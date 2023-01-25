ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed wet weather pattern next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - First half of the weekend, we’ll be sunny and quiet but that will change tomorrow tonight. Beautiful weather Saturday as mainly sunny skies continue throughout the day. It will be another chilly start with temperatures hovering in the lower 30s to start the day. Despite the full sunshine, temperatures will be slow to climb. Expecting afternoon highs to top around 56°.
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Sharply colder temperatures ahead

Weather for the upcoming week will be controlled by an active stream of disturbances running from west to east across the South along a stationary boundary hovering close to Virginia and the Carolinas. This makes it a tricky forecast with respect to how much rain we'll see over the area, with the lines drawn between dry air from the north and those impulses of precipitation so nearby. Much colder air will seep southward as the week goes on, so a taste of a little wintry mix can't be ruled out for some areas from midweek through early Friday. There will be chances for precipitation for each of the next 5 days. Given the uncertainty of timing we'll of course continue to monitor the trends and update.
VIRGINIA STATE
KTLO

Freezing mix possible beginning Monday night

A chance of freezing precipitation is returning to the Twin Lakes Area. Meteorologist Justin Condrey says there is a slight chance of sleet Sunday night, but the greatest chance will begin Monday night. Listen:. Currently, Condrey says this is a low confidence forecast, and the National Weather Service expects to...
ARKANSAS STATE
kjluradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast

Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
MISSOURI STATE
WAAY-TV

Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight

Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
fox8live.com

Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday. There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WLOX

Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WKRG News 5

Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures

Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KOLR10 News

Thousands still without power in northern Arkansas

NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. As of Jan. 27, 14,000 in the state of Arkansas are without power. Along the northern state line, Baxter, Marion and Fulton counties all have over 1,000 customers without power. Stone county has the […]
ARKANSAS STATE

