Read full article on original website
Related
Weekend fire at SW Miami-Dade duplex claims third victim
MIAMI -- A woman whose 4-month-old son was killed along with the child's great grandmother during a weekend fire at their southwest Miami-Dade duplex has died, relatives told CBS 4.Rukiyah Kendrick, 19, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Jackson South Medical Center after she was taken there for treatment following a blaze that swept through the family's home shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in West Perrine at 10150 West Circle Plaza. The woman's infant child, identified as Legend Larose, and the baby's 70-year-old great grandmother died Saturday after firefighters pulled them from the burning home.Relatives said Leroy Larose, the 22-year-old...
NBC Miami
2 Women Arrested After Wild Fight With Worker at Miami International Airport
Two women were arrested after a wild fight with an airline employee at a ticket counter at Miami International Airport Tuesday that was caught on camera. The video, provided by Only in Dade, showed the two women in custody following the altercation just after 9:30 a.m. at a Frontier Airlines ticket counter.
WSVN-TV
2 people hospitalized after being struck in drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a South Florida neighborhood. Gunfire erupted along Southwest 130th Avenue, Wednesday morning. One victim was airlifted to Jackson South, while the second victim drove to Baptist Health in Homestead. Police are investigating the shooting.
WSVN-TV
Passengers who caused disruption at MIA released from jail
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail. A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes. Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her...
NBC Miami
Divers Pull Man Out of Storm Drain in NW Miami-Dade Canal
A man who was reportedly stuck in a storm drain in a canal in northwest Miami-Dade was pulled out by divers Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the canal near the 2400 block of Northwest 119th Street. Footage showed multiple rescue crews at the scene and...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade real estate vacancies reach new low as South Florida rent rockets to record highs
‘It’s estimated that landlords will have the upper hand moving into 2023.’. Rents rose across all asset classes in South Florida in the fourth quarter of 2022 as vacancies sank further amid a development rush to fill demand. That bodes well for builders and Realtors and shouldn’t too adversely...
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
West Palm-area nursing school one of three targeted in fake diploma fraud probe
MIAMI — A now-shuttered nursing school in suburban West Palm Beach is one of three involved in a scam to create an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses, federal officials in Miami said Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has indicted more than two dozen people in the scheme, which sold fraudulent nursing-school diplomas and academic transcripts from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to those seeking licenses to work as nurses. Each defendant faces up to...
WSVN-TV
2 detained after search for suspect leads to Miami street closure; NW 17th Ave. back open near 20th Street
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have detained two people in Miami following an hours-long search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. The search led to Miami Police’s SWAT team to close down roads in a major part of the city, Wednesday evening. At around 6 p.m.,...
dancehallmag.com
Squash Associate ‘JMan’ Appointed Public Defender In Florida Double Murder
Murder accused Jahreme ‘JMan’ Shelton, a producer who is a known associate of Dancehall artist Squash, has been appointed a public defender Ana Paulina Guevara, in the Law Office of the Public Defender in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in his upcoming double homicide case. Efforts to get a comment...
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
Fort Lauderdale’s ‘Seminole Girl’ statue has gone missing. Don’t worry. It wasn’t stolen.
Where in the world is Fort Lauderdale’s “Seminole Girl” bronze sculpture? The life-sized statue, unveiled eight years ago as an enduring monument to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, went missing a few weeks ago. It normally sits on the south side of the New River, across from the historic Stranahan House and the Riverside Hotel in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The popular sculpture has not been ...
WSVN-TV
Testimony continues in trial of former South Florida teacher accused of inappropriate interactions with female students
MIAMI (WSVN) - A former teacher was back in court, facing his accuser years after he was arrested for betraying the trust of his students. “It’s impacted every day of my life for the last, nearly seven years, and it’s been difficult,” said the alleged victim. A...
WSVN-TV
SWAT closes down area of NW 17th Ave., near 20th Street in Miami in search of suspect
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police’s SWAT team have closed down roads in a major part of the City of Miami, as they search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Searching for 11-Year-Old Child Missing Since Tuesday
The Miami Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old child who has not been seen since Tuesday. Bryan Tathum was last seen in the area of Little Havana, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 90 pounds. He was last...
NBC Miami
Armed Suspect Shot by Officer in Miami Gardens: Police
An armed man was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer during a confrontation in Miami Gardens Tuesday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 9th Place. Officials said Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a...
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting Pot
Miami is known for its diverse culinary scene, and street food is no exception. From traditional Cuban sandwiches to exotic Caribbean dishes, the street food in Miami offers a delicious taste of the city's vibrant culture.
Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed
Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
DeSantis proposes criminal justice reforms at ‘Preserving Law and Order’ event in Miami
Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a series of criminal justice reforms he intended to prioritize in the March legislative session.
Comments / 0