physiciansweekly.com
Disposable elevator cap duodenoscopes may reduce contamination in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography – the ICECAP trial
1. Duodenal contamination was detected in 11.2% of patients who underwent endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) using a standard duodenoscope and 3.8% of patients using a disposable elevator cap duodenoscope. 2. Both scopes were sufficient in acquiring the same level of technical success. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
physiciansweekly.com
Higher body mass index may be associated with altered vitamin D levels and metabolism
1. Among individuals with a higher body mass index, baseline vitamin D serum metabolite levels were lower compared to those with a lower body mass index. 2. A reduced efficacy of vitamin D supplementation was observed in individuals with a higher body mass index, which may be due to a blunted metabolism.
physiciansweekly.com
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease associated with worse postoperative outcomes
1. Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) had lower survival rates and greater healthcare costs compared to patients without COPD following inpatient elective surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) continue to have an increased risk of complications and worse outcomes following surgery,...
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnostic tool may help identify cerebral palsy regardless of encephalopathy features
1. In a case-control study, a diagnostic prediction tool was able to identify cerebral palsy with reasonable sensitivity and specificity using 12 common variables pertaining to pregnancy, delivery, and neonates. 2. The performance characteristics of the diagnostic tool were similar when used in a cohort of infants without encephalopathy, and...
physiciansweekly.com
Empagliflozin use is associated with slower progression of chronic kidney disease
1. Empagliflozin led to a lower risk of kidney disease progression in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) as compared to placebo control. 2. Compared to placebo, empagliflozin was associated with a lower risk of death from cardiovascular causes in patients with CKD. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
physiciansweekly.com
Rezafungin is non-inferior to caspofungin in the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis
1. Global cure was achieved in 59% of the rezafungin group compared to 61% of the caspofungin group. 2. There were no significant differences in the 30-day all-cause mortality and rates of serious adverse events between the two groups. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Invasive candida infection is...
physiciansweekly.com
Unvaccinated status increases risk of long COVID symptoms
1. Individuals with more severe acute COVID-19 illness and an unvaccinated status prior to infection were more likely to have symptoms one month following infection. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) It is well known that COVID-19 infections can result in a wide range of acute outcomes from asymptomatic infection to...
physiciansweekly.com
Aspirin thromboprophylaxis noninferior to low-molecular-weight heparin in patients with fractures
1. In this randomized clinical trial, there were no differences in mortality, pulmonary embolism, or safety between thromboprophylaxis with aspirin versus low-molecular-weight heparin in patients with fractures. 2. Incidence of deep vein thrombosis was higher with aspirin use compared to low-molecular-weight heparin use. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
physiciansweekly.com
The Negative Impact of Prior Authorization: By the Numbers
While many medical professionals like to voice their dissatisfaction regarding prior authorization (PA) they’re frustrating, time-consuming, and sometimes fruitless it is not merely talking. According to an AMA survey, 91% of physicians feel that PA can have a negative impact. Additionally, 82% believe that waiting for PA can lead to patients abandoning care, and 34% have seen PA result in a serious consequences.
physiciansweekly.com
Catheter ablation reduces rates of persistent atrial fibrillation and atrial tachyarrhythmia
1. In patients with untreated paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, catheter ablation was associated with reduced rates of persistent atrial fibrillation and tachyarrhythmias compared to pharmacotherapies. 2. Catheter ablation was also associated with a lower rate of serious adverse events when compared to antiarrhythmic pharmacotherapy. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
physiciansweekly.com
High-Sensitivity Cardiac Troponin Assays Implementation
The following is a summary of “Implementation of High-Sensitivity Cardiac Troponin Assays in the United States,” published in the 2023 January issue of Cardiology by McCarthy, et al. Since their licensure, little information had been gathered about the use of high-sensitivity cardiac troponin (hs-cTn) tests in the US....
physiciansweekly.com
Teenage Trauma Mortality in Adult and Padiatric Facilities
The following is a summary of “Elder child or young adult? Adolescent trauma mortality amongst pediatric and adult facilities,” published in the December 2022 issue of Surgery by Stephenson, et al. Although it was believed that teenage patients at pediatric trauma centers (PTC), adult trauma centers (ATC), and...
physiciansweekly.com
Emergency Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers with Unknown COVID-19 Infections
The following is a summary of “Incidence of unknown COVID-19 infection in a cohort of emergency physicians and advance practice providers,” published in the December 2022 issue of Emergency Medicine by Barksdale, et al. The COVID-19 epidemic had affected healthcare professionals in the United States since February 2020....
physiciansweekly.com
CMPS and Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: A Diagnostic Prediction Model
The following is a summary of “A Diagnostic Prediction Model for Separating Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis and Chronic Musculoskeletal Pain Syndrome,” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Straalen, et al. For a study, researchers sought to create and verify a diagnostic prediction model that, using patient-reported...
physiciansweekly.com
Validation and Development of Survival Model in Older Patients With Pneumonia
The following is the summary of “Development and validation of a survival prediction model in elder patients with community-acquired pneumonia: a MIMIC-population-based study” published in the January 2023 issue of Pulmonary medicine by Li, et al. The goal of this study was to create a model for estimating...
physiciansweekly.com
Nanvuranlat Prolongs PFS in Refractory Advanced BTC
Patients with pre-treated, advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC) may benefit from treatment with nanvuranlat, efficacy data from a phase 2 study indicated. According to the authors, the safety profile was clean. The current phase 2 study randomized 104 patients with advanced, refractory BTC with a NAT-2 non-rapid phenotype 2:1 to...
physiciansweekly.com
Functional Connectivity & Pain-induced Activation of the Brain in Migraine Sufferers
The following is the summary of “Longitudinal changes in functional connectivity and pain-induced brain activations in patients with migraine: a functional MRI study pre- and post- treatment with Erenumab” published in the January 2023 issue of Headache and Pain by Schwedt, et al. A combination of central and...
physiciansweekly.com
Long-Term Complications and Acute Phase Characteristics of Pulmonary Embolism in COVID-19
The following is the summary of “Acute phase characteristics and long-term complications of pulmonary embolism in COVID-19 compared to non-COVID-19 cohort: a large single-centre study” published in the January 2023 issue of Pulmonary medicine by Moreno, et al. The goals of this study are to determine if risk...
