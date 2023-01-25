Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
tvinsider.com
Zach Braff Gives Update on Possible ‘Scrubs’ Reunion & Previews New Film ‘A Good Person’
When it comes to TV favorites, Scrubs remains a beloved series among viewers making it a perfect candidate for a potential reunion special or revival, but does the cast feel the same way? Zach Braff seems to think so. TV Insider caught up with the actor and director at the...
New comedy featuring Jason Segel, Harrison Ford streaming on Apple TV+ this week
CHICAGO - The creators of the hit comedy "Ted Lasso" have returned with their new comedy "Shrinking," which starts streaming on Apple TV+ this Friday. The new series stars Jason Segel as a therapist who decides he’s going to start telling his clients what he really thinks of them – and Segel had the chance to star alongside legend Harrison Ford, who also plays a therapist on the series.
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Perry Mason Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The HBO Series' Return
Perry Mason Season 2 is right around the corner. Here's everything we know about the iconic TV attorney's latest case.
bleedingcool.com
Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar-Starrer Drops Official Series Trailer
Set to premiere on January 26th, here's a look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring series Wolf Pack. After a number of teasers, preview images, San Diego Comic-Con appearances, and interviews helped get viewers excited for what writer & executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and series star & executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar have to offer, we've reached that moment. That's right, with S01E01 "From a Spark to a Flame" set to hit screens on January 26th, we have the official trailer for Wolf Pack to pass along, one that does an impressive job answering some of the questions we had while leaving just enough for the premiere.
Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off
It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
digitalspy.com
Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn TV series releases first-look trailer for Valentine's Day special
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn TV series has unveiled a first-look trailer for its Valentine's Day special. The DC Universe show will return for a one-off holiday episode on HBO Max on Thursday, February 9 as Harley and Poison Ivy take a huge step in their relationship.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
bleedingcool.com
Somebody I Used To Know Trailer Out, Hits Prime Video February 10th
Alison Brie stars in Dave Franco's new rom com Somebody I Used To Know, coming to Prime Video on February 10th. Somebody I Used To Know is a new romantic comedy coming to Prime Video on February 10th. The film is directed by Dave Franco, who also co-wrote the script with Alison Brie. Brie stars alongside Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, Julie Hagerty, and Amy Sedaris. "Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s," said Franco. "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure. And we're so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life."
‘HIMYM’ Star Neil Patrick Harris Returns As Barney To Hulu Spinoff Series—And Will Be Back For More
Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise return to his HIMYM character Barney Stinson in the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and it appears he will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series. In the final beats of the episode titled “Cool and Chill,” the timeline shifts to a year after the events earlier in the episode. Sophie leaves her mom Lori (Paget Brewster) a hysterical voicemail saying she thinks she is dating her father before suddenly crashing into a luxury SUV. When the driver’s side door opens, the victim is revealed to be Barney. He...
HBO Max’s Latest TV Cancellation Revealed A Week Ahead Of The Show’s Finale
Following a slew of cancellations, HBO Max has canceled another show one week before its finale.
But Black Don’t Crack! Nia Long Says She Didn’t Get ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Role Because She Looked Too Old
Actress Nia Long is putting the rumor to rest that she turned down a Charlie’s Angels role for another project, the comedy Big Mama’s House. The original film, released in 2000, based on the hit TV series, follows three women trying to recover a stolen voice recognition software with their various skills. Charlie’s Angels starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu.
Lauren London Admits Being Concerned About Having Jonah Hill As ‘You People’ Love Interest
Lauren London is opening up about how “apprehensive” she initially was about starring as Jonah Hill‘s love interest in Netflix’s You People. London stars as Amira in the Kenya Barris-directed film, the girlfriend of her Jewish boyfriend Ezra (played by Hill). The rom-com flick follows the happy couple as they work to bring together their parents, Amira’s dad and mom Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long), and Ezra’s parents Shelley (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and his casually racist dad, Arnold (David Duchovny).
Mel Brooks' History Of The World, Part II TV Show: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Hulu Comedy
More than 40 years after the original movie was released, History of the World, Part II is coming to Hulu with a special four-night comedy event.
Emma Roberts & Tom Ellis To Headline & EP ‘Second Wife’ Series In Works At Hulu From ‘Tell Me Lies’ Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer
EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of the recent Season 2 renewal of Hulu/20th Television’s Tell Me Lies, the breakout drama’s creator/executive producer/showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer and executive producer Emma Roberts are re-teaming for another series at Hulu and 20th TV, Second Wife. Roberts and Lucifer alum Tom Ellis will star in and executive produce the darkly comedic half-hour, created, executive produced and to be showrun by Oppenheimer. Roberts is exec producing through her Belletrist TV banner the series, which also reunites Ellis with Hulu and 20th TV; he stars in their upcoming limited series Washington Black. Second Wife is a romantic dramedy about...
