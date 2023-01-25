Vanderbilt Commodores (10-10, 3-4 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (14-6, 6-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Tyrece Radford scored 30 points in Texas A&M's 79-63 victory against the Auburn Tigers. The Aggies have gone 9-1 in home games. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 54 MINUTES AGO