8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
40 businesses now open, coming soon to Leander & Cedar Park
Cedar Park's Sephora store is located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. E100. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new business and entertainment options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming soon in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the two cities.
2 Austin restaurants make Yelp's list of 'Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023'
AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a new restaurant to try?. Two local eateries made it onto Yelp's list of "Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023"!. First, 1618 Asian Fusion came in at No. 22. Located on Riverside Drive, the restaurant is a locally-owned and operated and aims to explore Asia's diverse food landscape.
This Austin restaurant has the best tacos in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos, it’s a dish that can be fused with any cuisine in the world and can be as simple as a tortilla and some cheese or as complex as your foodie mind can conjure up. But there are not many concoctions out there that can compete with some grade-A fish tacos.
Eater
New Rosedale Bistro Offers Old-School Austin Vibes From the Brick Oven Owners
Those who lived in Austin before 2020 will remember the long reign of pizzeria Brick Oven. Attracting crowds of people for almost 40 years, the pizza spot became an Austin staple for being the only restaurant at the time to offer fresh pizzas made in a real wood-fired brick oven in the 1980s. Since its shutter, the same owners opened a new spot, Baretto Bistro, in the Rosedale neighborhood at 1026B West 38th Street in December 2022, where old and new customers can enjoy French and Italian food with Texas touches.
fox7austin.com
New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
texasstandard.org
What happened to the mini-train in Austin’s Zilker Park?
Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin’s park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin’s most iconic attractions. “The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old...
A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?
A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
3 new casual spots to grab a bite in Austin
Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
If you do anything in your yard this winter, do this
If you love landscaping, but are thinking about taking the winter months off…think again!
kut.org
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
Central Texas Mexican restaurant serving up some of America’s best fish tacos: report
If you love food, then you're probably aware of the insane popularity that Mexican cuisine has in the U.S. and fish tacos are a staple in so many restaurants around the country.
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
Crumbl Cookies to Open Round Rock Location
“My favorite flavor is the ginger snap cookie. We only do it in December, which is really sad because I love that cookie. I don’t typically eat a whole cookie, but I eat those two to three times a week.”
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
JCPenney shines spotlight on 3 Austin Pets Alive! senior dogs looking for forever homes
AUSTIN, Texas — JCPenney is hoping to help senior dogs across the country find their forever homes. The company is partnering with 10 pet shelters across America to help older dogs by capturing photo sessions at JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch. "As a brand focused on supporting families on every...
Good Luck Trying to Sell Your Home Quickly in These 5 Cities
We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Pending home sales are...
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: Former McCoy Elementary Site to be Developed into Retail and Multi-Family Residential
Plans to develop the former McCoy Elementary School into a mixed commercial and residential project are still underway as Partners Development, a commercial real estate firm based in Houston, received a zoning map amendment providing approval for planned unit development zoning from City Council at the Oct. 11 meeting. According...
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo
What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
fox7austin.com
Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes
AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
