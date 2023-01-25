Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
EST/PEAVY, W.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM H. PEAVY, DECEASED CASE NO: 2023-003 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of WILLIAM H. PEAVY, deceased, having been granted to MARGIE PEAVY on January 18, 2023 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. MARGIE PEAVY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM H. PEAVY, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: JAMES T. BAILEY ATTORNEY AT LAW 721 7TH STREET SOUTH CLANTON, AL 35045 205-755-1427 Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, 2023 EST/PEAVY, W.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/STRINGER, H.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN B. STRINGER, DECEASED CASE NO: 2023-009 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of HELEN B. STRINGER, deceased, having been granted to BRENDA K. SHAW on January 20, 2023 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. BRENDA K. SHAW PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN B. STRINGER, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: ROBERT B. RENEAU LAW OFFICES OF EDWARDS & EDWARDS. P.C. 109 EAST BRIDGE STREET WETUMPKA. ALABAMA 36092 334-514-1011 Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, 2023 EST/STRINGER, H.
WSFA
Former Alabama lawmaker files suit against city of Montgomery, police department
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the city of Montgomery and others. The lawsuit is centered around Hooper’s now-dismissed indictment relating to a sexual abuse charge. The city of Montgomery, Police Chief Darryl J. Albert and the Montgomery Police...
WSFA
Selma police chief placed on administrative leave
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to Mayor James Perkins. Perkins made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday and stated Fulford would be afforded a pre-disciplinary hearing, per state law. “I wanted to just announce an immediate...
selmasun.com
Selma Mayor places police chief Fulford on administrative leave; appoints interim chief
Selma Mayor James Perkins announced on Wednesday that an interim police chief has been appointed for the city. The current Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a pre-disciplinary hearing, Perkins announced in the daily tornado relief press conference held at the Dallas County Courthouse annex.
Wetumpka Herald
30-FC-23-01001
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 30, 2020 executed by Gayle H. Toth, a single woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for Caliber Home Loans, Inc., said Mortgage being recorded October 8, 2020, in RLPY Book 2020, Page 72741, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama; having later been assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by instrument recorded in RLPY Book 2020, Page 72741, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Elmore County, Alabama on 03/02/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, according to the Plat of Summerfield Plat 2, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 14 Page 28. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 110 Sunset Dr., Deatsville, AL 36022. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS-IS, WHERE-IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney's fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Paul K. Lavelle, Esq. Attorney for Mortgagee Spina, & Lavelle, P.C. One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N Birmingham, Alabama 35243 (205) 298-1800 30-FC-23-01001 Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, 2023 30-FC-23-01001.
WSFA
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
apr.org
Alabama event aims to prevent stigmatizing the addicted
A multi-day conference seeking to reduce the stigma around substance abuse disorders takes place across Alabama this week. Today’s Stop Judging: Start Healing’s summit stop is in Mobile. The event is an effort of a group known as VitAL*. The initiative aims to help friends, family and medical professionals speak more effectively about people with mental illnesses and substance use disorders. Dr. Ellen Robertson is the Project Director for VitAL. She says particular language can harm those suffering from substance use disorders.
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Does the punishment fit the crime? Efforts to increase eluding penalties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fleeing police - or eluding - is becoming a bigger problem for law enforcement with each passing year. The results can be deadly - and the chaos - wide reaching. Surprisingly, the penalties for this behavior are also light. WTVM News Leader 9 Investigates: police chases...
Wetumpka Herald
COMPLETION
PUBLIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Duncan & Thompson Construction Services, L.L.C. (Contractor) has completed the Contract for Construction of Dining and Kitchen Renovations to Stanhope-Elmore High School, DCM (BC) Project #2021136 at 4300 Main Street, Millbrook, AL 36054 for the State of Alabama and the Elmore County Board of Education, Wetumpka, AL, Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Architect, Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc. or the Contractor, Duncan & Thompson Construction Services, L.L.C., 520 Mineral Trace Suite D, Birmingham, Alabama 35244. Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 25, Feb. 1, 8 and 15, 2023 COMPLETION.
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County to use contractor to help with tornado cleanup
With three tornados in eight weeks, the work of debris removal has been piling up for the Elmore County Commission. It has recently finished a second pass of removing debris from the right of way of roads in southern Elmore County related to a November tornado that killed two in northern Montgomery County before wreaking havoc in the Jasmine Hill area and Tallassee. The second struck Lake Jordan and Titus.
wdhn.com
A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
alabamanews.net
Community Remembers Stephanie Stone
Those who know and love Stephanie Stone are devastated by the murder that took her life. Now they want everyone in the community to know just how much her presence will be missed. Stone was shot at her Midtown home in what police are calling a robbery that went wrong....
WSFA
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
alabamanews.net
Sheriff Gets Help Housing Displaced Dallas Co. Inmates
The Dallas County Jail is unusable after being severely damaged by the January 12th tornado. So now what happens to someone arrested for committing a crime?. About 130 inmates at the Dallas County Jail — had to be moved — after the jail received major damage from the tornado — that ripped through the Selma area January 12th.
Wetumpka Herald
Source: Little Bit of Texas victim beat, kicked while on ground in state right of way
Chris Teeter was a favorite at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas. Teeter helped get the business through tough times and he enjoyed going there all the time. But Teeter will no longer enjoy a place he frequented as he died as he was leaving there following what the Wetumpka Police Department has described as an “altercation.”
Greenville Advocate
United Methodist congregations, ministers navigate denominational conflict
United Methodist congregations and ministers face difficult and painful decisions concerning whether to remain aligned with or disassociate from the second-largest denomination in the U.S. The conflict, which began almost upon the church’s inception in 1968, centers around the denomination’s position regarding the sanctity of marriage and the qualifications of...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Whitewater “80%” Complete
According to Lead Engineer on the Montgomery Whitewater project , Scott Shipley, the project is around 80% complete, and on track for its Memorial Day weekend opening date. Crews are entering the final stages of construction, “everything we do from here on out is to tidy yup what you see out here,” says Scott Shipley, Lead Engineer.
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Amore Wiggins’ mother shares pain of learning daughter is Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The mother of Amore Wiggins speaks out for the first time since Opelika police identified her daughter as Baby Jane Doe, and announced the child’s father and step-mother were under arrest. Sherry Wiggins was 20 when she gave birth to a baby girl in Virginia. “She was a blessing. She was […]
