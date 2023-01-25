Read full article on original website
Sundance Film evacuated after viewers reported feeling sick
The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center was evacuated during the Sundance Film Festival screening of "Birth/Rebirth" after some viewers reported feeling sick.
Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
utahnow.online
James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards
The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.
utahnow.online
Deer Valley Resort and High West Distillery Introduce VIP Experience at Freestyle World Cup
The 2023 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup returns to Deer Valley Resort with two new, exclusive VIP packages to enhance the spectator experience. Guests can toast the talented athletes with High West cocktails from the VIP tent as part of the Champion Package or Freestyle Feast option available February 2 through 4, 2023.
utahnow.online
Popular Brunch Restaurant, Sunday’s Best Announces New Location
The country’s Hottest All-Day Brunch Oasis, Sunday’s Best, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City! Positioned in the heart of the city in the newest apartment communities, Post District. An oceanside oasis awaits guests who are wanting to brunch while enjoying live music in a tropical -style atmosphere.
Multi-Sport Athlete Kevin Doe Talks BYU Official Visit
Kevin Doe is a dual-sport athlete from East High School in Salt Lake City
VIDEO: Large herd of elk seen running along I-80
An unusual set of commuters were seen along multiple highways near the Foothills area of Salt Lake City early Thursday.
Gephardt Daily
Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort. “[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.
Weber Co. mom earns national award for rescuing hundreds of ducks
A woman who dedicated two years of her life to saving abandoned ducks has received a national honor.
KSLTV
90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice
OGDEN, Utah — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It’s the second time she’s retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years but for the second time she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn’t only because she loveds it, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
eastidahonews.com
Ensign College President Bruce Kusch answers 7 Questions with Emmy
Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world. Bruce Kusch became the 13th president of Ensign College in Salt Lake City in 2017. He had been serving as its chief academic officer and previously worked at BYU-Idaho as associate academic vice president and as a business management professor.
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
kjzz.com
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
kjzz.com
Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
The state of the state is cold
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
airwaysmag.com
Delta Air Lines Firms Salt Lake City Expansion
DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) has firmed its ongoing commitment to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) after finalising a new lease agreement at the facility. The new deal, announced during Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s 2023 State of the City address, sees DL commit US$2.8bn in lease payments to 2044. The agreement will also give DL two further five-year renewal options, potentially extending the lease to 2054. Developments will see the airline grow its number of gates at the airport from 55 to 66 by 2027.
kslnewsradio.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner
DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
Ski traffic + Sundance traffic = busy Park City
Park City Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen said initial data shows visitor levels matching the last in-person festival in January 2020, although that won’t be confirmed until after the event. Anecdotally, there are a lot of people in town, and they’re not all watching movies. Andrew Leatham, who...
hebervalleyradio.com
January 2023 Report: Temple Square Renovation
SALT LAKE CITY-Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a renovation update for Temple Square for January 2023. This is the first renovation update the Salt Lake City-based faith has given concerning its headquarters for the calendar year. During 2022, Main Street Plaza in downtown Salt Lake...
