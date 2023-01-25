Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
Wow! Dine High in the Sky Right Here in New Jersey
First, let me say I am not a huge fan of heights, but this is not the kinda thing where you have to worry about being too high to enjoy lol It's a beautiful dining area atop a beautiful hotel overlooking the Hudson River and the New York skyline. According...
This Jersey Shore Town Just Might Scare the Dickens Out of You
It's true, this very popular Jersey Shore town is hopping in the summertime with families all up and down the east coast and beyond. I had no idea this family-friendly and very popular Jersey Shore spot is incredibly haunted. What?. There are three places that are so haunted in this...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey
Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
22 Reasons Why New Jersey Is The Best State in the USA
We've put together a list of what makes New Jersey great - and not one of them has to do with politics! (Yay! This article is politics-free!) 1. New Jersey has more pizza places per capita than the state of New York. We love pizza!. 2. The first Miss America...
Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
10 Hudson Valley Restaurants Among Best In New York State
Looking for a great place to eat out? Well, these 10 Hudson Valley restaurants are considered the best in the region. Plus, we included a few more award-winning eateries. OpenTable told Hudson Valley Post about its research on the 10 "Best Overall Restaurants" in the Hudson Valley. "We love what...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
A New Jersey Shore Town Plans to Detain Unruly Minors. Is this Fair?
One New Jersey shore town is coming up with a new way to handle unruly minors. It may not feel like it, but summer is right around the corner. Before you know it, the beaches will be filled with people enjoying themselves. Of course, not all visitors are well-behaved. Unfortunately,...
4 Amazing New Jersey Musicians Among Most Successful Of All Time
There is no question that New Jersey has made its fair share of contributions to the music world, and some of New Jersey's top artists are also some of the top artists the world has ever known. So, when Stacker came out with their list of the 50 most successful...
Five New York State Cities Named Most Intelligent In US
A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent. And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.
Amazing History From Washington D.C. to Ocean County, New Jersey
This story goes from the American Revolutionary War to Burlington County to Washington D.C. to Ocean County to Tuckerton, New Jersey. This is the story of a true New Jersey Patriot and a big part of American History from a very long time ago. If you are in Southern Ocean...
Move over, Punxsutawney Phil: NJ has its own groundhogs
For all the ridiculousness that is Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil in that little weirdly-named town has always stolen the spotlight. Should the power of meteorological prognostication truly be left in the hands, er, paws, of just one rodent? Where are the checks and balances? Do we really want a dictatorship?
New York “Name A Snowplow” Contest Crowns 40 Hilarious Winners
Winters in New York can be no joke, but that doesn't mean you can't have some fun along the way. With blizzards, bomb cyclones, and lake effect snow keeping Western New York snowplows busy, Erie County decided to make things a bit more personal - by giving residents an opportunity to name the county's fleet of snowplows.
The Top Google Searches About NJ Prove We’re The “It” Girl
New Jersey is one of those places that everyone just loves to make fun of. We’ll always be the brunt of the joke, but in reality, we know everyone is just obsessed with us. We really have it all here. During the winters if you want to go skiing in the Poconos, you’re so close.
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans
New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in ‘Succession’ Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words
Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
25 Delicious New Jersey Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Triple D, or 'Diners, Drive-In's and Dives' starring Guy Fieri has been a fixture on The Food Network since 2007. DDD has had an amazing 36 seasons and an astonishing 419 episodes. What makes Guy so popular?. I think it's his ability to relate to just about everybody. Whether you...
