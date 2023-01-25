Read full article on original website
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Live: Ukraine lauds French gift of radar system as 'cherry on the cake'
Ukraine's defence minister said Wednesday that Ukrainian lives will be saved by a sophisticated air-defence radar that France is supplying and which is powerful enough to spot incoming missiles and exploding drones in the skies over all of Ukraine's capital and its surrounding region. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are in Paris time (GMT+1).
Middle East escalation: What next after Iran blames Israel for drone strike?
As any diplomat will tell you, your friends' friends aren’t necessarily your friends. We knew that at the start of the war in Ukraine, when Israel made sure to keep up relations with Russia so it could keep on targeting Moscow ally Syria. Did that all change last Saturday night in Isfahan? Israeli drones reportedly targeted a defence facility in Iran's third-largest city.
France to send more mobile artillery to Ukraine
The artillery pieces, adding to 18 already delivered, would be financed from a 200-million-euro ($217-million) pot France set up to fund arms for Kyiv, Lecornu told a Paris press conference with his Ukranian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov. The move comes with France yet to commit to sending Leclerc main battle tanks...
Russia not complying with last remaining nuclear treaty amid Ukraine war, US says
The US said Tuesday that Russia was not complying with New START, the last remaining arms control treaty between the world's two main nuclear powers, as tensions soar over the Ukraine war. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are in Paris time (GMT+1). his...
Myanmar's military planning poll, raising fears of more bloodshed
Two years after a coup snuffed out Myanmar's short-lived democratic experiment, the country's military is planning elections that analysts warn could spark further bloodshed as opposition to junta rule rages on. Observers also say the planned poll cannot be free and fair under the present circumstances, with one analyst characterising...
Italian FM warns embassies at risk of attacks by international anarchists
Italian embassies all over the world are at risk of anarchist attacks linked to the case of the hunger-striking Alfredo Cospito, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday. Cospito, 55, is an Italian anarchist who has been on a hunger strike for more than 100 days to protest against being...
Philippines grants US more access to military bases amid China tensions
The United States and the Philippines on Thursday announced plans to expand America's military presence in the Southeast Asian nation, with access to four more bases as they seek to deter China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. The agreement was reached as...
Fighter jets for Ukraine: Top adviser 'counts on positive results very soon'
Igor Zhovkva, deputy head of the office of the president of Ukraine, urged Western countries to deliver long-range missiles and fighter jets to Ukraine as he spoke to FRANCE 24 from Kyiv. He said Ukraine was counting on "positive results soon" and "believed in the united efforts of our partners in delivering weaponry to us". Following repeated calls from Kyiv for more Western heavy weaponry, several countries including the UK, US and Germany have now committed to sending battle tanks to Ukrainian front lines.
Pakistan blames 'security lapse' for mosque bombing as death toll reaches 100
Pakistani authorities scrambled Tuesday to determine how a suicide bomber was able to carry out one of the country’s deadliest militant attacks in years, unleashing an explosion in a crowded mosque inside a highly secured police compound in the city of Peshawar. The death toll from the blast climbed to 100.
REPLAY: Antony Blinken and Benjamin Netanyahu held a joint press conference
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a joint press conference in Israel on Monday, as Blinken urged a de-escalation in violence that has flared in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Watch our replay.
‘Not just about pensions’: French protesters see threat to social justice in Macron’s reform
Huge crowds marched across France on Tuesday in a new round of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age, signalling the opposition’s success in framing the pension debate as part of a broader battle against an economic platform they perceive as unfair. Though police...
Pakistan mosque attack: The latest in a series of attacks by resurgent Islamist militants
The suicide blast at a mosque inside a police headquarters in Pakistan that killed more than 90 people was a targeted revenge attack, a police chief said Tuesday. Low-level militancy, often targeting security checkpoints, has been steadily rising in the areas near Peshawar that border Afghanistan since the Taliban seized control of Kabul in August 2021. The assaults are claimed mostly by the Pakistani Taliban, as well as the local chapter of the Islamic State, but mass casualty attacks remain rare. FRANCE 24's International Affairs Editor tell us more about the Pakistan Taliban behind the attack.
Peru's Congress votes down yet another bid for early elections
Peru's Congress on Wednesday voted down another bid to advance elections from April 2024 to this year, a move sought by President Dina Boluarte to calm unrest that has left dozens dead in seven weeks of anti-government protests. After five hours of debate, lawmakers rejected a bill that would have...
White House says US Covid emergency status to end May 11
The end to both federal emergency declarations, which took effect in January 2020 under then-president Donald Trump, will see funds used to subsidize Covid medicines, medical insurance and other types of government aid related to the pandemic come to an end. In practice, part of these government assistance programs has...
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire despite US call for calm
The Israeli military said it struck in Gaza overnight on Thursday, hours after it intercepted a rocket launched from Gaza and following appeals from the United States for all sides to calm escalating violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank. There were no immediate reports of serious casualties. The...
