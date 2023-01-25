ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Eric Adams Wants To Be Your Source for News About Eric Adams

By FAQ NYC
 1 day ago
The mayor says “I need to speak directly to my consumer in my voice” since reporters, in his view, are now writing opinion columns instead of delivering the facts about the stuff he’s getting done—so he’s starting a newsletter to “speak directly to my consumer in my voice.” Professor Christina Greer, reporter Katie Honan and editor (and columnist) Harry Siegel discuss this, and much more.

Subscribe to FAQ NYC on Apple , Spotify , or pretty much everywhere podcasts are found.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
