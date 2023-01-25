ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

 

The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles

Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles on Pico Boulevard, Home to the ‘Obama Special,’ Closes After 32 Years

Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, the American soul food restaurant chain with seven Los Angeles locations spanning from Pasadena to Hollywood, Long Beach and beyond, has officially closed its Mid-City location on Pico Boulevard after a 32-year run. First founded by Harlem native Herb Hudson in 1975 when he opened the original Long Beach outpost, Roscoe’s’ iconic location on Pico and La Brea Avenue welcomed countless high-profile guests over the years, including Snoop Dogg, Larry King, David Beckham and U.S. President Barack Obama, who ended up with his own “Obama Special” on the menu. Consisting of three wings with a choice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka

Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
marketplace.org

Liquid Death is an “entertainment machine” with a water brand attached

In a warehouse-like building in the Los Angeles community of Marina del Rey, a handful of workers sit at computers next to a 16-foot-wide skateboard ramp. “I skateboard, a couple of other people skateboard, we sponsor some skateboarders,” said Mike Cessario, co-founder and CEO of beverage startup Liquid Death. “When we got an office, the idea was that we’re going to make it more like a clubhouse.”
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

First Responders Participate In ‘Sky Tower Challenge’ At Six Flags Magic Mountain

First responders with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department challenged City staff and each other in a race up the iconic Sky Tower at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Wednesday. Sponsored by loanDepot, the same company responsible for last year’s Command Post Pull Challenge at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

The Pike Outlets | Outlet mall in Long Beach, California

To start with the best malls, outlets, and shops in Long Beach, we'll start with one of the main shopping areas: The Pike Outlets, where you'll find many outstanding stores, restaurants with a variety of cuisines, and various spaces for entertainment. Featured Shopping Stores: Nike, H&M, Forever 21, Columbia, GAP,...
LONG BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

5 Transported After Physical Rescue Crash | Los Angeles

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1:29am 1-22-23 LOCATION: Olympic Bridge (2400 E Olympic) CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Los Angeles Firefighters responded to a physical rescue involving at least 3 cars. Firefighters found one patient trapped. There were a total of 5 patients with four reportedly in critical condition. Firefighters were able to extricate the trapped patient. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Boyle Heights’ Activists Pile Garbage at City Hall to Make Local Politicians Act on Neighborhood’s Trash Problem

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Boyle Heights: Activists with First Blocks of Whittier Boulevard, which organizes regular clean-ups on the streets of Boyle Heights,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA

A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

