ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

New Rosedale Bistro Offers Old-School Austin Vibes From the Brick Oven Owners

Those who lived in Austin before 2020 will remember the long reign of pizzeria Brick Oven. Attracting crowds of people for almost 40 years, the pizza spot became an Austin staple for being the only restaurant at the time to offer fresh pizzas made in a real wood-fired brick oven in the 1980s. Since its shutter, the same owners opened a new spot, Baretto Bistro, in the Rosedale neighborhood at 1026B West 38th Street in December 2022, where old and new customers can enjoy French and Italian food with Texas touches.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
CEDAR PARK, TX
texasstandard.org

What happened to the mini-train in Austin’s Zilker Park?

Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin’s park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin’s most iconic attractions. “The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 new casual spots to grab a bite in Austin

Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
AUSTIN, TX
FinanceBuzz

Good Luck Trying to Sell Your Home Quickly in These 5 Cities

We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Pending home sales are...
AUSTIN, TX
Pete Lakeman

An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo

What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes

AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy