hubpages.com
Thundercat is a Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter who has had a significant impact on the music industry since he first burst onto the scene in the early 2010s. With his unique blend of genres, his catchy and innovative production style, and his ability to write hit songs for a wide range of artists, Thundercat has established himself as one of the most influential and successful musicians of his generation.
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new music we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributing Editor Andy Cush, who wrote the recent feature “Inside the Ambient Streaming Boom,” stops by to chat about the state of the genre, some of his recent faves, and whether musicians are really benefiting from all those “Music for Plants” playlist placements. Also, Jeremy and Puja answer reader questions about certain very low Pitchfork scores and more.
Aly & AJ are swapping the summer sunshine for the haze of midnight on their newly announced fifth studio album With Love From, set for release on March 15. Introducing the album, the sister duo has shared the breezy new single “Baby Lay Your Head Down.” “Bringing you your next breakup anthem for the ex who’ll only see you in their dreams from now on,” Aly & AJ wrote on Instagram. “Baby Lay Your Head Down” recounts the duo coming to the realization that a relationship may not have been what it seemed. “Handled you like broken porcelain/Really I’m...
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
In terms of impact on jazz, soul, and R&B music, few can hold a candle to what Roberta Flack has accomplished. Although she is now retired, Roberta's legendary music career gave way to five Billboard No. 1 singles, made her the first artist to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in two consecutive years, and secured the adoration of millions of fans worldwide.
netflixjunkie.com
If you could travel to your dreams, how would you feel? These thoughts are not insane as the Lord of Dreaming made us believe in this Dream Land. Well, fans haven’t woken up from the Dreaming yet. Let them stay there for a little while. That is what The Sandman production wants right now. While the fandom is still in love with the Netflix Original series, the production gave them one more reason to stay in love.
Robbie Knievel, the daredevil son of Evel Knievel, had followed in his father's footsteps but insiders said he couldn't escape the shadow cast by his "hell-raising" dad prior to his death at 60.RadarOnline.com has learned that Robbie hoped of garnering the level of fame that Evel did, but was still proud of what he accomplished before passing away from pancreatic cancer."Robbie did do better than Evel with most of his jumps, but he never got the widespread acclaim," a source explained. Robbie proved he was a force to be reckoned with by successfully landing the death-defying jump over the Caesars...
EW.com
A TikTok pastor says that before Rihanna landed her gig as a Super Bowl 2023 halftime show performer, the pop star was headlining in the depths of hell. Gerald Johnson, a religious figure and leader of the Gerald A. Johnson Ministries in Texas, shared a video on the social media site recalling a 2016 journey to Satan's playground, which occurred after his spirit left his body and traveled to the center of the earth. That's "where hell is," he said in the clip below.
HipHopDX.com
Nipsey Hussle’s death has been mocked in an episode of Family Guy, and fans are not happy with the late rapper’s name being used in the controversial joke. The episode in question, “Young Parent Trap,” originally aired in April 2021 as part of the animated sitcom’s 19th season, but the clip resurfaced this week and made the rounds on social media.
Words + Music, the musical narrative series from Audible, has announced its upcoming slate of contributors, which will include exclusive and personal releases from Jazmine Sullivan, Jeff Tweedy, and D’Angelo. Each artist will share a piece of their own story through a unique format, ranging from the recital of intimate diary entries to deep reflections of career influences and reimagined live performances of classic releases. The Art of Confessing will be performed by Sullivan, who created the installment alongside writer Clover Hope. The snapshot of the R&B musician’s world roots itself in the sense of community among Black women in creative...
Popculture
Daft Punk co-founder Thomas Bangalter removed his helmet for the first time to reveal his solo album, Mythologies, on Tuesday. The album, a 90-minute orchestral work, will be released on April 7 via Erato/Warner Classics. French choreographer Angelin Preljocaj commissioned the work for a ballet of the same name directed by Romain Dumas.
James Hetfield hopes to shatter the taboos attached to discussing suicide with Metallica's new single. "Screaming Suicide" is the second song released from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. You can watch the song's official video below. "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield said...
Artist remixer, DJ and Liquid Culture Records founder Nutritious has dropped a full-length album, "Divinity," under his new label, a community of artists and creators dedicated to preserving and furthering the psychedelic experience. Each song on the album — “First Trip,” “Azzies,” “Midnight Muscaria,” and “Tree Frog,” to name a...
The FADER
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. In 2020, Avalon Emerson released her DJ-Kicks mix, an installment of the long-running series that soon became a fan favorite. It was a significant career moment for Emerson, who moved from San Francisco to Berlin in 2014 and became a regular at Berghain, as well as a tent-filling staple of festivals across Europe and North America. It was all the more striking, then, that she chose that mix album as a platform to debut a cover of The Magnetic Fields’ "Long-Forgotten Fairytale." Though her vocals were smothered with effects, the message was clear; Emerson was eyeing a spot beyond her decks.
The Madonna biopic that was to be directed by Madonna is no longer in development at Universal Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The news comes after the singer announced a massive world tour, though multiple sources say the movie actually was put in turnaround late last year, before the announcement of the tour. Universal had no comment.More from The Hollywood ReporterMadonna Announces North American and European Dates for 2023 Celebration TourWomen and Hollywood Panel Sets Kathlyn Horan, Sanaa Lathan, Maria Schrader and Domee ShiWyatt Russell, Kerry Condon to Star in 'Night Swim' Horror Pic The project, which was first announced in...
