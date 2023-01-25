Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Washington Examiner
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
Respect for Muslim students 'should have superseded academic freedom' in class controversy: College president
A liberal arts college president in Minnesota issued an apology for offending Muslim students after they were shown depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in class.
U.S. Churches in Steep Decline: Studies Disclose Reported Loss of Christian Religion Among Nation’s Younger Generations
Christian houses of worship are reportedly closing by the thousands yearly. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NPR.org, TheGuardian.com, and FiveThirtyEight.com.
abovethelaw.com
Harvard Law Professors Caught Using Final Exams To Outsource Copaganda
Ask anyone and they’ll tell you that academia is a liberal sanctuary that censors right-wing opinions. Once you look past people like Amy Wax spouting bigotry on national television and Ilya Shapiro going on speaking tours and PragerU and Ben Shapiro being part of a concerted effort to radicalize youths toward neoconservatism and Jordan Peterson’s speaking tours and… you get my point — it is easy to think that there are leftists all the way down. That is, until you get to their 1L Crim classes and see that they’re compelling their students to write copaganda for them for a grade. Take, for example, this prompt written by the “progressive” Harvard Law professors Christopher Lewis and Adaner Usmani:
Harvard professor says he gets thank-you notes from prisoners, some of which are secretly using smartphones to take his free computer-science class
A Georgia inmate told The Marshall Project he uses a phone to teach incarcerated people in other states computer science with a Harvard course online.
Anti-Liberalism in America Is a Delusion of ‘Freedom’ That Will Only Lead to Violence
“Suppose the election was declared free and fair,” American diplomat Richard Holbrooke worried of Bosnia in 1996, but the winners are “racists, fascists, separatists, who are publicly opposed to [peace and reintegration]. That is the dilemma,” he said, in a decade when ascendant illiberalism was a relatively distant prospect, a problem for faraway places like Peru, Slovakia, and the Philippines.And though that sentence could be pasted verbatim into any number of articles about former President Donald Trump from the last half-decade, I’m not so sure we have the same dilemma now, when illiberalism is rising on left and right alike...
The Mayflower Compact: The Groundbreaking Document That Sparked American Democracy
If you could go back in time and be a part of one moment in history, what would it be? The signing of the Declaration of Independence? The Battle of Gettysburg?. While those moments are certainly important, they're not the only significant events in our country's history. The Mayflower Compact is an equally important document—and it all started with a group of pilgrims aboard the Mayflower.
Half of the world’s population is under 30–but they have little say over the decisions that shape their future. It’s time for young people to be seen and heard in the halls of power
The public trusts young people to participate in decision-making–but they remain massively underrepresented in public life. Today, our world is home to the largest generation of young people in history. But what kind of world are these young people going to inherit? It’s time for all generations to unite–and together tackle some of the most pressing issues facing the world. And the first step is to make sure young people are meaningfully included in decision-making spaces around the world.
Phys.org
Tracking online hate speech that follows real-world events
A machine-learning analysis has revealed patterns in online hate speech that suggest complex—and sometimes counterintuitive—links between real-world events and different types of hate speech. Yonatan Lupu of George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on January 25. Prior...
Leaders at Davos can fix our fragmented world by answering a simple question: How wealthy does one person need to be? A capitalist is asking
Attendees at Davos have been criticized for their use of private jets to attend the annual meeting in the Swiss Alps despite the current edition's focus on climate change. This week, over 2,700 world leaders attended the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. During their stay in the Swiss ski resort, elites from business, politics, and civil society have been discussing humanity’s most pressing problems under the theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World.”
Phys.org
Are millennials getting more conservative as they age? Why it's hard to know
"As people age, they become more conservative" is a well worn political aphorism. It is cited frequently in discussions and research about generational politics. It's been deployed in various ways in the popular discourse—a way of talking about the limits of progressive politics and the power of folk wisdom.
archpaper.com
Mid-lawsuit against former Princeton colleagues, Alejandro Zaera‐Polo declares that “from now on white males answer back”
Alejandro Zaera-Polo, a former dean and architecture professor at the Princeton University School of Architecture (PSOA), has registered his distaste for contemporary academia in two different courts: Last August, he filed a suit in Mercer County Superior Court against the Trustees of Princeton University, university administrators, and former colleagues Mónica Ponce de León, Elizabeth Diller, and V. Mitch McEwen, among others, alleging wrongful termination, breach of contract, discrimination and defamation, the creation of a hostile work environment, and other violations.
What are universities for? Canadian higher education is at a critical crossroads
In recent years, Canadian provinces such as Ontario and Alberta have been attempting to repurpose and reprogram our universities to more narrowly serve the labour market. They’re doing so by adopting performance-based funding in the most profound changes the sector has witnessed in decades. These profound changes are encapsulated by the statements of former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who said his government was “trying to retool the education system.” Last year, Kenney said government funding for universities should align with the needs of the labour market and criticized university arts programs which he claimed provided “very poor” employment prospects for graduates. It...
Colombian President Petro blames ‘capitalism’ for climate change and potential ‘extinction of life’ on Earth
The president of Colombia scapegoated capitalism as the driving force of climate change. He suggested an alternative form of "de-carbonized" capitalism, however, may save it.
Phys.org
When speaking up at work, talk to someone who can take action, study recommends
Conventional wisdom says it pays to speak up at work: When an employee offers a novel idea for workplace improvements, and managers listen and act, both the organization and employee win. But new research from Texas McCombs finds much depends on whom those employees speak to. In a recent paper,...
Phys.org
Students lacking language skills will miss out on jobs, according to new report
British students wanting to get ahead in the world of work should be studying an additional language. New research from the University of Portsmouth, based on the analysis of job adverts targeted at graduates, shows a high demand for language skills that is now often unmet in secondary school settings.
News Literacy Week: How to spot and stop misinformation online
The E.W. Scripps Company has teamed with The News Literacy Project for National News Literacy Week this month.
Phys.org
Identity—not income—drives desire to secede, according to new model
What most sparks a region's desire to seek independence from their country—income or identity?. A new study from SMU (Southern Methodist University, Dallas) and UC3M (Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Spain) found that the group people identify with tends to play a bigger factor in secession than differences in per capita income between regions.
ValueWalk
Mathematics Isn’t And Can’t Be “Racist” As Some Claim
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 24, 2023) – “Woke” extremists teaching at major universities have begun attacking the square root of minus 1, circles not governed by π, and numbers which are irrational, leading some to think that they are themselves being irrational, as well as endangering their own credibility and the credibility of those fighting legitimate racism, argues mathematician John Banzhaf.
