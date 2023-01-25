Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Idaho State visits Idaho on 3-game road skid
Idaho State Bengals (7-14, 4-4 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State will attempt to end its three-game road losing streak when the Bengals take on Idaho. The Vandals are 5-6 in home games. Idaho ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 6.3 offensive...
Porterville Recorder
Weber State visits Eastern Washington following Jones' 21-point game
Weber State Wildcats (11-10, 6-2 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (15-7, 9-0 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the Eastern Washington Eagles after Dillon Jones scored 21 points in Weber State's 73-65 win over the Idaho Vandals. The Eagles are 8-0 in home games. Eastern Washington is sixth...
Porterville Recorder
Utah Utes play the Oregon Ducks, look for 4th straight victory
Utah Utes (15-7, 8-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (12-9, 6-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Utah seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Utes take on Oregon. The Ducks have gone 9-4 at home. Oregon is fourth in the Pac-12 with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by N'Faly Dante averaging 10.1.
Comments / 0