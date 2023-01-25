ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stuck for storage? These ideas for small spaces will help you find a place for everything, even in a tiny home

When planning your storage for small spaces, you've got to think outside of the box and get clever with the way you approach design. From clever built-in storage units that magic space from seemingly nowhere, to genius rearrangements that can afford you more space in mere moments, we've rounded up our favorite smart storage ideas for small spaces to give you that extra bit of room in your small living room, bedroom, bathroom, or indeed any area of the home.
Color ideas for small kitchens that can make tiny spaces feel bigger, bolder and less apologetic

When it comes to choosing kitchen color ideas for smaller kitchens, keeping things paired back and neutral is often the go-to choice – an accepted way to make a room feel light, bright and airy. But going for more color in your small kitchen can be a better solution to help the space feel bigger and bolder, helping give a smaller room more presence. 'Infusing color into a kitchen, especially if it’s a more compact space, livens up the room and adds a sense of depth that can be played with in so many ways,' says Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams.
The best flooring trends to look out for in 2023

A new year has arrived and so have the interior trends set to shape the months ahead. And when it comes to flooring, bold patterns, cosy carpets and neutral colours inspired by the natural world will be big in 2023. 'For 2023, giving our homes a new lease of life...
How should you decorate a room with high ceilings? From genius ways to fill space to how to keep it cozy

Decorating living rooms with high ceilings can be quite an intimidating task. With all that wall space, you're at risk of creating a living area that can feel cold and stark. But interior designers are on hand to offer up their top tips for filling out all that wall space or embracing it in its entirety and inviting visitors to stop in their tracks and look up.
'My skin looks 10 years younger': Amazon's bestselling anti-aging scrub is 70% off, today only

It's a fact of life: Over time, your skin can show signs of aging. Wrinkles, scars and dead skin cells add up to you have dull-looking skin. While you can't turn back time, nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers swear by a bestselling anti-aging scrub for more glowy, youthful-looking skin. It's called the M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Foot and Body Scrub and, just for today, it's 70% off at Amazon.
How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
Did You Know You Can Buy Houseplants Fom Amazon? Shop Now and Save up to 50%

Houseplants are having a moment right now, and for a good reason. They’re one of the most inexpensive ways to make your home look luxurious, and you can maintain the greenery and color in your home with minimum upkeep. If you’re looking for your next houseplant, there’s a way to get a slice of nature delivered to your doorstep without having to make a trip to the nursery! The Costa Farms store on Amazon has a huge selection of houseplants, from exotic tropicals to more common varieties, and you can get them for a fraction of the cost of other retailers.
Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade

The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
Why You Should Put a Coffee Filter In Your Flowerpots

Creating the ideal growing environment for your plants is a balancing act, and you may find yourself experimenting with various age-old tricks to tip the scales in your favor. Over the years, new trends to make gardening easier explode in popularity. Whether it’s vertical gardening, upside-down gardening, or self-watering globes, there are always new ways to up your gardening game.

