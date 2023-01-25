Read full article on original website
Brothers sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for alleged scams using dating sites, officials say
DALLAS — A romance scammer with ties to a Nigerian organized crime syndicate was sentenced Monday to more than three years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton. Emanuel Stanley Orji, a 36-year-old from Nigeria, was charged alongside 10 co-conspirators in...
msn.com
Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'
Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.
3 big mistakes that can give scammers access to your bank accounts
Over $3 billion a year is estimated to be lost due to elder scams because they are typically financially secure, have good credit and are trusting.
Dealer who bought 100,000 paracetamol he thought were diazepam given away by blue lips
A drug dealer who bought more than 100,000 diazepam tablets which turned out to be paracetamol dyed blue has been jailed.Robert Thomas, 41, was reported to police after being spotted taking drugs in the street in Aberystwyth.A member of the public phoned Dyfed-Powys Police to say they had seen two people taking blue pills on Corporation Street on the evening of 15 July 2020. Both were discovered with a blue substance around their mouths.Officers attended and saw Thomas, an active drug dealer, coming out of his address on the street, with blue powder around his lips.He was stopped and...
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
PayPal hacker attack exposes customer names and social security numbers
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives PayPal users some tips on how to protect their private information following the company's account breach back in December 2022.
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
Police officer ‘persuaded’ wife to take speeding points twice and thought he could ‘get away with it’
A ‘respected’ police officer ‘persuaded’ his wife to take his speeding points twice because he thought he could ‘get away with it’. Mark Hinchliffe, who had worked for West Yorkshire Police for 18 years and was held in ‘high esteem’, was caught speeding twice between April and June 2021.But on both occasions, his wife Lisa Hinchliffe, who had also worked for the force in a civilian role for 17 years, said she was driving.After the case was investigated, Mr Hinchliffe was identified as the driver and the couple were arrested.Jailing Mr Hinchliffe for six months, Judge Jonathan Rose told him:...
The photoshop fails sent to DWP as benefit fraudsters try to show they live in the UK
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released photoshop fails sent in by benefit fraudsters - trying to prove they live in the UK.The doctored images include photos of men and women pasted into various scenes and outside homes ahead of a crackdown in fraud.They were sent to benefit officials by scammers who were asked to provide evidence they live in Britain.One shows a woman holding a toddler, another a couple outside a home - but are all clearly fake photoshopped images.They have been shared by the DWP’s counter fraud office - which says fake claims add up...
Banking Scams: Beware Fraudsters Impersonating Your Bank
Scams — and the criminals behind them — are getting more creative in separating victims from their money.
High-risk rapist still on the run as police warn public to stay away
A ‘high risk’ rapist is still on the run after failing to turn up at court for his sentencing more than two weeks ago.Police have warned the public not to approach registered sex offender James Atkinson, 57, and to call them if he is spotted.Atkinson, from St Annes, Lancs., has been convicted of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.He failed to turn up to York Crown Court earlier this month for his sentencing hearing, Lancashire Police said.A spokesman for the force also revealed the court has issued a warrant for his arrest.Police say he has links to a number of...
Bankman-Fried Said He Had $100,000 Left. Government Seized $700 Million.
Federal prosecutors have seized money from bank accounts and crypto assets belonging to the FTX founder.
Revolut Battles IBAN Discrimination With Irish Bank Accounts
Revolut is reportedly continuing its European expansion by offering Irish customers local bank accounts. As Bloomberg News reported Monday (Jan. 23), the launch of Irish International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs) means the British FinTech’s 2 million-plus Irish customers can stop using IBANs from Lithuania. Revolut tells Bloomberg some customers...
BBC
Mobile phone fraud: 'They stole £22,500 using my banking app'
A pickpocket took Jacopo de Simone's mobile phone and used his banking apps to steal £22,500. He said his bank investigated but found him liable for the losses so he is still fighting to get the money back. He is just one victim of the growing threat of mobile...
ZDNet
Singapore to tag unregistered SMS senders as 'likely scam'
Singapore will soon tag SMS messages sent from organisations that are not registered with the local ID registry as spam. The move is the latest in a series of measures the country has rolled out to combat online scams. Starting January 31, all businesses not on the Singapore SMS Sender...
ATMS ditched by Westpac, ANZ, NAB and Commonwealth Bank as Australia moves to cashless society
New figures show ATMs across Australia have more than halved in five years from 13,814 in 2017 to 6412 in June 2022 - as Westpac, NAB, ANZ and Commonwealth Bank ditch the cash machines.
