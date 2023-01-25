ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPCW

Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
PARK CITY, UT
utahnow.online

James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards

The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.
UTAH STATE
utahnow.online

Popular Brunch Restaurant, Sunday’s Best Announces New Location

The country’s Hottest All-Day Brunch Oasis, Sunday’s Best, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City! Positioned in the heart of the city in the newest apartment communities, Post District. An oceanside oasis awaits guests who are wanting to brunch while enjoying live music in a tropical -style atmosphere.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort. “[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice

OGDEN, Utah — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It’s the second time she’s retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years but for the second time she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn’t only because she loveds it, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
OGDEN, UT
eastidahonews.com

Ensign College President Bruce Kusch answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world. Bruce Kusch became the 13th president of Ensign College in Salt Lake City in 2017. He had been serving as its chief academic officer and previously worked at BYU-Idaho as associate academic vice president and as a business management professor.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ABC4

The state of the state is cold

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
UTAH STATE
airwaysmag.com

Delta Air Lines Firms Salt Lake City Expansion

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) has firmed its ongoing commitment to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) after finalising a new lease agreement at the facility. The new deal, announced during Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s 2023 State of the City address, sees DL commit US$2.8bn in lease payments to 2044. The agreement will also give DL two further five-year renewal options, potentially extending the lease to 2054. Developments will see the airline grow its number of gates at the airport from 55 to 66 by 2027.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
DRAPER, UT
KPCW

Ski traffic + Sundance traffic = busy Park City

Park City Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen said initial data shows visitor levels matching the last in-person festival in January 2020, although that won’t be confirmed until after the event. Anecdotally, there are a lot of people in town, and they’re not all watching movies. Andrew Leatham, who...
PARK CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

January 2023 Report: Temple Square Renovation

SALT LAKE CITY-Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a renovation update for Temple Square for January 2023. This is the first renovation update the Salt Lake City-based faith has given concerning its headquarters for the calendar year. During 2022, Main Street Plaza in downtown Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

