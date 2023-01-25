ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

“More Meat Please!” This Sizzlin’ Brazilian Steakhouse Is Making Its Way to NJ! Here’s Where.

You hear that? It's the sound of hot, juicy, sizzling meats carving their way onto your plate. Fogo de Chão, a popular, upscale Brazilian steakhouse where as long as you want them to keep slicing meat onto your plate, they will, is making its way to New Jersey! The restaurant is set to open its first New Jersey location, with two more locations already selected, according to NJ.com.
3 NJ Restaurants Make It On Yelp's 2023 Top 100 U.S. Restaurants List

Nationwide — Three New Jersey restaurants have made Yelp' Top 100 Restaurants in 2023. The restaurants are Jessica's Cafe in Plainfield, Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park and Nichola Anthony's Family Kitchen in West Orange. This year's list is the 10th anniversary of rating the most popular restaurants according to Yelp users. On the list, Jessica's Cafe was Ranked No. 40 Jessica’s provides its guests with authentic wood-fired pizzas, and a rotating menu utilizing locally sourced vendors to create meals “all inspired by Italian and French cooking techniques." The restaurant, under the direction of Chef Armen Saqe, stormed onto the scene in June 2019 with a soft...
Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey

Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in ‘Succession’ Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words

Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
NJ Festival of Ballooning celebrates 40 years this summer

READINGTON — This year marks the 40th anniversary of the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America. The three-day event returns to Solberg Airport in the Central Jersey township of Readington from July 28-30, where the skies will be filled with up to 100 gigantic, colorful hot air balloons, along with headlining concerts by Grammy-award-winning artists, attractions, fireworks, food, and more.
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
Move over, Punxsutawney Phil: NJ has its own groundhogs

For all the ridiculousness that is Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil in that little weirdly-named town has always stolen the spotlight. Should the power of meteorological prognostication truly be left in the hands, er, paws, of just one rodent? Where are the checks and balances? Do we really want a dictatorship?
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

