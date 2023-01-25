Read full article on original website
Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails
Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Russian President Vladimir Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically wound up creating one by proxy through his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a former US Army general said. Putin, who first ascended to the presidency in 1999, has had a long-standing "fear" about a...
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Russians Face Freezing to Death As They Run Out of Fuel To Heat Homes
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a coal shortage in the Russian town of Kamen-na-Obi and criminal proceedings could be initiated.
Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM
Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Former Russian president calls for warships with hypersonic missiles to be stationed near Washington, DC
Dmitry Medvedev lashed out with the escalatory proposal after the US Embassy posted a video appealing to Russians to oppose Putin's war.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shared by Ukraine shows its troops decimating a unit of the Wagner group in the fierce battle for Soledar.
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
Countries Most Worried about World War III
Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]
FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
Zelenskyy just signed a new law that could allow the Ukrainian government to block news websites
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that could allow Ukraine's government to block news sites and challenge press freedom, advocates for journalists say.
When will Putin give up Ukraine? Only when his inner circle forces him to stop
Almost a year on, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lost little of its shock value. Last weekend, a targeted missile strike hollowed out a residential building in Dnipro, killing 45 citizens. Now, the UK, France and even ever-cautious Germany are talking about supplying Ukraine with western tanks – something that seemed unthinkable even a month ago as western allies remained stuck in a bureaucratic game of chicken, with none willing to be the first to send tanks.
Ukraine says attacks will come ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia – as Putin faces pressure over troop deaths
Russia should expect strikes “deeper and deeper” into the territory it controls, as pressure ramps up on Moscow’s military leaders in the wake of a Ukrainian missile strike that killed scores of conscripts and the defence ministry has blamed on the use of mobile phones by its soldiers.Raising the death toll from the strike in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka from 63 to 89 on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry claimed that the “illegal” use of mobile phones was the main factor in the attack. “This allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’...
