope with his feet dangling over the floor! Rhodes pulls himself to the apron and is not eliminated yet. Gunther and Rhodes exchange blows. Rhodes is still on the apron and will be eliminated if he’s knocked off. Gunther applies a sleeper hold. Rhodes uses his body weight to pull Gunther over the top rope. Gunther realizes he is in trouble and releases the hold. Rhodes quickly goes to the top rope and jumps off, but Gunther chops him out of midair! Gunther lifts Rhodes, but Rhodes slides off and hits Cross Rhodes. Rhodes hits the ropes and clotheslines Gunther out of the ring! The American Nightmare is the winner of the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match!
Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title
Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women's doubles title
Report: AEW And Austin Matelson Are Being Sued For Over Rights To Luchasaurus Mask Design
As first reported by Wrestlenomics and then Fightful, a lawsuit was filed last month over the mask design used by Austin Matelson who wrestles as AEW star Luchasaurus. The report notes Composite Effects, LLC (CFX) made a legal complaint, dated December 20, 2022 against All Elite Wrestling and Austin Matelson (Luchasaurus), claiming that AEW and Matelson are using a copyrighted mask design for AEW merchandising purposes without the designer’s permission. It is also said that the Louisiana-based designer states that it “owns licensing and design rights on all of our characters.”
WWE SmackDown Preview: Go-Home Show For The Royal Rumble
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FOX, and emanate from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. This is the go-home show for this Saturday’s Royal Rumble. As of this writing, WWE is advertising...
Top AEW star to be featured in new video game
AEW Executive Vice President and one third of the World Trios Champions Kenny Omega will be featured in the new Like a Dragon: Ishin! Video game. The game is scheduled to release on February 21, 2023 and will be released on PlayStation 4 and 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.
Watch: Full Length Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life
Ring of Honor has released the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life. The video contains Jay Briscoe’s best matches, interviews and more. It is just over three hours. You can watch it now for free on ROH’s YouTube channel or HonorClub.
Preliminary WWE SmackDown Ratings for Royal Rumble Go-Home Show; Top 10 Highlights From Friday’s Show
Preliminary numbers are in for Friday night’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown Royal Rumble go-home show. According to SpoilerTV, WWE SmackDown averaged 2.433 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.525 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.340 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown scored a 0.65 rating....
WWE Hall of Famers appear on Tamron Hall, comment on how they thought WWE did not feature enough women on Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins appeared on the Friday, January 27 episode of the Tamron Hall show. Nikki and Brie discussed how they defied odds to become wrestling icons. They also made comments on how they thought WWE did not feature enough women on this past Monday’s Raw is 30 special.
Videos: Becky Lynch appears on Kelly Clarkson Show; WWE releases the cold open for Saturday’s Royal Rumble
WWE Superstar Becky Lynch appeared on the Friday, January 27 episode of the Kelly Clarkson show. Below is a description of Lynch’s appearance on the show, along with the segment. WWE star Becky “The Man” Lynch teases her upcoming Battle Royal against 29 other pro wrestlers in Royal Rumble...
Featured Article: The tribute that Jay Briscoe deserved
Mark Briscoe spiked Jay Lethal with the Jay Driller for a 1-2-3 on Wednesday night to end AEW Dynamite in a fitting tribute to Jay Briscoe. Lethal and Briscoe then hugged as members of the AEW roster and staff stood on the stage, Jay Briscoe tribute appearing on the screen behind them.
