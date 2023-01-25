ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox 32 Chicago

New comedy featuring Jason Segel, Harrison Ford streaming on Apple TV+ this week

CHICAGO - The creators of the hit comedy "Ted Lasso" have returned with their new comedy "Shrinking," which starts streaming on Apple TV+ this Friday. The new series stars Jason Segel as a therapist who decides he’s going to start telling his clients what he really thinks of them – and Segel had the chance to star alongside legend Harrison Ford, who also plays a therapist on the series.
CHICAGO, IL
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Looper

Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24

At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
bleedingcool.com

Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar-Starrer Drops Official Series Trailer

Set to premiere on January 26th, here's a look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring series Wolf Pack. After a number of teasers, preview images, San Diego Comic-Con appearances, and interviews helped get viewers excited for what writer & executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and series star & executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar have to offer, we've reached that moment. That's right, with S01E01 "From a Spark to a Flame" set to hit screens on January 26th, we have the official trailer for Wolf Pack to pass along, one that does an impressive job answering some of the questions we had while leaving just enough for the premiere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off

It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
bleedingcool.com

Somebody I Used To Know Trailer Out, Hits Prime Video February 10th

Alison Brie stars in Dave Franco's new rom com Somebody I Used To Know, coming to Prime Video on February 10th. Somebody I Used To Know is a new romantic comedy coming to Prime Video on February 10th. The film is directed by Dave Franco, who also co-wrote the script with Alison Brie. Brie stars alongside Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, Julie Hagerty, and Amy Sedaris. "Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s," said Franco. "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure. And we're so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life."
Deadline

‘HIMYM’ Star Neil Patrick Harris Returns As Barney To Hulu Spinoff Series—And Will Be Back For More

Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise return to his HIMYM character Barney Stinson in the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and it appears he will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series. In the final beats of the episode titled “Cool and Chill,” the timeline shifts to a year after the events earlier in the episode. Sophie leaves her mom Lori (Paget Brewster) a hysterical voicemail saying she thinks she is dating her father before suddenly crashing into a luxury SUV. When the driver’s side door opens, the victim is revealed to be Barney. He...
Black Enterprise

But Black Don’t Crack! Nia Long Says She Didn’t Get ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Role Because She Looked Too Old

Actress Nia Long is putting the rumor to rest that she turned down a Charlie’s Angels role for another project, the comedy Big Mama’s House. The original film, released in 2000, based on the hit TV series, follows three women trying to recover a stolen voice recognition software with their various skills. Charlie’s Angels starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu.
Black Enterprise

Lauren London Admits Being Concerned About Having Jonah Hill As ‘You People’ Love Interest

Lauren London is opening up about how “apprehensive” she initially was about starring as Jonah Hill‘s love interest in Netflix’s You People. London stars as Amira in the Kenya Barris-directed film, the girlfriend of her Jewish boyfriend Ezra (played by Hill). The rom-com flick follows the happy couple as they work to bring together their parents, Amira’s dad and mom Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long), and Ezra’s parents Shelley (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and his casually racist dad, Arnold (David Duchovny).
Deadline

Emma Roberts & Tom Ellis To Headline & EP ‘Second Wife’ Series In Works At Hulu From ‘Tell Me Lies’ Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of the recent Season 2 renewal of Hulu/20th Television’s Tell Me Lies, the breakout drama’s creator/executive producer/showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer and executive producer Emma Roberts are re-teaming for another series at Hulu and 20th TV, Second Wife. Roberts and Lucifer alum Tom Ellis will star in and executive produce the darkly comedic half-hour, created, executive produced and to be showrun by Oppenheimer. Roberts is exec producing through her Belletrist TV banner the series, which also reunites Ellis with Hulu and 20th TV; he stars in their upcoming limited series Washington Black. Second Wife is a romantic dramedy about...

