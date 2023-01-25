ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

North Korea slams US over decision to send tanks to Ukraine

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea condemned on Friday the decision by the United States to supply Ukraine with advanced battle tanks to help fight off Russia’s invasion, saying Washington is escalating a sinister “proxy war” aimed at destroying Moscow. The comments by the influential...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
The Guardian

Tesla trial: did Musk’s tweet affect the firm’s stock price? Experts weigh in

After Elon Musk tapped the tweet button at 12.48 pm on 7 August 2018, a bunch of Tesla investors were about to be taken on a wild ride. “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Financing secured,” read the tweet that has since stirred up more than four years of securities fraud litigation focused on the rampant tweeting habits of the electric automaker’s billionaire CEO.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KAAL-TV

Palestinians bury dead as risk of flare-up with Israel ebbs

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians marched in anger Friday as they buried the last of 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire the day before, even as the likelihood of a major conflagration appeared to ebb following the deadliest Israeli raid in two decades. Scuffles between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters...
KAAL-TV

Italy, Libya sign $8B gas deal as PM Meloni visits Tripoli

CAIRO (AP) — Italy’s prime minister held talks in Libya on Saturday with officials from the country’s west-based government focusing on energy and migration, top issues for Italy and the European Union. During the visit, the two countries’ oil companies signed a gas deal worth $8 billion — the largest single investment in Libya’s energy sector in more than two decades.
KAAL-TV

Japan launches intel satellite to watch N. Korea, disasters

TOKYO (AP) — Japan successfully launched a rocket Thursday carrying a government intelligence-gathering satellite on a mission to watch movements at military sites in North Korea and improve natural disaster response. The H2A rocket, launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., successfully lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in...
KAAL-TV

Chevron’s buyback boosts stock, get rebuke from White House

Shares of Chevron climbed Thursday after the oil company announced that it would repurchase $75 billion of its stock, one of the largest-ever stock buyback plans. The company’s board also approved an increase of about 6% in its quarterly dividend, to $1.51 per share. Chevron Corp. said the buyback...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Israel seals off home of Palestinian synagogue shooter

JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Israeli officers on Sunday sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman who killed seven people outside a synagogue on the outskirts of the city, police said, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised "a swift response".
KAAL-TV

Russia declares critical news outlet Meduza ‘undesirable’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities declared the independent news website Meduza an undesirable organization Thursday, the latest in a series of actions against groups and publications that are critical of Russia. The decision by the prosecutor-general’s office came on the same day that the publisher of the Mediazona website,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy