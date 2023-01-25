Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
No. 21 Florida Atlantic hosts Western Kentucky following McKnight's 23-point game
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-10, 3-7 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (20-1, 10-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on the No. 21 Florida Atlantic Owls after Dayvion McKnight scored 23 points in Western Kentucky's 78-69 loss to the Florida International Panthers. The Owls are 12-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic...
Porterville Recorder
Radford leads Texas A&M against Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt Commodores (10-10, 3-4 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (14-6, 6-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Tyrece Radford scored 30 points in Texas A&M's 79-63 victory against the Auburn Tigers. The Aggies have gone 9-1 in home games. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC...
Comments / 0