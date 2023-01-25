Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Microsoft puts game developers front and center in latest Xbox reveal presentation
Microsoft aired a 44-minute pre-recorded presentation Wednesday to announce several release dates for upcoming games on the Xbox platform, as well as a surprise drop of a brand new game. Xbox teased the broadcast, which it called the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct, for several days leading up to its debut....
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
Microsoft gearing up for huge Xbox games showcase this month – report
In terms of major first-party releases, 2022 was admittedly a poor show for Xbox gamers. However, that all changes this year and it sounds like Microsoft is ready to shout about it. According to a report on Monday, there’ll be a massive Xbox games showcase later this month with a...
'I cried all night': Millions of Chinese lose access to 'World of Warcraft' and other hit games
Millions of players in China have lost access to the iconic "World of Warcraft" franchise and other popular video games, as Blizzard Entertainment's servers in the country went offline after two decades.
CNET
GoldenEye 007 Hits Nintendo Switch, Xbox on Friday
Load up your silenced PP7s and prime those remote mines: GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services this Friday, Jan. 27. The James Bond first-person shooter originally hit the N64 in 1997. Online multiplayer will be exclusive to the Switch release, the...
game-news24.com
Games Inbox: Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom on Switch 2, the death of Metal Gear Solid, and Nintendogs love this game
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is it cross-genre? (pic: Nintendo) It’s not interested in the Microsoft’s recent closure, as a reader is expecting a new series of Batman games. Separate peopleIt may be another rumour, that the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be out in the fall...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Try Iconic Game for Free
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- regardless of whether they are Expansion Pack owners -- can now play an iconic game, which usually costs $9.99, for free. The offer is not a free download, but a free trial. However, it's a trial for the full game, UNO, and lasts until January 29, giving you several days to get the UNO itch out of your system. That said, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to access this trial.
Hogwarts Legacy already discounted with 72-hour early access
It’s just over two weeks to go until the release of Hogwarts Legacy, but if you act now, you can make sure that release day comes even sooner. Hogwarts Legacy is surrounded by controversy. Many gamers are actively avoiding the title due to its connection to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has been criticised for making harmful comments about the transgender community. Others are gearing up for release day, which varies significantly from platform to platform - it’ll first be arriving on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 10 February.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
Hogwarts Legacy is available to download right now
It’s been a long time coming, but the release of Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner for those with new-gen consoles and PCs. Not everyone will be able to play the wizarding world RPG on the same day - the title has been pushed back to April for those on PS4 and Xbox One, and won’t release until July on Nintendo Switch (I’m still curious to see how it’s even going to run on there, to be honest). But, for fans on Xbox Series X/S, there's some exciting news.
NME
Here’s how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct
Xbox and Bethesda are set to host a Developer Direct livestream later today (January 25) – find out how to watch below. Confirmed earlier this month, the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct will “provide fans with an inside look at some of the games coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass over the next few months.”
Hate towards PlayStation's new console exclusive is being driven by bigots, says developer
Forspoken was finally released by Luminous Productions and Square Enix yesterday after several lengthy delays - and it’s created quite a ruckus. On the whole critics aren’t impressed, but it’s Forspoken’s dialogue that’s causing a stir. Over on Metacritic, Forspoken landed a score of 68...
msn.com
The 10 best Square Enix games of all time
Square Enix has dedicated to bringing eastern game development over to the west, and it works out for the company more often than not. The home of the world-renowned Final Fantasy franchise, Square Enix is no stranger to JRPGs and action-adventures alike. Here are the best Square Enix titles of all time, as dictated by Metacritic scores.
An N64 Classic Is Coming to Switch With Multiplayer, and Gamers Are Freaking Out
Classic-videogame remasters equal big money.
ComicBook
Highly-Rated Steam Game Only $0.89 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated game on Steam is only $0.89 for a limited time. Only a small fraction of games on Steam boast the "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, as it requires 95 percent of user reviews to be positive. While a "Very Positive" rating is not all that uncommon, you don't see an Overwhelmingly Positive rating every day. The game in question is from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. A park meets rhythm game, it was released in 2019 and has over 69,000 user reviews, a fairly large number, making the user rating even more impressive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Muse Dash.
ComicBook
PS2 Re-Release Highest Rated Game So Far This Year With 91 Metacritic Score
The highest-rated game so far this year currently sits at a score of 91 on Metacritic. Come December, there's a good chance it will no longer be the highest-rated game of 2023, but for now, it is. The catch is that it's not a brand-new Nintendo Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S game. Its a port of a PlayStation Vita game that's a port of a PS2 game. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question with a 91 Metacritic score is one of the best RPGs ever made, Persona 4 Golden. Right now, the Nintendo Switch version has a 91 on Metacritic. The closest score to this is Monster Hunter Rise on PS5 with an 87.
NME
‘Dead Space remake’: is there a New Game Plus mode?
Dead Space remake takes the beloved 2008 horror title and gives it a fresh coat of paint for modern audiences. The graphics have been reworked from the ground up, and there’s also been some changes to the mission structure and combat systems. It’s still the game you know and love, just tweaked slightly to make it feel fresh in 2023.
Redfall flies onto Xbox and PC this May, shows off new gameplay
During the Xbox Developer_Direct show, Arkane Austin and Xbox Game Studios announced that Redfall is finally releasing on May 2, 2023.
NME
Activision Blizzard studio scraps union plans after “confrontational tactics” of CEO
Staff at the Activision Blizzard-owned Proletariat have reportedly scrapped plans to form a union, after CEO Seth Sivak allegedly used “confrontational tactics”. Proletariat was acquired by Activision Blizzard last July, with the 100-strong studio brought in to work on various World Of Warcraft projects, including the Dragonflight expansion.
