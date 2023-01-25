Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
6 Things To Do in the Ballard Neighborhood in SeattleConor MacEvilly - RealtorSeattle, WA
Our 6 Favorite Coffee Shops in Seattle WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
Woman Was On Crosswalk When Seattle Police Car Struck, Killed Her
Jaahnavi Kandula was remembered as 'a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being.'
Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
Auburn woman hospitalized after overnight shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after police said she was shot near an Auburn church late Wednesday night. The Auburn Police Department was called just before 11:15 p.m. to the 600 block of 8th Street NE for reports of a shooting. Officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.
Woman Identified After Getting Struck, Killed By Seattle Police Car
The victim was 23 years old.
Horrific House Fire That Killed Washington Family Of 5 Not An Arson: Report
Investigators haven't determined what caused the fatal fire.
newsnationnow.com
Seattle morgues at capacity amid record overdoses: Official
SEATTLE (NewsNation) — King County is running low on storage space for bodies amid an overdose crisis, according to the county medical examiner’s office. A recent report from the county found 70% of fatal overdoses in Seattle are fentanyl-related. Between 2012 and 2019, Seattle and King County saw a 6% increase each year. In 2020, that number jumped by 20%. The following year, it jumped an additional 39%.
q13fox.com
Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot
RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect
Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
Fatal overdoses, staffing contributing to morgue capacity issues
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A comment at the most recent King County Board of Health Meeting has sparked a lot of controversy and discussion around the drug epidemic impacting western Washington. "The medical examiner's office is now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl related death...
krcrtv.com
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
Robbery spike in King County; Snoqualmie suspects possibly involved in crime spree
Snoqualmie police say a violent robbery is now impacting the Snoqualmie Ridge community. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to other crimes – an attempted carjacking, and possibly other robberies all over King County. Police say it shows the crimes are becoming more widespread and criminals are becoming more...
MyNorthwest.com
Man had gun held to head during robbery at Silverdale ATM
Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had withdrawn money from an ATM in Silverdale when the man held a gun to his head and demanded the money. The man was arrested a...
Suspect in Auburn attempted kidnapping of barista pleads not guilty
AUBURN, Wash. — The suspect charged in the attempted kidnapping of an Auburn barista pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Matthew William Darnell is being held on $500,000 bail for the alleged crime on Jan. 16. On Jan. 16 just after 5 a.m. a barista working alone at an Auburn...
'Haven't seen anything like it': Tuesday crime spree spreads from Milton to Renton, Kent
RENTON, Wash. — Milton Mayor Shanna Sherrell still can’t believe what she saw on Tuesday night while coming out of the Safeway on 900 Meridian Avenue East: a woman getting her car stolen, right in the parking lot. “I approached her with some caution, because I don’t know...
Chronicle
Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County
It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
Death of teenager found along SR 509 near Burien ruled a homicide
BURIEN, Wash. — The death of a teenager whose body was found along State Route 509 near Burien in October has been ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of sixteen-year-old Keyeleas Brewer was discovered at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7,...
Washington Family, Including 3 Kids, Killed In Devastating House Fire
One of the couple's children, a 14-year-old boy, wasn't home when the house fire happened.
navalnews.com
Ukraine’s First MK VI Patrol Boat Breaks Cover
Tayfun Ozberk story with additional reporting by Xavier Vavasseur. Port of Tacoma underlined that the delivery was completed earlier this month, but didn’t mention the exact date. “This boat is the first of eight that SAFE Boats will be creating and outfitting under contract with the U.S. Navy for...
Do you recognize these shoes? Suspects sought in Bainbridge Island burglary
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — The Bainbridge Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a recent burglary, but they don’t have much to go on. Surveillance video posted by police shows two people entering the building. One person is seen putting...
Sheriff: Nine semi-trucks damaged in possible arson in Parkland
A fire damaged nine semi-trucks in Parkland Sunday morning in what the Central Pierce Fire Marshal is calling suspicious and possible arson. Just after midnight on Sunday, firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 11400 block of Steele Street South. When they arrived, they found several semi-trucks...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0