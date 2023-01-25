ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey

Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult

I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
VERONA, NJ
101.5 WPDH

10 Hudson Valley Restaurants Among Best In New York State

Looking for a great place to eat out? Well, these 10 Hudson Valley restaurants are considered the best in the region. Plus, we included a few more award-winning eateries. OpenTable told Hudson Valley Post about its research on the 10 "Best Overall Restaurants" in the Hudson Valley. "We love what...
Beach Radio

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
Q 105.7

Five New York State Cities Named Most Intelligent In US

A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent. And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.
NEW YORK STATE
Beach Radio

Move over, Punxsutawney Phil: NJ has its own groundhogs

For all the ridiculousness that is Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil in that little weirdly-named town has always stolen the spotlight. Should the power of meteorological prognostication truly be left in the hands, er, paws, of just one rodent? Where are the checks and balances? Do we really want a dictatorship?
MILLTOWN, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans

New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in ‘Succession’ Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words

Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy