The highest-rated game so far this year currently sits at a score of 91 on Metacritic. Come December, there's a good chance it will no longer be the highest-rated game of 2023, but for now, it is. The catch is that it's not a brand-new Nintendo Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S game. Its a port of a PlayStation Vita game that's a port of a PS2 game. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question with a 91 Metacritic score is one of the best RPGs ever made, Persona 4 Golden. Right now, the Nintendo Switch version has a 91 on Metacritic. The closest score to this is Monster Hunter Rise on PS5 with an 87.

3 DAYS AGO