ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Jan 26

Here's a look at how North Carolina members of U.S. Congress voted over the previous week. Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed the following bills: the Post-Disaster Assistance Online Accountability Act (H.R. 259), to create an online repository for certain reporting requirements for recipients of federal disaster assistance; the Securities and Exchange Commission Real Estate Leasing Authority Revocation Act (H.R. 388), to eliminate the SEC's leasing authority; and the Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act (H.R. 449), to amend the Small Business Act to increase transparency.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Should federal grants favor highway repair over expansion?

Arizona officials refer to a notoriously congested stretch of desert highway through tribal land as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor, a label that's less about horses than the bustling casino by the same name located just north of where the interstate constricts to four lanes. With the Gila River Indian...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Pandemic, culture wars revive 'school choice' policy push

SALT LAKE CITY — Nichole Mason first became concerned when she learned administrators at her children's public school were allowing transgender students to use girls' bathrooms. Her frustrations mounted when she felt her children's next school went too far with how they enforced COVID regulations during the pandemic. Now,...
UTAH STATE
WRAL News

State suspends Auditor Wood's vehicle assignment after crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor's vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state's motor fleet management director notified State...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents span the June-to-August window the U.S. Bureau...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Wyoming crypto bank's Federal Reserve application denied

CHEYENNE, WYO. — The Federal Reserve Board has denied a Wyoming cryptocurrency bank's application for Federal Reserve System membership, officials announced Friday, dealing a setback to the crypto industry's attempts to build acceptance in mainstream U.S. banking. Many in crypto have been looking to Cheyenne-based Custodia Bank's more than...
WYOMING STATE
WRAL News

Lawsuits in NC plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M

The families of five passengers killed in a 2022 plane crash off the North Carolina coast have settled wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot and the pilot's estate for $15 million, family representatives announced Friday. All eight people aboard the Pilatus PC-12/47...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Economic growth is slowing in North Carolina, NCSU index reveals

RALEIGH – North Carolina’s economy is slowing, according to the latest index tracking leading economic indicators in the state. The index, published monthly by Dr. Mike Walden, an economist and a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor Emeritus at North Carolina State University, forecasts the direction of North Carolina’s economy four to six months into the future.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Oregon pins hopes on mass timber to boost housing, jobs

PORTLAND, ORE. — Inside a warehouse at the industrial Port of Portland lies what some believe could be the answer to Oregon's housing crisis — a prototype of an affordable housing unit made from mass timber. Once mass-produced at the factory being planned at the port, the units...
OREGON STATE
WRAL News

Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting

LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass shooting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRAL News

Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, WIS. — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The extent...
BELOIT, WI
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy