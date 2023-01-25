Read full article on original website
Related
What the Tech and Media Layoffs Are Really Telling Us About the Economy
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week.Google’s parent company, Alphabet, today announced that it plans to cut 12,000 jobs, joining a tech-and-media layoff list that already includes Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, Snap, Twitter, and Warner Bros. Discovery. According to one estimate, roughly 130,000 people have been dismissed from their jobs at large tech and media companies in the past 12 months. That’s roughly equivalent to the total number of people who worked at Apple before COVID hit.These...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Days after announcing plans to cut 10K jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI
Happy new week! Did you know that TechCrunch has a bunch of amazing newsletters that aren’t this one? If you’re into transportation, don’t miss Kirsten’s The Station. Greg writes our weekly Week in Review (with Kyle currently filling in while Greg is on paternity leave); Sarah does the This Week in Apps newsletter; Mary Ann writes The Interchange, which is our fintech newsletter; and Darrell does the TechCrunch Podcast, which is kind of like a weekly newsletter, but for the holes on the side of your head, rather than the front ones. And there are even more than that, so go get ’em! — Christine and Haje.
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
Free Webinar | February 15: How to Build and Elevate A Black-Owned Brand
Join us for this free webinar as executive leader in public relations and brand elevation, Zakiya Larry, shares with us actionable tips to shape and grow a Black-owned brand that stands out and lasts. Register now →
fashionunited.com
Express completes partnership deal with WHP Global
Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (EXPR) has announced the completion of a previously announced transaction with WHP Global, a leading global brand management firm. The company’s board of directors has also named Yehuda Shmidman as a Class II director. Express announces completion of agreed transaction with WHP Global. The...
nickalive.net
ToyTopic Announces Seasonal PAW Patrol Plush Range
ToyTopic has secured a licence from Paramount to market seasonal PAW Patrol plush for UK, Ireland & Channel Islands. ToyTopic is launching its Paw Patrol plush range for autumn/winter 2023 with Christmas themed pups. A selection of Easter, Halloween and Valentines themed plush will follow in 2024, all available in small, medium, large and pocket money sizes.
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Stars REACT To Old Shows (Pt. 1) | #Shorts | NickRewind
Nickelodeon Stars REACT To Old Shows (Pt. 1) | #Shorts | NickRewind. Remember Robbie Shapiro from Victorious? NickRewind got the man himself, Matt Bennett, to return to set and react to some of his cringiest scenes from the Nickelodeon classic!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on...
Digital Line Producer (Part-Time)
Title: Digital Line Producer (Part-Time)Department: Digital CBS NEWS MINNESOTA is looking for a Digital Line Producer to work on WCCO's live streaming network and other digital outlets, managing and creating content for audiences. The content producer will work with a digital team managing, optimizing and timing live and on-demand video content for mobile, desktop and OTT platforms. The content producer works in coordination with News Managers and Broadcast Line Producers during live news programs, and takes on other responsibilities such as writing headlines, conducting interviews, editing and publishing video, and maximizing SEO and shareability of all content. RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT...
salestechstar.com
New MACH Alliance Partner Report, The Pulse of Retail, reveals sentiment of more than 500 Retail Executives towards Digital Transformation in 2023
Now in its fourth year, the annual Research was commissioned by MACH Alliance members Mercaux, Fluent Commerce, commercetools and Orium. Report surveys more than 500 Senior Retail Executives across the UK, USA, Spain, Italy, France, BeNeLux and The Nordics on their transformation plans in 2023. Research conducted and verified by...
nickalive.net
How to Stream 'Wolf Pack' for FREE on Paramount+
Stream Wolf Pack now exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Prey for survival. Wolf Pack, the new thriller series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, is here!. Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded...
nickalive.net
City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah to Host Nickelodeon Rocks This Winter
Sharjah, UAE -- Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorer, PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall, Shimmer and Shine along with SpongeBob SquarePants will be dancing their way to City Centre Al Zahia’s Central Galleria from 26 January – 5 February 2023. Families can get in the groove as the...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon VP Babak Parviz joins Madrona; Microsoft CVP Vahé Torossian departs
— Babak Parviz, a former director at Google and vice president at Amazon, joined Seattle-based firm Madrona Venture Group as a venture partner. Parviz departed Amazon in December, according to his LinkedIn profile. He helped launch and lead Grand Challenge, the company’s secretive research and innovation arm which was reportedly at risk of being shut down amid Amazon’s recent cutbacks.
Amazon and Microsoft confirm the dismissal of more than 28,000 employees and AI has to do with decisions
The crisis in technology companies is not over yet, since Microsoft and Amazon are joined by companies such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), SalesForce and Twitter in the massive layoffs of employees for a few months.
scaffoldmag.com
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
programminginsider.com
The Role of Storytelling in Branding
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. This post discusses the importance of storytelling in branding and explains how it can create a meaningful connection with customers. The Importance of Storytelling. Storytelling is important because it allows companies to personalise their brands and promote values and beliefs...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups' Episode on January 27
Catch a brand new PAW Patrol "Aqua Pups" episode, premiering Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT), only on Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon!. The PAW Patrol is diving in to a whole new world of adventures, with fin-tastic new friends, including a merpup named Coral, and Merpup magic! But when trouble bubbles up, it's up to these Aqua Pups to save to save Puplantis! PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups, new adventures every Friday all month long during January 2023!
nickalive.net
How to Get A One-Month Free Trial of Noggin
Noggin makes learning a real treat all year round! Download the Noggin app or visit Noggin.com and start your 30-day FREE trial today!. Designed for kids aged 2 to 7, Noggin is Nickelodeon's personalized, interactive learning platform developed by education experts and starring your child's favorite Nick Jr. characters. Kids learn important skills for school and life as they play on Noggin – engaging with an ever-expanding library of books, learning games, activities, exclusive shorts, plus 1,000+ ad-free episodes of popular series, like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Blue's Clues & You! Backed by research, Noggin's specialized educational approach is designed to build your child's math, literacy, and wellness skills while developing their curiosity and social and emotional learning. Inspire your kids to learn, explore, and grow with Noggin! Join Noggin today by downloading the app or subscribe at www.noggin.com.
nickalive.net
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for January 26, 2023 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for January 26, 2023 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
Marqeta Names Ex-Yahoo Exec Simon Khalaf as CEO
Card issuing platform Marqeta has named its Chief Product Officer (CPO) Simon Khalaf as CEO. Khalaf joined the company as CPO in June and began leading its go-to-market organization as well in August, Marqeta said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. Marqeta’s Founder, Chairman and current CEO Jason Gardner...
nickalive.net
Comic Relief with Ron Funches | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Comic Relief with Ron Funches | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Janet and Dante recover from “Appa’s Lost Days” with the brilliant and hilarious Ron Funches! What better way to transition from the emotionally poignant Appa-centric episode of Book Two to the rest of the season? By taking a break with one of the funniest comedians around to focus on some of the joyful, silly, and especially funny moments of ATLA, with particular focus on the second season. You’ll also hear from Ron about how he found both ATLA and TLOK, what he loves about the Avatarverse, and what YOU all told us were your favorite funny moments of Book Two. Plus: Ron makes his own fabulous suggestion for what we should call the listeners of Braving the Elements!
Comments / 0