ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sierra Sun

Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Current

Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An alliance between governments and the commercial logging industry under the guise of fire management is decimating forests, wreaking ecological havoc, and exacerbating risks for people and property, according to scientists at odds with what they call archaic methods that are futile in controlling fires. “The Forest Service uses the term ‘thinning and fuel reduction,’ […] The post Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control appeared first on Nevada Current.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

High water users beware: New fine for using too much water

Las Vegas (KSNV) — About one of every 10 valley residents may be opening a higher water bill this month. The Las Vegas Valley Water District has begun fining users for using too much water. The usage limits depend on the season; it is currently 14,000 gallons per single-family...
COLORADO STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Deadly crash on 580

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police is investigating after a crash on 580 that left one person dead. It happened Tuesday night, just south of the Mount Rose Highway exit. Traffic was reduced to a single lane for a few hours, and has since reopened. According to Highway Patrol...
NEVADA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

Let's make geothermal energy boom in Nevada

When you think about renewable energy in Nevada, it’s natural to focus on solar energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, our state has “the greatest solar power potential in the nation.”. Next, your thoughts may turn to hydropower, due to the historic role that Hoover Dam...
NEVADA STATE
Sierra Sun

History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future

Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy