Ask anyone and they’ll tell you that academia is a liberal sanctuary that censors right-wing opinions. Once you look past people like Amy Wax spouting bigotry on national television and Ilya Shapiro going on speaking tours and PragerU and Ben Shapiro being part of a concerted effort to radicalize youths toward neoconservatism and Jordan Peterson’s speaking tours and… you get my point — it is easy to think that there are leftists all the way down. That is, until you get to their 1L Crim classes and see that they’re compelling their students to write copaganda for them for a grade. Take, for example, this prompt written by the “progressive” Harvard Law professors Christopher Lewis and Adaner Usmani:

6 DAYS AGO