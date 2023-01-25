LISTEN: Eric Adams Wants To Be Your Source for News About Eric Adams

Eric Adams Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

The mayor says “I need to speak directly to my consumer in my voice” since reporters, in his view, are now writing opinion columns instead of delivering the facts about the stuff he’s getting done—so he’s starting a newsletter to “speak directly to my consumer in my voice.” Professor Christina Greer, reporter Katie Honan and editor (and columnist) Harry Siegel discuss this, and much more.

