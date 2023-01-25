Igor Zhovkva, deputy head of the office of the president of Ukraine, urged Western countries to deliver long-range missiles and fighter jets to Ukraine as he spoke to FRANCE 24 from Kyiv. He said Ukraine was counting on "positive results soon" and "believed in the united efforts of our partners in delivering weaponry to us". Following repeated calls from Kyiv for more Western heavy weaponry, several countries including the UK, US and Germany have now committed to sending battle tanks to Ukrainian front lines.

