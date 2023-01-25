PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 30, 2020 executed by Gayle H. Toth, a single woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for Caliber Home Loans, Inc., said Mortgage being recorded October 8, 2020, in RLPY Book 2020, Page 72741, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama; having later been assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by instrument recorded in RLPY Book 2020, Page 72741, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Elmore County, Alabama on 03/02/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, according to the Plat of Summerfield Plat 2, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 14 Page 28. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 110 Sunset Dr., Deatsville, AL 36022. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS-IS, WHERE-IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney's fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Paul K. Lavelle, Esq. Attorney for Mortgagee Spina, & Lavelle, P.C. One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N Birmingham, Alabama 35243 (205) 298-1800 30-FC-23-01001 Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, 2023 30-FC-23-01001.

