Read full article on original website
Related
livingetc.com
Stuck for storage? These ideas for small spaces will help you find a place for everything, even in a tiny home
When planning your storage for small spaces, you've got to think outside of the box and get clever with the way you approach design. From clever built-in storage units that magic space from seemingly nowhere, to genius rearrangements that can afford you more space in mere moments, we've rounded up our favorite smart storage ideas for small spaces to give you that extra bit of room in your small living room, bedroom, bathroom, or indeed any area of the home.
livingetc.com
How to make a narrow room look wider with paint - expert tricks to make small spaces seem bigger
When it comes to making a narrow room look wider, paint is one of the best tools you have at your disposal to help create a spacial illusion and avoid that tunneling feeling that can happen in narrow spaces. From the varying hues and colors used in the space to...
livingetc.com
Color ideas for small kitchens that can make tiny spaces feel bigger, bolder and less apologetic
When it comes to choosing kitchen color ideas for smaller kitchens, keeping things paired back and neutral is often the go-to choice – an accepted way to make a room feel light, bright and airy. But going for more color in your small kitchen can be a better solution to help the space feel bigger and bolder, helping give a smaller room more presence. 'Infusing color into a kitchen, especially if it’s a more compact space, livens up the room and adds a sense of depth that can be played with in so many ways,' says Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams.
housebeautiful.com
The best flooring trends to look out for in 2023
A new year has arrived and so have the interior trends set to shape the months ahead. And when it comes to flooring, bold patterns, cosy carpets and neutral colours inspired by the natural world will be big in 2023. 'For 2023, giving our homes a new lease of life...
livingetc.com
How should you decorate a room with high ceilings? From genius ways to fill space to how to keep it cozy
Decorating living rooms with high ceilings can be quite an intimidating task. With all that wall space, you're at risk of creating a living area that can feel cold and stark. But interior designers are on hand to offer up their top tips for filling out all that wall space or embracing it in its entirety and inviting visitors to stop in their tracks and look up.
Woman Creates Behind the Couch Storage Out of Several IKEA Side Tables
Pretty genius and super chic looking.
livingetc.com
Are white walls still in style for 2023? How to rework this ‘vanilla’ palette for now, according to designers
It’s been the failsafe shade for years, but are white walls still in style for 2023? It seems impossible that this timeless color could fall out of favor, but with the rising popularity of dark, moody interiors, color blocking, and now color drenching – a trend we're still loving – could it be that white walls are over?
AOL Corp
'My skin looks 10 years younger': Amazon's bestselling anti-aging scrub is 70% off, today only
It's a fact of life: Over time, your skin can show signs of aging. Wrinkles, scars and dead skin cells add up to you have dull-looking skin. While you can't turn back time, nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers swear by a bestselling anti-aging scrub for more glowy, youthful-looking skin. It's called the M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Foot and Body Scrub and, just for today, it's 70% off at Amazon.
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
Refinery29
How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7
Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
Lip gloss nails are the newest TikTok trend and JLo's nail artist just showed how to create them at home
Lip gloss nails are taking the manicure world by storm...
The Kitchen Paint Trend That May Just Help You Sell Your Home Faster
As you prepare to sell, strip away the safety net, starting with your kitchen, and find the little things that will genuinely make your home memorable.
money.com
Did You Know You Can Buy Houseplants Fom Amazon? Shop Now and Save up to 50%
Houseplants are having a moment right now, and for a good reason. They’re one of the most inexpensive ways to make your home look luxurious, and you can maintain the greenery and color in your home with minimum upkeep. If you’re looking for your next houseplant, there’s a way to get a slice of nature delivered to your doorstep without having to make a trip to the nursery! The Costa Farms store on Amazon has a huge selection of houseplants, from exotic tropicals to more common varieties, and you can get them for a fraction of the cost of other retailers.
These Fleece Pants Are on Sale for Just $8 — Here’s How We’d Style Them
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been making it our mission lately to figure out a way to elevate all of the loungewear in our closet. It’s not right that we have to change out of sweats just because we’re meeting up with […]
Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade
The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
backyardboss.net
Why You Should Put a Coffee Filter In Your Flowerpots
Creating the ideal growing environment for your plants is a balancing act, and you may find yourself experimenting with various age-old tricks to tip the scales in your favor. Over the years, new trends to make gardening easier explode in popularity. Whether it’s vertical gardening, upside-down gardening, or self-watering globes, there are always new ways to up your gardening game.
Simple cooking tips to make your veggies taste so good you won't miss meat — according to the man who unlocked secrets to living to age 100
Dan Buettner, who studies people living long and healthy lives, says we should be eating less meat. Using miso, spices, and other techniques can help.
Woman Uses Leftover Wood From Stair Remodel and IKEA Bracket To Create Gorgeous Shelves
Everything matches so nicely!
Comments / 0