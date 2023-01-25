ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura expected to play on Wednesday

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9a7f_0kQU4OUA00

Tuesday night was a rough game for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Los Angeles Clippers mopped the Crypto.com Arena floor with them, 133-115.

The Clippers shot lights-out from 3-point range. Although LeBron James went into volcano mode with 46 points and nine 3-pointers, almost none of his teammates played up to their standards.

But on-court results could have a very different look and feel for the Purple and Gold when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot on Dec. 16, is expected to return to game action, although he will reportedly be on a minutes restriction.

In addition, the newest member of the Lakers, forward Rui Hachimura, who was acquired from the Washington Wizards on Monday, could make his debut.

It cannot come a moment too soon. Tuesday’s loss dropped the Lakers to 13th place in the Western Conference. They’re now 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the 10th spot and 2.5 games behind the sixth-place Dallas Mavericks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy

Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportszion.com

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
TMZ.com

LeBron James Held Back From Heckler During Clippers Game

LeBron James nearly lost his cool with a heckler on Tuesday night -- having to be held back from the man after the guy shouted insults at him, including one dig that featured a shot at the Lakers star's hairline. The moment happened as the King and his squad were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
260K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy