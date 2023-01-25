Automated Suturing Devices Market 2023- Automation in surgeries performed to silently impact the demand for automated suture procedures

Read full article on original website
Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Market Develop at a CAGR of 4.1% in the United States and Expected to Reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032
The Global Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 58.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032, finds Persistence Market Research in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, it is projected that revenue through the Reagents segment in the Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market will grow at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
Global Animal Ultrasound Market 2023: Pet insurance demand rising continuously, triggering the animal ultrasound sales | PMR
The Animal Ultrasound Market revenues were estimated at US$ 219.3 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 903.4 Mn. Market growth...
Toxoplasmosis Treatment Market Size Growing at 4.8% CAGR to hit USD 1.09 billion by 2031
Toxoplasmosis disease is a transmitted disease, which is transferred from animal to human, or mother to child during pregnancy, and can spread through cat feces or contaminated food. It is caused by single celled parasite known as Toxoplasma gondii, which is a protozoan parasite that infects most species of warm-blooded animals, including humans and causes the disease toxoplasmosis. Toxoplasmosis treatment includes inhibitors of dihydrofolate reductase (DHFR) (pyrimethamine and trimethoprim), and dihydropteroate synthetase (sulfonamides, such as sulfadiazine, sulfamethoxazole, and sulfadoxine), which block the folic acid synthesis. This treatment is used in patients who are suffering from parasitic infection (toxoplasmosis disease) and mostly it is used in pregnant women and infants.
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Size Projection, Growth Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Industry Insights by 2030
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Research Report, By Product Type (Software, Services), Molecule Type (Large Molecule, Small Molecule), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning and others), Indication (Immune-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Diseases and others), Application (Target Identification, Candidate Screening, De novo Drug Designing, Drug Optimization and Repurposing and Preclinical Testing) – Forecast till 2030.
Global ePharmacy Market 2023: Venture Capitalist Fundings in ePharmacy Market to Swell Revenue |THE KROGER Co, WALGREEN Co, GIANT EAGLE, INC, WALMART, INC.
The ePharmacy market revenues were estimated at US$ 70.4 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 569.4 Bn. Market revenue through large ePharmacies are expected to swell at a CAGR of 21.1% during 2022 – 2032.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
mRNA Vaccines and RNAi Therapeutics Market To Surge USD 12.31 Billion with Growing CAGR of 31.3% by 2031
MRNA vaccines are a new type of vaccine that use a small piece of genetic material called messenger RNA (mRNA) to instruct cells to produce a protein that triggers an immune response. This technology was first used to develop COVID-19 vaccines. RNAi therapeutics, on the other hand, is a method...
Facial Aesthetics Market is expected to hold a Market Revenue of US$ 32.2 Bn and expand at a high-value CAGR of 10.1% by the end of 2032 | PMR Study
The facial aesthetics market stands at US$ 12.3 Bn in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2032. The relentless quest to remain beautiful by the baby boomer generation is expected to drive the growth of the market in developed economies such as the U.S., Germany, and U.K. as well as in developing economies such as India and China.
Global Arthroscopic Shaver Market 2023: Europe to Remain Most Lucrative Market for Arthroscopic Shaver | PMR Study
Arthroscopic shavers are minimally-invasive medical devices used for grinding, cutting & abrading tissue during arthroscopic surgery. As such procedures become more popular among clinicians, the market for arthroscopic shavers has seen considerable growth over recent years. In this article, we will explore some of the latest trends and developments in the arthroscopic shaver market that are driving growth across the industry.
Cosmetic CDMO Market is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 6% to reach US$ 37.9 Bn by the end of 2032 | Swiss American CDMO, Pierre Fabre Group, Zymo Cosmetics, Fareva
The cosmetic CDMO market is estimated to be worth US$ 21.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period (2022-2032). With an expected growth rate of more than 6% per year, the cosmetic and personal care market is one of the fastest growing in the world. Younger population rise and development of fashionable culture & lifestyle are the drivers primarily responsible for market growth.
Contact Lenses Market Size Value, Growth Estimation, Future Trends and Research Insights by 2030
Contact Lenses Market Research Report: Information By Usage (Daily Wear, Extended Wear, and Traditional Wear), By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, Monovision, and Cosmetic), By Material (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Glass Permeable, Hybrid, and Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)), By Type (Opaque Contact Lenses, Enhanced Contact Lenses, and Tinted Contact Lenses), By Application (Conventional, Orthokeratology, and Decorative), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Hospitals & Clinics, and E-Commerce), and Region, Forecast till 2030.
Preclinical CRO Market Growth, Size Value, Future Trends, Industry Outlook by 2030
Preclinical CRO Market: Information By Service (Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Studies), Application (Oncology, Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Immunological Disorders, Respiratory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes) – Forecast till 2030. Preclinical...
Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market: How The Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years | DuPont Nutrition (International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.)
Probiotics are live microorganisms that improve health when taken orally or topical usage. Probiotics are mainly found in beauty products, dietary supplements, fermented products and yogurt. Bacteria and microorganisms are not to be listed only as harmful but they are beneficial too. Some bacteria help in digestion of food, cause breakdown of cells that lead diseases and also produce vitamins. Probiotic microorganisms are similar to those found naturally in human body. Most common microorganisms of probiotics are Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus.
Healthcare Consulting Services Market Trends, Research Insights, Report Overview, Regional Growth and Share Analysis by 2027
Healthcare Consulting Services Market: Information by Type of Services(IT Consulting, Digital Consulting, Financial Consulting, Operations Consulting, and Strategy Consulting), Application (Operations Management, Financial, Population Health, and Clinical), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Life Science Companies, Government Organizations), and Region(Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa)- Forecast till 2027.
Global Dialysis Market Size Generating Revenue of USD 129.8 billion by 2028 with Growing CAGR of 4.7%
The global dialysis market was valued at $91.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $129.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7%. North America is the highest contributor in the dialysis market; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witnessed the highest growth rate during the forecast period. CAGR:...
Protein Supplement Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape By 2025 | ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABBOTT), ABH PHARMA INC
The global protein supplement market size was $4,908.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,717.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. North America accounted for nearly 51.6% share of the protein supplement market in 2017. Protein is an essential nutrient and...
Africa Medical Devices Market Share, Growth Statistics, Regional Outlook, Sales Insights by 2027
Africa Medical Devices Market Information By Product Type (Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices, Diagnostic Molecular Devices, Drug Delivery Devices, Surgical Devices, Bio Implants & Stimulation Devices, and Automation & Robotics), By Therapeutic Application (General Surgery, Diagnostic Imaging, Respiratory, Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Dental, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT), & Nephrology and Urology), By End User (Hospitals, and Ambulatory & Home), and By Country (South Africa, Egypt, and Rest of Africa)—Forecast till 2027.
Global Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Treatment 2023: Emergence of New Treatment Regimen for Highly Drug-Resistant Forms of Tuberculosis
The global mycobacterium tuberculosis treatment market was valued at US$ 1.97 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.2% over the forecast period 2022-2032. Mycobacterium tuberculosis is a bacteria that causes tuberculosis (TB), which mostly affects the lungs. Tuberculosis is a major public health crisis concern; however, it can be cured and prevented. Adults are most often affected by tuberculosis during their most productive years. Over 80% of cases and deaths occur in countries with low or middle incomes.
