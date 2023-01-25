Read full article on original website
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Sierra Sun
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
Power outages can be expected ahead of wind advisory for most of Southern Nevada
The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory for most counties in Southern Nevada until Monday afternoon.
abc10.com
Inside Operation Sierra Storm: The latest updates on weather in South Lake Tahoe
Clear with little in the way of wind will mean lows near freezing with patchy fog and frost possible. Lake Tahoe will have lows near 10°.
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
This week’s Indy Environment newsletter looks at improving drought conditions after large storms brought considerable precipitation to much of Nevada and the Colorado River Basin. The post Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park in Big Sur sees 'major damage' after storms
Some parts of the park will be closed for months.
4 earthquakes, with largest a magnitude 4.2, strike off California coast
Four earthquakes struck off the Southern California coast Wednesday morning.
Road to Humboldt Redwoods State Park closed after landslide, earthquakes
Park officials describe the situation as "active," warning of an ongoing landslide risk.
Couple found dead in Death Valley after apparent murder-suicide, officials say
The first homicide in the park in modern memory happened in 2020.
Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An alliance between governments and the commercial logging industry under the guise of fire management is decimating forests, wreaking ecological havoc, and exacerbating risks for people and property, according to scientists at odds with what they call archaic methods that are futile in controlling fires. “The Forest Service uses the term ‘thinning and fuel reduction,’ […] The post Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
news3lv.com
High water users beware: New fine for using too much water
Las Vegas (KSNV) — About one of every 10 valley residents may be opening a higher water bill this month. The Las Vegas Valley Water District has begun fining users for using too much water. The usage limits depend on the season; it is currently 14,000 gallons per single-family...
As Julian Sands search enters day 11, phone pings may give clues on California mountain
The actor's family shared a message of thanks for the "heroic" search teams.
fernleyreporter.com
Developer Norman wants to build, finance a ring road around Fernley to help industrial expansion, Gilman says
Northern Nevada developers Roger Norman Sr. and Lance Gilman — who attracted major international companies like Tesla, Switch and Google to their Tahoe-Reno Industrial Park east of Sparks — announced plans for another major industrial park around Fernley more than a year ago. Tuesday on Nevada Newsmakers, Gilman...
KOLO TV Reno
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District taking bids for surplus equipment
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will be accepting bids for surplus equipment starting Feb. 6. Bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. via email at surplusequipment@nltfpd.net. Your bid should include your name, phone number, and email address. The District will...
KOLO TV Reno
Deadly crash on 580
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police is investigating after a crash on 580 that left one person dead. It happened Tuesday night, just south of the Mount Rose Highway exit. Traffic was reduced to a single lane for a few hours, and has since reopened. According to Highway Patrol...
Water panel talked key issues in Colorado River basin states
Former general manager of Southern Nevada Water Authority asked hard-hitting questions to Colorado River basin state leaders
Influx of Hawaiians moving to Las Vegas for cheaper price of living
Realtor, Scott Suzuki talks comparison between an average home in Hawaii and in Las Vegas. The difference is staggering. Meanwhile, Trevis Nishioka shares his story of moving to Las Vegas.
thenevadaindependent.com
Let's make geothermal energy boom in Nevada
When you think about renewable energy in Nevada, it’s natural to focus on solar energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, our state has “the greatest solar power potential in the nation.”. Next, your thoughts may turn to hydropower, due to the historic role that Hoover Dam...
KOLO TV Reno
Hit-and-run crash off Plumas Street leaves residents concerned for safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are still looking for the car and driver who crashed into a family’s front yard early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along Plumas Street near the Reno Tennis Courts. A driver veered off the road, through a neighboring chain link...
Sierra Sun
History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future
Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
