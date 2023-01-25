Read full article on original website
Third missing hiker found safe at Mt. Baldy
Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles man reported missing Sunday, January 22 after a hike at Mt. Baldy, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon search and rescue members located missing hiker, Jin Chung,” read a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Chung suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
Man dies after 50-foot fall onto boat in Port of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A man fell to his death at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fall was reported shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to LAFD's Nicholas Prange, the man fell from the superstructure, which is the port's infrastructure, approximately 50 feet onto the deck of a ship in the port.
Vigil underway for OC public defender found dead in Mexico
Family expecting to receive body of OC public defender who died in Mexico
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - The family of an Orange County deputy public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his first wedding anniversary was expecting to receive the body Thursday so further forensic examination can be done to confirm a cause of death. Officials in Mexico have indicated 33-year-old Elliot...
VIDEO: 2 big rigs flip on 15 Freeway amid strong Santa Ana winds
LOS ANGELES - At least two big rigs overturned on the 15 Freeway Thursday in Riverside County amid gusty Santa Ana winds that triggered high wind warnings across Southern California. SkyFOX video shows a Costco truck overturned on the southbound 15 Freeway to the eastbound 60 Freeway, while a second...
Driver Killed After Crashing into Concrete Truck on 10 Freeway
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was killed after crashing into a concrete truck just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, on the 10 Freeway in the city of West Covina. California Highway Patrol and West Covina Fire Department responded to a traffic collision westbound 10 Freeway at...
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone. He is a 27-year-old white male who was last contacted on Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities today identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.
High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of LA County
Strong Santa Ana winds are blowing through parts of Los Angeles County Thursday and the coastal areas and San Fernando Valley will feel the brunt of them until Thursday evening.
Massive raw sewage spill shuts down some Los Angeles County beaches
A massive raw sewage leak has shut down several Los Angeles County beaches on Wednesday. Around 24,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into ocean waters, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, said L.A. County Public Health officials. The spillage was estimated at 64,000 gallons earlier in the day, but officials revised the estimation on Wednesday […]
Riverside Animal Services needs emergency dog foster homes as deadly disease circulates
The County of Riverside Department of Animal Services is asking for the public's help to immediately foster 100 healthy dogs as the Strep zoo bacterial infection circulates among dogs at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley shelter.Streptococcus zooepidemicus – a bacterial respiratory infection commonly abbreviated as Strep zoo (pronounced "Zo") has infiltrated the Jurupa Valley shelter. Beginning Jan.1, at least 13 dogs showed signs of severe pneumonia and four dogs died. Lab results confirmed five of the dogs were positive for strep zoo, with a fifth death occurring at the home of an adopter earlier...
LA County flood-control dams at risk of overflowing after recent storms
The many dams that prevent flooding in Los Angeles are at risk of overflowing after recent storms unleashed record rainfall totals over the San Gabriel Valley Foothills."I live very close to the mountain so in the last month we got a lot of rain," said Arcadia resident Jin Yang. "I'm kind of worried."Sitting just above Yang's home, on the rolling hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains, is the 96-year-old Santa Anita Dam. In the past two weeks, the recent rainfall has flooded the near-century old damn with a mixture of mud and debris that goes about eight feet deep. However, the...
Fire crews battle large fire in Los Angeles County apartment complex
Firefighters battled a fire inside an L.A. County two-story apartment building Thursday evening. Calls about the fire came in around 5:15 p.m. at a building located in Westlake on the 2800 block of 7th Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department. Prior to the fire breaking out inside the […]
VIDEO: Police chase suspect narrowly dodges CHP's PIT maneuver, briefly extends pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A two-county police chase finally comes to an end in Orange County, but not before the suspect left a trail of danger that included multiple sideswiping, speeding, and scaring other drivers by traveling the wrong way. SkyFOX was over the scene in Costa Mesa after multiple California...
Unauthorized Off Highway Vehicle Owners Reminded to Remain Off Private Property
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that the past rain event may have created great riding trails, but riding off highway vehicles unauthorized on private property is considered trespassing. Off highway vehicles, such as ATVs, are also prohibited from riding on surface streets and...
Pit bull attack in Huntington Beach leaves neighbors asking for owner accountability
A Huntington Beach neighborhood is on edge after a pit bull attacked a woman and her dog, leaving the dog with severe injuries.
These are the 11 people who died in the Monterey Park shooting
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Below are some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages. GoFundMe has consolidated fundraising efforts with...
