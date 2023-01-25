Global Cell Counting Market: Rising Burden of Chronic Illness to Drive the Demand for Cell Counting Techniques | PMR

Read full article on original website
Human Insulin Drug Market To be Valued at US$ 73,127.2 Mn in 2030 With CAGR of 8.1% | Wockhardt, SEDICO, Exir, Julphar, Biocon, Eli Lilly.
Insulin is a pharma preparation utilized to regulate hyperglycemia. Insulin is utilized to maintain blood sugar in individuals with type 1 mellitus and type 2 mellitus. Human insulin is utilized in replacement insulin that is usually generated by the body. Insulin drugs are utilized to regulate blood sugar in individuals with mellitus with a correct diet and exercise program. Insulin medicines are mainly utilized to cure type 1 mellitus, however can be utilized to cure type 2 mellitus if insulin levels are less after the usage of other kind of medicines.
Facial Aesthetics Market is expected to hold a Market Revenue of US$ 32.2 Bn and expand at a high-value CAGR of 10.1% by the end of 2032 | PMR Study
The facial aesthetics market stands at US$ 12.3 Bn in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2032. The relentless quest to remain beautiful by the baby boomer generation is expected to drive the growth of the market in developed economies such as the U.S., Germany, and U.K. as well as in developing economies such as India and China.
Global Medical Robots Market 2023: Technological Advancements in Medical Industry and Growth of AI to Boosts the Demand
Medical robots are robotic systems which enable clinicians to perform complex procedures in a more efficient & precise manner. As such technologies continue to advance, the medical robotics market has seen significant growth over recent years – especially within the fields of surgery & radiology. In this article, we will explore some of the latest trends and developments in the medical robots market that are driving growth across the industry.
Global Animal Ultrasound Market 2023: Pet insurance demand rising continuously, triggering the animal ultrasound sales | PMR
The Animal Ultrasound Market revenues were estimated at US$ 219.3 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 903.4 Mn. Market growth...
Cosmetic Dentistry Market is likely to flourish, garnering US$ 106.3 Bn and exhibiting a 13.5% CAGR from 2022-2032 | PMR Study
As per a study conducted by Persistence Market Research, the global cosmetic dentistry market is anticipated to secure US$ 30 Billion in 2022, whereas, it was valued US$ 26.43 Billion in 2021. Owing to the rising cases of dental disorders, the increasing awareness among people regarding maintaining dental hygiene and dental aesthetics are responsible for the market growth. Thus, cosmetic dentistry market is expected to secure US$ 106.43 Billion while recording a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2032.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
How modular solutions can help address skyrocketing construction costs
Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen record-high construction costs and delays that have affected almost every industry across the country. And, with the most recent report from CBRE, it's clear construction costs will continue to rise. The global real estate services firm has predicted a staggering...
An Unexpected Predictor for Longevity
For centuries, explorers scoured the earth for this mythical legend. One man, Ponce de Leon, became synonymous with it. Having heard a tale told by the Taino people of healing waters in Bimini; Ponce de Leon, then Governor of Puerto Rico, searched and slaughtered in a fruitless effort to find it.
Global Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Treatment 2023: Emergence of New Treatment Regimen for Highly Drug-Resistant Forms of Tuberculosis
The global mycobacterium tuberculosis treatment market was valued at US$ 1.97 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.2% over the forecast period 2022-2032. Mycobacterium tuberculosis is a bacteria that causes tuberculosis (TB), which mostly affects the lungs. Tuberculosis is a major public health crisis concern; however, it can be cured and prevented. Adults are most often affected by tuberculosis during their most productive years. Over 80% of cases and deaths occur in countries with low or middle incomes.
Automated Suturing Devices Market 2023- Automation in surgeries performed to silently impact the demand for automated suture procedures
The Automated Suturing Devices Market revenues were estimated at US$ 3 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.5 Bn.
Medical Beds Market is estimated to move ahead at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 22.6 Bn by the end of 2032 | Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Invacare Corporation, Drive Medical, Stryker Corporation
The global medical beds market was worth US$ 12.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Recent technological and scientific developments have resulted in a vast array of new and updated medical devices that are equipped with highly advanced embedded controls and interaction. Medical beds have been notably impacted by this upsurge since the last decade of the 20th century, taking on new shapes and features while adjusting to persistent attributes that have come to be recognized for this equipment.
Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Market Develop at a CAGR of 4.1% in the United States and Expected to Reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032
The Global Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 58.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032, finds Persistence Market Research in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, it is projected that revenue through the Reagents segment in the Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market will grow at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
Supply Chain Professionals Predict Chaos in China
A larger share of freight forwarders and supply chain professionals in 2023 are expecting disruptions due to COVID-19 outbreaks in China and the Chinese New Year factory closures, according to research from Container xChange. “There are added and new complexities ahead coupled with Chinese New Year where at one end...
Global Arthroscopic Shaver Market 2023: Europe to Remain Most Lucrative Market for Arthroscopic Shaver | PMR Study
Arthroscopic shavers are minimally-invasive medical devices used for grinding, cutting & abrading tissue during arthroscopic surgery. As such procedures become more popular among clinicians, the market for arthroscopic shavers has seen considerable growth over recent years. In this article, we will explore some of the latest trends and developments in the arthroscopic shaver market that are driving growth across the industry.
Global ePharmacy Market 2023: Venture Capitalist Fundings in ePharmacy Market to Swell Revenue |THE KROGER Co, WALGREEN Co, GIANT EAGLE, INC, WALMART, INC.
The ePharmacy market revenues were estimated at US$ 70.4 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 569.4 Bn. Market revenue through large ePharmacies are expected to swell at a CAGR of 21.1% during 2022 – 2032.
Health Insurance Market- A Story of Very Rapid Growth and Development | AMR
Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, “Health Insurance Market by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Brokers/Agents, Banks, and Others), Insurance Type (Diseases Insurance and Medical Insurance), Coverage (Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), Point of Service (POS), Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), and Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)), End User Type (Group and Individuals), and Age Group (Senior Citizens, Adult, and Minors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028”. According to the report, the global health insurance market size was valued at $1.98 trillion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.15 trillion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028.
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Size Projection, Growth Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Industry Insights by 2030
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Research Report, By Product Type (Software, Services), Molecule Type (Large Molecule, Small Molecule), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning and others), Indication (Immune-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Diseases and others), Application (Target Identification, Candidate Screening, De novo Drug Designing, Drug Optimization and Repurposing and Preclinical Testing) – Forecast till 2030.
Toxoplasmosis Treatment Market Size Growing at 4.8% CAGR to hit USD 1.09 billion by 2031
Toxoplasmosis disease is a transmitted disease, which is transferred from animal to human, or mother to child during pregnancy, and can spread through cat feces or contaminated food. It is caused by single celled parasite known as Toxoplasma gondii, which is a protozoan parasite that infects most species of warm-blooded animals, including humans and causes the disease toxoplasmosis. Toxoplasmosis treatment includes inhibitors of dihydrofolate reductase (DHFR) (pyrimethamine and trimethoprim), and dihydropteroate synthetase (sulfonamides, such as sulfadiazine, sulfamethoxazole, and sulfadoxine), which block the folic acid synthesis. This treatment is used in patients who are suffering from parasitic infection (toxoplasmosis disease) and mostly it is used in pregnant women and infants.
