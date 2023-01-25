The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...

21 DAYS AGO