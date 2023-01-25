Weather for the upcoming week will be controlled by an active stream of disturbances running from west to east across the South along a stationary boundary hovering close to Virginia and the Carolinas. This makes it a tricky forecast with respect to how much rain we'll see over the area, with the lines drawn between dry air from the north and those impulses of precipitation so nearby. Much colder air will seep southward as the week goes on, so a taste of a little wintry mix can't be ruled out for some areas from midweek through early Friday. There will be chances for precipitation for each of the next 5 days. Given the uncertainty of timing we'll of course continue to monitor the trends and update.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO