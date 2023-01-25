Read full article on original website
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
A homeless man rushed into a burning animal shelter. He saved every single pet.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 28, 2020. It has since been updated. On December 18, 2020, the W-Underdogs shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, went up in flames. Keith Walker, a 53-year-old homeless man, rushed into the fire to save the poor animals trapped inside. Though he was incredibly nervous, he rose to the occasion and managed to save every single cat and dog inside the shelter. Gracie Hamlin, the founder of W-Underdogs, called Walker her "guardian angel." She could not be more grateful for his act of heroism. Though the animal shelter was not completely destroyed by the fire, it has been left inhospitable. Thankfully, the shelter was just a week away from moving to a new location, CNN reports.
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
Chihuahua 'Yells' at Cats Who Got Loose Just Like a Human Mom
For as small as Chihuahuas are, they sure do run the house. They aren't afraid to use their voice to demand something. And more often than not, they use that voice to boss others around. The good news is that sometimes they're bossy just because they're being protective. That's what...
Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue
Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Sanctuary's foster mom are working to find a forever home for the rescue pit bull, who has been looking for an adopter since his rescue in Feb. 2022 Sanctuary the pit bull is looking for a sanctuary of his own. According to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility products to animals, Sanctuary was found with two other pit bull puppies abandoned in a box on a St. Louis alleyway in February 2022. Stray Rescue of St. Louis responded to the incident and...
'Betty White Challenge' encourages adoption of senior pets
Paws Chicago will honor the Betty White Challenge by hosting a two-day adoption event for senior pets.
Pet of the week: Meet the adoptable players of the Puppy Bowl 2023
Calling all dog lovers! The 19th edition of the Puppy Bowl will be happening on Sunday, February 12, and 122 puppies from 34 states will be participating. The highly anticipated event will be broadcasted on Animal Planet and on streaming on Discovery + simultaneously. Team Ruff and Team Fluff...
After 14 Failed Adoptions, “Too Big” Puppy Finds Forever Home In North Carolina
Following 14 failed adoptions in a span of just five weeks, a 63-pound North Carolina puppy named Ronald is finally home. Earlier this month, the SPCA of Wake County was desperate to break one-year-old Ronald's “unlucky streak.” After taking him back more than a dozen times for being “too big” and “too strong,” the Raleigh shelter issued a social media plea for an adopter who can “handle a little extra size.”
Bride and Groom Ditch Bouquet for 'Cat Toss' Where Guest Wins Rescue Kitten
The couple threw a cat plushie into the air for their friends and family to fight over.
Tears as German Shepherd Comforts Grieving Dog After Owner Dies
"I'm over here sobbing but the cuteness warms my soul," wrote one TikTok user.
Taxidermy firm says it's now becoming more popular- Grieving family chose to turn their pet golden retriever into a rug
A family in Australia whose pet had passed chose to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astounded that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
Chihuahua Becomes World’s Oldest Living Dog
When you become a dog parent, you make a long-term commitment. Get a dog as a puppy and they might be in your life for a decade or more. But 23 years? Spike, a Chihuahua mix from Ohio, has become the world’s oldest living dog, per the Guinness World Records. On Dec. 7, he was […] The post Chihuahua Becomes World’s Oldest Living Dog appeared first on DogTime.
Pet Parents Say Their Indoor Cats Love This $7 Toy That Provides Exercise & Entertainment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cats have long been one of the most popular pets for humans, with approximately 37% of households in the United States owning at least one feline companion. We love our pet kitties because they are mysterious, independent creatures that are both affectionate and cuddly and also hilarious a-holes. Whatever your favorite charms of the feline species, when you have a kitten as a fur baby, you probably want to spoil them with treats and toys. And we found an amazing...
Your Dog or Cat Could Earn $10,000 as PetSmart’s ‘Chief Toy Tester’
Does your dog love to play tug of war? Is he really into chasing a ball? Does he always go after the squeakers in his chew toys?. If you have a dog or cat that loves toys, we’ve found a lucrative job opportunity for your pet. PetSmart is looking...
Seniors and Pets: Not Always a Perfect Pairing
The post Seniors and Pets: Not Always a Perfect Pairing appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Furry Friends Looking for a Furever Home
Meet Trudie and Hamlin, brother and sister German Shepard & Rottweiler mixes that are looking for their forever home. Both are available for adoption at the Elk County Animal Shelter. Hamlin is described as calm and social loving a good scratch while his sister Trudie is energetic and friendly. Both...
PILOTS AND PAWS – RESCUING DOGS TO NEW HEIGHTS!
Canines may be land-dwelling animals, but that hasn’t stopped a group of devoted pilots from strapping on their seatbelts and taking to the skies! Author and pet-parent Patrick Regan was inspired to write his nonfiction volume, My Dog is My Co-Pilot, after a friend who volunteered his flight services told him about the organization’s mission.
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
15 Best Dog Bed For Australian Shepherd Peaceful Sleep
This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links. Besides being the perfect herding dog, the Australian Shepherd is equally good as a family dog. If you are lucky to own this dog, you need to equip it with certain pet supplies, including dog crates, or dog beds. We are here to help with our list of best dog bed for Australian Shepherd.
Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'
Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
