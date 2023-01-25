Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
KCET
How Los Angeles Remembers: These Fading SoCal Landmarks Capture the Region's Nuanced History
Forgetting is famously what Los Angeles does best. Urban historian Norman Klein called it erasure — the active scrubbing away of what must not be remembered. Despite erasure, memories do have a place in Los Angeles. Some are official monuments. Some are in ruins and need critical excavation. Some require the imagination to be seen.
theroyaltourblog.com
The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles
Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles on Pico Boulevard, Home to the ‘Obama Special,’ Closes After 32 Years
Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, the American soul food restaurant chain with seven Los Angeles locations spanning from Pasadena to Hollywood, Long Beach and beyond, has officially closed its Mid-City location on Pico Boulevard after a 32-year run. First founded by Harlem native Herb Hudson in 1975 when he opened the original Long Beach outpost, Roscoe’s’ iconic location on Pico and La Brea Avenue welcomed countless high-profile guests over the years, including Snoop Dogg, Larry King, David Beckham and U.S. President Barack Obama, who ended up with his own “Obama Special” on the menu. Consisting of three wings with a choice...
Eater
LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka
Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
marketplace.org
Liquid Death is an “entertainment machine” with a water brand attached
In a warehouse-like building in the Los Angeles community of Marina del Rey, a handful of workers sit at computers next to a 16-foot-wide skateboard ramp. “I skateboard, a couple of other people skateboard, we sponsor some skateboarders,” said Mike Cessario, co-founder and CEO of beverage startup Liquid Death. “When we got an office, the idea was that we’re going to make it more like a clubhouse.”
'Game of Thrones' actress and Marilyn Manson settle lawsuit in L.A.
A lawsuit in which Marilyn Manson was sued in federal court by “Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco for alleged sexual assault and battery in what she described as a series of violent encounters has been settled, according to court papers.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
First Responders Participate In ‘Sky Tower Challenge’ At Six Flags Magic Mountain
First responders with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department challenged City staff and each other in a race up the iconic Sky Tower at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Wednesday. Sponsored by loanDepot, the same company responsible for last year’s Command Post Pull Challenge at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, ...
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
Man wins $10 million from lottery scratcher bought in San Pedro
A lucky man became an instant multimillionaire after buying a Scratchers ticket worth $10 million in San Pedro.
tourcounsel.com
The Pike Outlets | Outlet mall in Long Beach, California
To start with the best malls, outlets, and shops in Long Beach, we'll start with one of the main shopping areas: The Pike Outlets, where you'll find many outstanding stores, restaurants with a variety of cuisines, and various spaces for entertainment. Featured Shopping Stores: Nike, H&M, Forever 21, Columbia, GAP,...
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter off coast of Los Angeles
The quake was followed by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 2:03 a.m.
theregistrysocal.com
Thrive Living Plans 800-Unit Mixed-Use Development in Los Angeles’ Baldwin Village Neighborhood
A recent permitting application submitted to the City of Los Angeles points to the potential for new apartments along Wilshire Boulevard in the city’s Baldwin Village neighborhood. The application, which was submitted by Thrive Living, would allow for the construction of an 800-unit mixed-use development. Located at 5035 W....
onscene.tv
5 Transported After Physical Rescue Crash | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1:29am 1-22-23 LOCATION: Olympic Bridge (2400 E Olympic) CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Los Angeles Firefighters responded to a physical rescue involving at least 3 cars. Firefighters found one patient trapped. There were a total of 5 patients with four reportedly in critical condition. Firefighters were able to extricate the trapped patient. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Headlines: Boyle Heights’ Activists Pile Garbage at City Hall to Make Local Politicians Act on Neighborhood’s Trash Problem
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Boyle Heights: Activists with First Blocks of Whittier Boulevard, which organizes regular clean-ups on the streets of Boyle Heights,...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
LAPD Conducts Traffic Stop on Los Angeles Laker Dennis Schroder
Hollywood. Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Laker Dennis Schroder and his trainer were stopped by Los Angeles Police Department Central Division officers in Hollywood at Gower and Franklin Wednesday evening around midnight. LAPD began following the Sprinter van they were traveling in after it came back “cold plated” when officers...
Hollywood Apartment Fire Leaves 3 Injured, 1 Critically
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: An upstairs unit in a two-story apartment building burned in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, sending three to… Read more "Hollywood Apartment Fire Leaves 3 Injured, 1 Critically"
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties
Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
