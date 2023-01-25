ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Auburn woman hospitalized after overnight shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after police said she was shot near an Auburn church late Wednesday night. The Auburn Police Department was called just before 11:15 p.m. to the 600 block of 8th Street NE for reports of a shooting. Officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.
AUBURN, WA
newsnationnow.com

Seattle morgues at capacity amid record overdoses: Official

SEATTLE (NewsNation) — King County is running low on storage space for bodies amid an overdose crisis, according to the county medical examiner’s office. A recent report from the county found 70% of fatal overdoses in Seattle are fentanyl-related. Between 2012 and 2019, Seattle and King County saw a 6% increase each year. In 2020, that number jumped by 20%. The following year, it jumped an additional 39%.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot

RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect

Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Man had gun held to head during robbery at Silverdale ATM

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had withdrawn money from an ATM in Silverdale when the man held a gun to his head and demanded the money. The man was arrested a...
SILVERDALE, WA
Chronicle

Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County

It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
navalnews.com

Ukraine’s First MK VI Patrol Boat Breaks Cover

Tayfun Ozberk story with additional reporting by Xavier Vavasseur. Port of Tacoma underlined that the delivery was completed earlier this month, but didn’t mention the exact date. “This boat is the first of eight that SAFE Boats will be creating and outfitting under contract with the U.S. Navy for...
TACOMA, WA
