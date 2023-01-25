ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Baldy, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
claremont-courier.com

Third missing hiker found safe at Mt. Baldy

Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles man reported missing Sunday, January 22 after a hike at Mt. Baldy, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon search and rescue members located missing hiker, Jin Chung,” read a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Chung suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

75-year-old hiker goes missing at Mount Baldy

San Bernardino deputies are now searching for two hikers who went missing on Mount Baldy. 75-year-old Jin Chung was last seen at about 6:00 a.m. on Sunday after carpooling with two other people, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. However, when the group arrived they went on their separate paths with the understanding that they would meet back at the car at about 2:00 p.m. Chung never returned and the other hikers never heard from or saw him. Ground crews searched for him on Sunday night but could not find him. High wind warnings prevented the department from using their helicopters to search for the 75-year-old man. Actor Julian Sands went missing at the same peak earlier this month. Authorities have yet to locate him.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station at (909) 356-6767 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (909) 387-8313. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or submit their tip on the We-Tip website. 
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man dies after falling more than 50 feet at Port of Los Angeles

A man died at the Port of Los Angeles on Wednesday, after falling more than 50 feet to his death. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the man fell onto the deck of a ship below, from the superstructure of a cargo ship docked near Terminal 400 on the Long Beach side of the port. After arrival, firefighter paramedics "initiated resuscitative measures, but sadly, the man was beyond medical help," LAFD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released. Circumstances surrounding the man's fall were not immediately known. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man dies after 50-foot fall onto boat in Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - A man fell to his death at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fall was reported shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to LAFD's Nicholas Prange, the man fell from the superstructure, which is the port's infrastructure, approximately 50 feet onto the deck of a ship in the port.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: 2 big rigs flip on 15 Freeway amid strong Santa Ana winds

LOS ANGELES - At least two big rigs overturned on the 15 Freeway Thursday in Riverside County amid gusty Santa Ana winds that triggered high wind warnings across Southern California. SkyFOX video shows a Costco truck overturned on the southbound 15 Freeway to the eastbound 60 Freeway, while a second...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Massive raw sewage spill shuts down some Los Angeles County beaches

A massive raw sewage leak has shut down several Los Angeles County beaches on Wednesday. Around 24,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into ocean waters, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, said L.A. County Public Health officials. The spillage was estimated at 64,000 gallons earlier in the day, but officials revised the estimation on Wednesday […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Riverside Animal Services needs emergency dog foster homes as deadly disease circulates

The County of Riverside Department of Animal Services is asking for the public's help to immediately foster 100 healthy dogs as the Strep zoo bacterial infection circulates among dogs at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley shelter.Streptococcus zooepidemicus – a bacterial respiratory infection commonly abbreviated as Strep zoo (pronounced "Zo") has infiltrated the Jurupa Valley shelter. Beginning Jan.1, at least 13 dogs showed signs of severe pneumonia and four dogs died. Lab results confirmed five of the dogs were positive for strep zoo, with a fifth death occurring at the home of an adopter earlier...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Riverside County shelter battling ‘deadly’ disease outbreak; foster homes desperately needed

Riverside County’s largest animal shelter is currently in the middle of an outbreak of a bacterial infection that can be deadly for dogs. The Department of Animal Services says at least 13 dogs at the Jurupa Valley shelter have tested positive for Streptococcus zooepidemicus, aka strep zoo, a bacterial respiratory infection. Since the beginning of […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County flood-control dams at risk of overflowing after recent storms

The many dams that prevent flooding in Los Angeles are at risk of overflowing after recent storms unleashed record rainfall totals over the San Gabriel Valley Foothills."I live very close to the mountain so in the last month we got a lot of rain," said Arcadia resident Jin Yang. "I'm kind of worried."Sitting just above Yang's home, on the rolling hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains, is the 96-year-old Santa Anita Dam. In the past two weeks, the recent rainfall has flooded the near-century old damn with a mixture of mud and debris that goes about eight feet deep. However, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

These are the 11 people who died in the Monterey Park shooting

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Below are some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages. GoFundMe has consolidated fundraising efforts with...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy