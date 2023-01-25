Read full article on original website
utdailybeacon.com
McClung event commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day, twentieth anniversary of Tennessee holocaust survivor project
Members of the University of Tennessee community gathered at the McClung Museum of Natural History & Culture on Friday afternoon for a reflective event in observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event focused on the experience of Tennesseans who experienced the genocide, including Jewish survivors of concentration camps and...
