Global Animal Ultrasound Market 2023: Pet insurance demand rising continuously, triggering the animal ultrasound sales | PMR

Read full article on original website
Related
Medagadget.com
Global ePharmacy Market 2023: Venture Capitalist Fundings in ePharmacy Market to Swell Revenue |THE KROGER Co, WALGREEN Co, GIANT EAGLE, INC, WALMART, INC.
The ePharmacy market revenues were estimated at US$ 70.4 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 569.4 Bn. Market revenue through large ePharmacies are expected to swell at a CAGR of 21.1% during 2022 – 2032.
Medagadget.com
Facial Aesthetics Market is expected to hold a Market Revenue of US$ 32.2 Bn and expand at a high-value CAGR of 10.1% by the end of 2032 | PMR Study
The facial aesthetics market stands at US$ 12.3 Bn in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2032. The relentless quest to remain beautiful by the baby boomer generation is expected to drive the growth of the market in developed economies such as the U.S., Germany, and U.K. as well as in developing economies such as India and China.
Medagadget.com
Global Medical Robots Market 2023: Technological Advancements in Medical Industry and Growth of AI to Boosts the Demand
Medical robots are robotic systems which enable clinicians to perform complex procedures in a more efficient & precise manner. As such technologies continue to advance, the medical robotics market has seen significant growth over recent years – especially within the fields of surgery & radiology. In this article, we will explore some of the latest trends and developments in the medical robots market that are driving growth across the industry.
Medagadget.com
Global Cell Counting Market: Rising Burden of Chronic Illness to Drive the Demand for Cell Counting Techniques | PMR
The net worth of the global cell counting market was estimated to be around US$ 8.16 Billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to increase at a growth rate of 9% from 2022 to 2032. One of the reasons influencing the market’s expansion is the great potential of biologics to...
Medagadget.com
Global Dialysis Market Size Generating Revenue of USD 129.8 billion by 2028 with Growing CAGR of 4.7%
The global dialysis market was valued at $91.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $129.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7%. North America is the highest contributor in the dialysis market; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witnessed the highest growth rate during the forecast period. CAGR:...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Medagadget.com
Human Insulin Drug Market To be Valued at US$ 73,127.2 Mn in 2030 With CAGR of 8.1% | Wockhardt, SEDICO, Exir, Julphar, Biocon, Eli Lilly.
Insulin is a pharma preparation utilized to regulate hyperglycemia. Insulin is utilized to maintain blood sugar in individuals with type 1 mellitus and type 2 mellitus. Human insulin is utilized in replacement insulin that is usually generated by the body. Insulin drugs are utilized to regulate blood sugar in individuals with mellitus with a correct diet and exercise program. Insulin medicines are mainly utilized to cure type 1 mellitus, however can be utilized to cure type 2 mellitus if insulin levels are less after the usage of other kind of medicines.
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
Medagadget.com
Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Market Develop at a CAGR of 4.1% in the United States and Expected to Reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032
The Global Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 58.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032, finds Persistence Market Research in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, it is projected that revenue through the Reagents segment in the Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market will grow at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
Medagadget.com
Medical Beds Market is estimated to move ahead at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 22.6 Bn by the end of 2032 | Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Invacare Corporation, Drive Medical, Stryker Corporation
The global medical beds market was worth US$ 12.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Recent technological and scientific developments have resulted in a vast array of new and updated medical devices that are equipped with highly advanced embedded controls and interaction. Medical beds have been notably impacted by this upsurge since the last decade of the 20th century, taking on new shapes and features while adjusting to persistent attributes that have come to be recognized for this equipment.
Medagadget.com
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Size Projection, Growth Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Industry Insights by 2030
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Research Report, By Product Type (Software, Services), Molecule Type (Large Molecule, Small Molecule), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning and others), Indication (Immune-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Diseases and others), Application (Target Identification, Candidate Screening, De novo Drug Designing, Drug Optimization and Repurposing and Preclinical Testing) – Forecast till 2030.
Medagadget.com
Health Insurance Market- A Story of Very Rapid Growth and Development | AMR
Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, “Health Insurance Market by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Brokers/Agents, Banks, and Others), Insurance Type (Diseases Insurance and Medical Insurance), Coverage (Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), Point of Service (POS), Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), and Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)), End User Type (Group and Individuals), and Age Group (Senior Citizens, Adult, and Minors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028”. According to the report, the global health insurance market size was valued at $1.98 trillion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.15 trillion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028.
Medagadget.com
Cosmetic CDMO Market is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 6% to reach US$ 37.9 Bn by the end of 2032 | Swiss American CDMO, Pierre Fabre Group, Zymo Cosmetics, Fareva
The cosmetic CDMO market is estimated to be worth US$ 21.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period (2022-2032). With an expected growth rate of more than 6% per year, the cosmetic and personal care market is one of the fastest growing in the world. Younger population rise and development of fashionable culture & lifestyle are the drivers primarily responsible for market growth.
Medagadget.com
Nutraceuticals Market Size Was $413.0 Billion In 2020 | Growing At A CAGR Of 3.9% From 2021 To 2030
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Nutraceuticals Market by Type, Form, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global Nutraceuticals market size was valued at $413.0 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $650.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.
Medagadget.com
Toxoplasmosis Treatment Market Size Growing at 4.8% CAGR to hit USD 1.09 billion by 2031
Toxoplasmosis disease is a transmitted disease, which is transferred from animal to human, or mother to child during pregnancy, and can spread through cat feces or contaminated food. It is caused by single celled parasite known as Toxoplasma gondii, which is a protozoan parasite that infects most species of warm-blooded animals, including humans and causes the disease toxoplasmosis. Toxoplasmosis treatment includes inhibitors of dihydrofolate reductase (DHFR) (pyrimethamine and trimethoprim), and dihydropteroate synthetase (sulfonamides, such as sulfadiazine, sulfamethoxazole, and sulfadoxine), which block the folic acid synthesis. This treatment is used in patients who are suffering from parasitic infection (toxoplasmosis disease) and mostly it is used in pregnant women and infants.
Medagadget.com
Global Arthroscopic Shaver Market 2023: Europe to Remain Most Lucrative Market for Arthroscopic Shaver | PMR Study
Arthroscopic shavers are minimally-invasive medical devices used for grinding, cutting & abrading tissue during arthroscopic surgery. As such procedures become more popular among clinicians, the market for arthroscopic shavers has seen considerable growth over recent years. In this article, we will explore some of the latest trends and developments in the arthroscopic shaver market that are driving growth across the industry.
Medagadget.com
Africa Medical Devices Market Share, Growth Statistics, Regional Outlook, Sales Insights by 2027
Africa Medical Devices Market Information By Product Type (Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices, Diagnostic Molecular Devices, Drug Delivery Devices, Surgical Devices, Bio Implants & Stimulation Devices, and Automation & Robotics), By Therapeutic Application (General Surgery, Diagnostic Imaging, Respiratory, Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Dental, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT), & Nephrology and Urology), By End User (Hospitals, and Ambulatory & Home), and By Country (South Africa, Egypt, and Rest of Africa)—Forecast till 2027.
Medagadget.com
At a CAGR of 20.4% | Hair Transplant Market to Surpass USD 30.13 Billion by 2031
The Hair Transplant Market is a rapidly growing industry, with more people turning to hair transplants to restore their lost hair or improve their appearance. This market is driven by advancements in technology, rising awareness of the procedure, and increasing disposable income. Hair transplant procedures are becoming more affordable and accessible as well as offering better results than ever before. As a result, the global market for hair transplants is expected to continue its growth in the coming years.
Medagadget.com
Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market: How The Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years | DuPont Nutrition (International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.)
Probiotics are live microorganisms that improve health when taken orally or topical usage. Probiotics are mainly found in beauty products, dietary supplements, fermented products and yogurt. Bacteria and microorganisms are not to be listed only as harmful but they are beneficial too. Some bacteria help in digestion of food, cause breakdown of cells that lead diseases and also produce vitamins. Probiotic microorganisms are similar to those found naturally in human body. Most common microorganisms of probiotics are Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus.
Comments / 0