Cosmetic CDMO Market is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 6% to reach US$ 37.9 Bn by the end of 2032 | Swiss American CDMO, Pierre Fabre Group, Zymo Cosmetics, Fareva

The global medical beds market was worth US$ 12.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Recent technological and scientific developments have resulted in a vast array of new and updated medical devices that are equipped with highly advanced embedded controls and interaction. Medical beds have been notably impacted by this upsurge since the last decade of the 20th century, taking on new shapes and features while adjusting to persistent attributes that have come to be recognized for this equipment.

