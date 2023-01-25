Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fixing corrections
West Virginia lawmakers are making good on promises to help solve the state’s staffing issues at jails and prisons. With corrections workers long underpaid and overworked because of staff shortages brought on by the job’s poor pay and stressful conditions, West Virginia’s jails and prisons have reached a 33% staffing vacancy rate.
Mason County Chamber of Commerce hosts economic luncheon
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mason County Chamber of Commerce was host to representatives from the Economic and Community Development Institute’s (ECDI) Women’s Business Center of Central Appalachia at a special luncheon held on Tuesday. The ECDI is based in Columbus, Ohio, with additional offices...
Sleighbell Ball returns Saturday at National Guard Armory
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The 28th annual Sleighbell Ball will be held Saturday at the West Virginia National Guard Armory in Point Pleasant from 8 p.m. until midnight. The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Main Street Point Pleasant organization, with 200 to...
Courthouse News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Raymond E. Swisher, Donald L. Swisher Jr. and Kenneth W. Swisher to Angela D. Adkins, 3 tracts High School Addition, Ripley Town, $143,000.
Meigs awardeds grant
POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) —Meigs County was awarded $500,000 through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which awarded the funds for the demolition of commercial and residential buildings, and the revitalization of surrounding properties. The application for the grant was prepared by a collaborative effort between the Commissioners,...
Georgian convicted in Northern West Virginia drug case to be sentenced later this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The government may seek an upward departure or upward variance in the case of a Georgia man convicted of accessory after the fact to distribution with death, as well as drug and gun charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower referenced that during a post-conviction...
Middleport Village Council address fire & police matters
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WV News) — Middleport Village Council met in regular session on Jan. 23 at village hall with Mayor Fred Hoffman presiding. Present were the following: Council members Brian Conde, Ben Reed, Larry Byer, Tyler Andrews and Matt Lyons. Also present were Fiscal Officer Susan Baker, Village Administrator Joe Powell, Assistant Village Administrator Andy Blank, Police Chief Mony Wood, Assistant Jail Administrator Dawn Jordan and Village Attorney Richard Hedges, along with visitors Mary Wise, Bill Lambert and Nancy Burns.
Rutland Village Council holds first meeting of new year
RUTLAND, Ohio (WV News) — The first meeting of the new year for Rutland Village Council opened Jan. 23 with a moment of silence and a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance in the Council Chamber at Rutland Village Hall-Civic Center. Council met in an organizational and a regular...
Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers
The Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers bus trips are starting to get full. There’s still room on the Myrtle Beach Show Trip on April 24-28. There’s going to be several great concert shows, Anthems of Rock, The Man of a Thousand Voices, Legends in Concert, and Carolina Opry. Cost is $665 double or add $165 for single.
Devilettes pick up win over Wirt County
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WV News) – Following a tough defeat at the hands of rival Ripley, Ravenswood’s Devilettes bounced back with a win over Wirt County, 59-34, in Elizabeth on Monday evening. Ravenswood had fallen to Ripley, 67-38, Friday night.
County teacher wins three awards for i-Ready
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Dalton Burgess, a seventh-grade math teacher at Ripley Middle School, was recently recognized with three awards for the i-Ready program. An online program for reading and mathematics, i-Ready helps teachers assess students to determine their specific needs, personalize their learning and monitor progress throughout the school year.
Ripley toughs out win over defending champion Logan
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – A good old-fashioned slugfest. That’s what Ripley and Logan produced Wednesday night.
East Fairmont efficient in impressive 30-point win over Lewis County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fueled by an all-around effort on both sides of the floor, the East Fairmont Bees improved to 12-1 on the season Thursday with a 75-45 win over the Lewis County Minutemen in Big 10 Conference action. Offensively, the Bees shot 30 of 69 in...
WVU gets the monkey off its back with win over Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Remember that “elephant in the room” that West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert brought out of the closet on Tuesday, that 12-game Big 12 road losing streak?. Well now, he’s out of the back door.
South Harrison dominant in home return against Gilmer County
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — How good were the South Harrison Hawks in the first half against the Gilmer County Titans?. Try one turnover allowed, 20 turnovers forced, a 21-0 run, a 10-0 run (and two 6-0 runs for good measure), a 34-point first quarter and a 52-11 lead at the break.
Watch out for one another
Generally, I like the snow. But, it does bring a bit of rigor. Our driveway is a bit steep. When it snows, some work has to be put in removing the snow from the driveway, and snow-melt needs to be scattered on the surface. Without this preparation, our driveway is rather slick.
Subs, smaller lineup lead WVU to road win over Texas Tech
After Saturday's loss to Texas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some players on his team that were getting minutes that they did not deserve. He didn't identify any of them, but it wasn't the first time that he intimated that changes might be coming to the Mountaineer rotation.
WVU baseball picked sixth in Big 12
The West Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday. The Mountaineers tallied 28 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, after narrowly missing a postseason bid in 2022.
Radford defeats Longwood 63-59
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Josiah Jeffers scored 13 points to helped Radford defeat Longwood 63-59 on Thursday night. Jeffers shot 6 of 10 from the field for the Highlanders (13-9, 7-2 Big South Conference). Bryan Antoine scored 12 points and added three steals. Justin Archer was 5 of 8 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. The Highlanders extended their winning streak to six games.
West Virginia Vs Texas Tech Highlights | NCAA Men’s Basketball Jan 25, 2023
DISCLAIMER - All clips property of the NCAA. No copyright infringement is intended, all videos are edited to follow the "Free Use" guideline of YouTube. All videos are made with the intent of promoting College Athletics. If owners would like me to delete the videos I will abide by the rules and delete the video.
