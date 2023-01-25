Read full article on original website
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for January 26, 2023 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for January 26, 2023 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
Nickelodeon Stars REACT To Old Shows (Pt. 1) | #Shorts | NickRewind
Nickelodeon Stars REACT To Old Shows (Pt. 1) | #Shorts | NickRewind. Remember Robbie Shapiro from Victorious? NickRewind got the man himself, Matt Bennett, to return to set and react to some of his cringiest scenes from the Nickelodeon classic!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups' Episode on January 27
Catch a brand new PAW Patrol "Aqua Pups" episode, premiering Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT), only on Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon!. The PAW Patrol is diving in to a whole new world of adventures, with fin-tastic new friends, including a merpup named Coral, and Merpup magic! But when trouble bubbles up, it's up to these Aqua Pups to save to save Puplantis! PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups, new adventures every Friday all month long during January 2023!
TMNT: The Last Ronin - Lost Years Trailer | IDWPublishing
TMNT: The Last Ronin - Lost Years Trailer | IDWPublishing. In the smash-hit miniseries TMNT: The Last Ronin, readers witness the final gut-wrenching days of the Heroes in a Half Shell. For Michelangelo in particular, the march to his heartbreaking last battle was long and dangerous. But what happened during those fateful years when he had only the desire for vengeance and Master Splinter’s journal to guide him?
Star Trek Online: Refractions Launch Trailer | Epic Games
Star Trek Online: Refractions Launch Trailer | Epic Games. The Terran Empire threat has been fully realized – Emperor Crusher, who has become one with The Other, is now wielding its terrifying power and heading to Earth, leaving a path of digitized destruction in his wake. Find a way with allies new and old to put a stop to the Emperor’s reign of terror. Gates McFadden makes her Star Trek Online debut as Terran Dr. Beverly Crusher, and Wil Wheaton reprises his role as Terran Emperor Crusher.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Meet Melissa Sue Anderson’s Children That She Left Hollywood Behind For
The Canadian child actress Melissa Sue Anderson, famous for her role in Little House on the Prairie, first made her relationship and family preferences known as a teenager. “I’d like to have four to six kids – I like big families,” when asked what she looked for in a man? “What do I look for in a man? What everybody else wants, I guess – someone nice and lovable.”
Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives
The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show
The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
Elon Musk says fired ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland is “the heart of the show”
Elon Musk has said Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is the “heart of the show”, after he was fired from the Adult Swim production. The network “ended its association” with Roiland on Tuesday (January 24) following reports that he had been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020. Roiland has denied the charges.
Adult Swim splits with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator, voice actor Justin Roiland
Cable channel Adult Swim announced Tuesday that it will no longer be working with "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland after the 42-year-old was charged with multiple counts of domestic abuse.
Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement' Co-Star Patricia Richardson Reacts to Resurfaced Clip of Him Flashing Her
Patricia Richardson is speaking out. After TMZ resurfaced a clip showing Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, Richardson reacted to the blooper reel moment in a statement to ET. The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a...
‘HIMYM’ Star Neil Patrick Harris Returns As Barney To Hulu Spinoff Series—And Will Be Back For More
Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise return to his HIMYM character Barney Stinson in the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and it appears he will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series. In the final beats of the episode titled “Cool and Chill,” the timeline shifts to a year after the events earlier in the episode. Sophie leaves her mom Lori (Paget Brewster) a hysterical voicemail saying she thinks she is dating her father before suddenly crashing into a luxury SUV. When the driver’s side door opens, the victim is revealed to be Barney. He...
Call Me Kat casts Jack McBrayer as new baker following Leslie Jordan's death
There's a new baker down at the cat cafe. Jack McBrayer will make his Call Me Kat debut on Thursday's episode as a new baker following the death of cast member Leslie Jordan. The 30 Rock alum is portraying Gideon, an Amish man set to replace Jordan's Phil following his move to Tahiti with his new husband.
‘Rick and Morty’ fans share hilarious auditions to be Justin Roiland’s replacement voice
A few short hours ago, we learned that Adult Swim had cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, and the showrunner would no longer be involved in the series going forward, which is set to continue for at least a seventh season. Naturally, Roiland left a bit of...
With Roiland Out, Rick And Morty Fans Are ‘Auditioning’ For Season 7
Yesterday, the news dropped that Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland had not only been dropped from the hit TV show by Adult Swim, but also that he was resigning from High on Life studio Squanch Games, which he co-founded. This all comes as Roiland faces two felony domestic abuse charges from 2020. Instead of leaving Adult Swim high and dry as it faces the challenge of carrying on Rick and Morty without the man who voiced a great many of its characters, a sizeable chunk of fans took it upon themselves to submit mock audition tapes for the now-vacant roles of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.
Rick And Morty has already found the perfect replacement for Justin Roiland, fans say
Co-creator of the animated series Rick and Morty Justin Roiland has parted ways with Adult Swim following domestic violence allegations that were made against him. Roiland also voices the two titular characters and created last year’s High On Life but will no longer work with Squanch Games on supporting the latter project.
