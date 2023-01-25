Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Campbell aquatic center to break ground this spring
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Short Elliott Hendrickson, or SEH, architect Alex Jauch said Jan. 24 in a parking lot conversation after the school board meeting that he anticipates construction of Campbell County School District’s new aquatic center will begin around April. Jauch, who’s managing the design team and helping...
county17.com
Campbell deputy superintendent: public can weigh in on website redesign
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District is evaluating how to make its website more user-friendly. Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer presented a website committee update this evening to the school board at its dinner meeting. He said the district’s committee wants to improve functionality, appeal and ease of use to improve communication. For example, the committee would like to make the website more mobile-friendly, as graphics on some pages are currently distorted when people view them on their cell phones. A portion of the “Staff” drop-down bar on the homepage also isn’t visible, even on desktop view. The district would also like to have increased capacity to showcase videos.
county17.com
An inch of snow increasingly likely today; frigid temps coming this weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A blast of frigid arctic air is on the way this weekend, and that will drop overnight temps into the negative double digits. First, though, will be seasonal temps but snow is increasingly likely. Today’s forecast from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota,...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Jan. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
1 dead, 3 injured in four-vehicle crash south of Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — One person died and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 59 south of Gillette on Monday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The crash was reported around 7:18 a.m. Monday. Ice and snow were noted on the roadway. A Ford...
county17.com
2 inches of snow in Gillette possible in storm expected to last the weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snowfall is expected to begin in Campbell County tonight as part of a snowstorm that’s expected to linger through the weekend. First, though, will be a day of sunshine. The forecast for today from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, calls for a high of 33 under mostly sunny skies. The wind chill will dip to around 14 degrees as winds come from the northwest at 13 to 18 mph with gusts reaching 29 mph.
county17.com
Stabbing case bound over to District Court
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two people allegedly involved in a January stabbing incident have been bound over to District Court, one for attempted murder and the other for accessory after the fact. Nyla Lucas is charged with attempted second-degree murder while Kashon Dyer has been charged as an accessory to...
county17.com
Snow, snow and more snow coming today, this week; Winter Weather Advisory in effect
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow in the forecast coupled with expected high-speed winds have led the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for Campbell County. The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. today. It warns of snow and blowing snow with...
county17.com
Friends of the Library to hold antique, vintage book sale
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County’s Friends of the Library will hold a sale of vintage and antique books Feb. 2 to 4 during regular library hours. The organization will sell about 1,000 antique and vintage books, and prices will be half that of price listings found from various sources, according to the Facebook event’s description.
oilcity.news
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
county17.com
Campbell County considers merit increases for employees
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County staff and officials are reviewing whether and how to give county employees merit increases. Human Resources Executive Director Brandy Elder said at the Board of Commissioners’ Jan. 17 meeting that no county employee has received a merit pay increase in salary in three years.
