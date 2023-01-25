Read full article on original website
utdailybeacon.com
Vols making 'kill shots' part of identity
Olivier Nkamhoua rose up and slammed a two-hand jam and Georgia head coach Mike White called a timeout, down 27 with just 8:40 left to play. The Bulldogs had become the latest victim of one of Tennessee’s signature “kill shots.”. The Vols used a “kill shot” to dominate...
utdailybeacon.com
The nation’s best defense set to lead Vols against Texas in top-10 matchup
The No. 4 Vols (17-3) are set to take on No. 10 Texas for the premier game of the final SEC/Big 12 challenge at 6 p.m. on Saturday. College GameDay will be coming to Thompson-Boling Arena for the first time since Jan. 15, 2011 when the Vols took down Vanderbilt 67-64.
utdailybeacon.com
Vols dominate Louisiana in 4-0 match win
The No. 11 Vols took care of business Friday afternoon, sweeping the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 4-0 moving them just one match closer to qualifying for the 2023 ITA National Indoor Championship. Vols Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez got the scoring started for the team as they dismantled Louisiana’s Williams...
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols ‘getting there’ following loss to UConn
The Lady Vols have yet to beat a ranked team this season. With the loss to No. 5 UConn on Thursday night, Tennessee falls to 0-7 against ranked competition. The matchup with the Huskies on Thursday had many similarities to the inaugural game of the rivalry. When UConn head coach Geno Auriemma first beat Tennessee in 1995, UConn was a program on the come up. He defeated the established juggernaut that was Pat Summitt and went on to win a championship.
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Tennessee falls to rival Huskies 84-67
Thompson-Boling was rumbling Thursday night as over 12,000 fans gathered to watch the much anticipated Lady Vols-Huskies matchup. Trailing by a mere four points at halftime, the victory seemed to be within reach for Tennessee, but No. 5 UConn pulled away quickly, cementing the Lady Vols tragic fate with a 84-67 loss.
utdailybeacon.com
Zakai Zeigler included on Defensive Player of the Year watch list
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler has been named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. The sophomore guard leads the team in steals with 46 and is averaging 2.4 steals per game in SEC play. Zeigler ranks 22nd in the nation in steals per game, while the Vols are eighth in the nation in steals per game with 9.7.
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols host No. 5 UConn, ESPN’s College GameDay travels to Knoxville
Thursday night marks the 26th matchup of the Tennessee Lady Vols (16-6, 8-0 SEC) and No. 5 UConn Huskies (18-2). The Lady Vols-Huskies rivalry dates back to 1995 and remains one of the biggest rivalries in the history of NCAA basketball. ESPN’s College GameDay will travel to Knoxville to precede...
utdailybeacon.com
McClung event commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day, twentieth anniversary of Tennessee holocaust survivor project
Members of the University of Tennessee community gathered at the McClung Museum of Natural History & Culture on Friday afternoon for a reflective event in observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event focused on the experience of Tennesseans who experienced the genocide, including Jewish survivors of concentration camps and...
utdailybeacon.com
Sutherland Golden Roast relocates, plans to grow in Cherokee Mills space
The Golden Roast’s Sutherland location recently moved out of the building it occupied for the last several years. But don’t worry – its new location is just about a one-minute drive from the last one. Relocating to a space in Cherokee Mills, on the corner of Sutherland...
