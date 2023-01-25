ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fixing corrections

West Virginia lawmakers are making good on promises to help solve the state’s staffing issues at jails and prisons. With corrections workers long underpaid and overworked because of staff shortages brought on by the job’s poor pay and stressful conditions, West Virginia’s jails and prisons have reached a 33% staffing vacancy rate.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mason County Chamber of Commerce hosts economic luncheon

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mason County Chamber of Commerce was host to representatives from the Economic and Community Development Institute’s (ECDI) Women’s Business Center of Central Appalachia at a special luncheon held on Tuesday. The ECDI is based in Columbus, Ohio, with additional offices...
MASON COUNTY, WV
Sleighbell Ball returns Saturday at National Guard Armory

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The 28th annual Sleighbell Ball will be held Saturday at the West Virginia National Guard Armory in Point Pleasant from 8 p.m. until midnight. The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Main Street Point Pleasant organization, with 200 to...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
Courthouse News

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Raymond E. Swisher, Donald L. Swisher Jr. and Kenneth W. Swisher to Angela D. Adkins, 3 tracts High School Addition, Ripley Town, $143,000.
RIPLEY, WV
Meigs awardeds grant

POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) —Meigs County was awarded $500,000 through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which awarded the funds for the demolition of commercial and residential buildings, and the revitalization of surrounding properties. The application for the grant was prepared by a collaborative effort between the Commissioners,...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Middleport Village Council address fire & police matters

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WV News) — Middleport Village Council met in regular session on Jan. 23 at village hall with Mayor Fred Hoffman presiding. Present were the following: Council members Brian Conde, Ben Reed, Larry Byer, Tyler Andrews and Matt Lyons. Also present were Fiscal Officer Susan Baker, Village Administrator Joe Powell, Assistant Village Administrator Andy Blank, Police Chief Mony Wood, Assistant Jail Administrator Dawn Jordan and Village Attorney Richard Hedges, along with visitors Mary Wise, Bill Lambert and Nancy Burns.
MIDDLEPORT, OH
Rutland Village Council holds first meeting of new year

RUTLAND, Ohio (WV News) — The first meeting of the new year for Rutland Village Council opened Jan. 23 with a moment of silence and a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance in the Council Chamber at Rutland Village Hall-Civic Center. Council met in an organizational and a regular...
RUTLAND, OH
Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers

The Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers bus trips are starting to get full. There’s still room on the Myrtle Beach Show Trip on April 24-28. There’s going to be several great concert shows, Anthems of Rock, The Man of a Thousand Voices, Legends in Concert, and Carolina Opry. Cost is $665 double or add $165 for single.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Devilettes pick up win over Wirt County

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WV News) – Following a tough defeat at the hands of rival Ripley, Ravenswood’s Devilettes bounced back with a win over Wirt County, 59-34, in Elizabeth on Monday evening. Ravenswood had fallen to Ripley, 67-38, Friday night.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
County teacher wins three awards for i-Ready

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Dalton Burgess, a seventh-grade math teacher at Ripley Middle School, was recently recognized with three awards for the i-Ready program. An online program for reading and mathematics, i-Ready helps teachers assess students to determine their specific needs, personalize their learning and monitor progress throughout the school year.
RIPLEY, WV
South Harrison dominant in home return against Gilmer County

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — How good were the South Harrison Hawks in the first half against the Gilmer County Titans?. Try one turnover allowed, 20 turnovers forced, a 21-0 run, a 10-0 run (and two 6-0 runs for good measure), a 34-point first quarter and a 52-11 lead at the break.
GLENVILLE, WV
Watch out for one another

Generally, I like the snow. But, it does bring a bit of rigor. Our driveway is a bit steep. When it snows, some work has to be put in removing the snow from the driveway, and snow-melt needs to be scattered on the surface. Without this preparation, our driveway is rather slick.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Subs, smaller lineup lead WVU to road win over Texas Tech

After Saturday's loss to Texas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some players on his team that were getting minutes that they did not deserve. He didn't identify any of them, but it wasn't the first time that he intimated that changes might be coming to the Mountaineer rotation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU baseball picked sixth in Big 12

The West Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday. The Mountaineers tallied 28 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, after narrowly missing a postseason bid in 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Radford defeats Longwood 63-59

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Josiah Jeffers scored 13 points to helped Radford defeat Longwood 63-59 on Thursday night. Jeffers shot 6 of 10 from the field for the Highlanders (13-9, 7-2 Big South Conference). Bryan Antoine scored 12 points and added three steals. Justin Archer was 5 of 8 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. The Highlanders extended their winning streak to six games.
RADFORD, VA

