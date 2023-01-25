Reformation CEO Hali Borenstein MBA ’13 speaks with students about business journey, sustainable practices

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland church seeks volunteers for monthly distribution of food in Lake Merritt areaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
The economy, funding, and 3 other small-business challenges entrepreneurs will face in 2023, according to founders
Insider surveyed 68 founders about their 2023 predictions. Their top concerns for the year were the economy, funding, and marketing.
How a ‘weed out’ class led to a renowned professor’s dismissal
Learn how students taking an organic chemistry class with a renowned professor made a petition that led to the teacher’s dismissal on the latest episode of “Something Offbeat.”
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
Harvard professor says he gets thank-you notes from prisoners, some of which are secretly using smartphones to take his free computer-science class
A Georgia inmate told The Marshall Project he uses a phone to teach incarcerated people in other states computer science with a Harvard course online.
ffnews.com
Mollie announces change in company leadership
Mollie, one of Europe’s fastest-growing financial services providers, has announced that it intends to appoint Koen Köppen as its new CEO. Köppen, previously the CTO of Klarna for five years, joined Mollie as CTO in May to support its expansion into world-class financial services. In his new role he will drive Mollie’s mission to simplify complex financial services and level the playing field for small- and medium-sized ecommerce companies taking on larger competitors. Köppen’s appointment is conditional on approval by the Dutch Central Bank and on the advice of Mollie’s Works Council. Shane Happach, Mollie’s current CEO, is leaving the company to take up a leadership role in Asia.
How Entrepreneur Nick Wood Is Transforming Lives Through Digital Real Estate
Nick Wood, also known online as the "King of Digital Real Estate," is a true success story. From humble beginnings on his family's generational alfalfa farm to his current position as the CEO and founder of Digital Landlords, a multi-seven-figure business, Nick has proven that hard work and determination can pay off.Growing up on the farm instilled in Nick a strong work ethic and a commitment to making the most of every opportunity. This mindset served him well when, at 19, he decided to take a two-year humanitarian trip to West Africa. It was there that he gained fluency in...
Davos 2023: Metaverse Economies Are A Testbed For Entrepreneurs, Dacoco CEO Says
The metaverse economy will be a place where entrepreneurialism is born, according to Dacoco CEO Sarojini McKenna. The metaverse is ideal for testing ideas, as well as finding business partners and communities in which to incubate. The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently held its 2023 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland,...
Stanford Daily
GSC tackles affordability issues and potential expansion of 5-SURE
The Graduate Student Council (GSC) was optimistic about a potential increase in the graduate student stipend and explored options to expand 5-SURE during its Tuesday meeting. Emily Schell, GSC co-chair and fifth-year Ph.D. student in developmental and psychological sciences, opened the meeting by sharing updates from her meeting with University Provost Persis Drell.
Carbios Strengthens Executive Committee in Pivotal Year for Industrial and Commercial Development
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005432/en/ (L-R): Martine BRISSET (General Manager Biodegradation Division, Senior Vice President of Carbios Group, and Executive Committee Member) and Delphine DENOIZE (Innovation Programs Funding, Regulation and LCA Director, and Executive Committee Member)
ffnews.com
Moonfare Partners With Dariu Foundation to Foster Digital Education Project
Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, has announced it will support Swiss-based foundation Dariu with a series of events designed to give the NGO access to Moonfare’s global community and increase the visibility of its mission of fostering digital education for children. To kick off the partnership, Moonfare and Dariu are hosting an exclusive dinner in Munich on January 26th.
cryptonewsz.com
#WBSDubai to create global business opportunities for Web3 innovators
After its incredible success in hosting five international editions in 2022, World Blockchain Summit returns to Dubai on 20-21 March 2023 at Atlantis, The Palm. The show’s stellar agenda spread across two days, brings together more than 70 industry pioneers as speakers, over 50 projects showcasing their innovative offerings, and 2,000 global web3 community members and investors to network, collaborate and drive the web3 ecosystem forward.
salestechstar.com
Northpass Announces Executive Team Promotions in Marketing, Sales and Customer Success
With Strategic Leadership Moves, Company Focuses on Next Phase of Growth. Northpass, the leading platform for digital customer education, announced the promotions of Nikki Engel to vice president of marketing, and Travis Nardin to vice president of sales and customer success. With the company entering its next growth phase, Engel and Nardin will play key roles in developing and executing its corporate strategy and scaling the company to the next level.
From School Dropout to CEO: Advice for Creative Entrepreneurs
The path to entrepreneurship success is often a rocky one, yet incredibly fulfilling all the same. Here are three lessons I've learned on my journey.
"Shooting for a Greener Future: How a Film and Television Tax Incentive with Sustainable Guidelines Can Benefit Florida"
As a leader in sustainable production practices in the film and television industry, I have spoken at universities such as Syracuse University, Grinnell College, and New York Institute of Technology, as well as serving as a National Speaker for The Green Festival Expo and other events. My background as an aerospace engineer and environmental engineer, as well as my experience on shows like the NBC drama "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," have given me a unique perspective on the importance of sustainable production practices in the industry.
Local Investors Drive Resilience of Africa’s Burgeoning Startup Scene
Total funding invested into African tech startups hit $6.5 billion in 2022. That’s according to a report published by venture capital (VC) firm Partech this week, which also showed that African firms largely escaped the global VC funding drought in 2022, with startup investment — spread across 764 deals — growing 8% compared to the year prior.
businesspartnermagazine.com
The Impact of Having Soft Skills in the Business World
The right soft skills in the business world can have an incredible impact. The skills that make you successful include compassion, adaptability, and emotional intelligence. Having the right skills can also help you be more comfortable with social situations and make communication easier. These skills will help you become a more effective and confident leader.
salestechstar.com
In 2022 Splice Software Sees More Client Growth and Increased Demand for Multi-Channel Experience
As a leader in customer experience communication, SPLICE Software proudly partners with our clients to create the best, and most seamless customer experiences. SPLICE Software believes in a world where everyone receives communication how and when they want to, based on their permissions. Customer experience is top of mind and...
Quartz
A father of 4 neurodivergent children brings his learnings to work
I’m the father of four neurodivergent children—each has ADHD, two are dyslexic, and two are autistic (ASD). And, each of our children is thriving. Our family is a neurodiverse team. As parents and leaders in our home, my spouse, Jennifer, and I strive to provide an environment that values their abilities and meets their specific needs. Jennifer is a clinical social worker who specializes in child and family therapy. I’ve spent 20 years leading teams to solve messy technical and human problems. Our professional expertise has often sparked new ideas that also influence our parenting.
Comments / 0