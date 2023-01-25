Policy, politics and progressive commentary An alliance between governments and the commercial logging industry under the guise of fire management is decimating forests, wreaking ecological havoc, and exacerbating risks for people and property, according to scientists at odds with what they call archaic methods that are futile in controlling fires. “The Forest Service uses the term ‘thinning and fuel reduction,’ […] The post Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control appeared first on Nevada Current.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO