HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Barnstable boys basketball wins on buzzer-beater

The Barnstable High boys basketball defeated Dennis-Yarmouth, 58-57, in thrilling fashion on Tuesday.

With 1.7 seconds remaining in regulation, Barnstable's JJ Martin inbounded the ball to Kauan Desa. Desa drained a shot almost from halfcourt to lift the Red Hawks (5-7) to the win.

Desa finished with 12 points (four 3-pointers) and hit a buzzer-beater three at the end of the first quarter as well. Ewerton Decastro and Gabe Pichardo each scored 13 points for Barnstable (5-7).

In other high school action:

Boys Basketball

Falmouth 37, Sandwich 25: The Clippers (7-4) have won four of their last five. Cole Rodgers had 8 points and 4 rebounds, Luke Rodgers added 6 points and 3 rebounds, and Daniel Oman contributed 4 points and 2 rebounds for Sandwich (1-9).

More: Matheus Rodrigues and Martha's Vineyard are dominating Cape Cod boys basketball

Old Rochester 75, Bourne 68: Mike Dankert had 27 points for the Canalmen, but it wasn't enough as they lost to the Bulldogs. Leo Andrade scored 15 points, and Shea Ullo ended with 10 points for Bourne (9-3).

Falmouth Academy 50, Rising Tide 30: Nate Holmes and Drew Reeves led the way with 20 and 16 points respectively for the Mariners. Freshman Sasha Kaplenko chipped in 6 points and played good defense for Falmouth Academy (5-4). They led by 9 at the half (26-17) and held Rising Tide scoreless in the third to open up a 24-point lead heading into the fourth.

More: Double-doubles and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Boys Basketball Player of the Week

St. John Paul II 44, Sturgis West 34: In a battle of two winless teams, the Lions picked up their first victory of the season over the Navigators (0-8). Zane Thomas had his best game of the season with 31 points and 10 rebounds for JPII (1-8).

Nantucket 80, Cape Cod Academy 52: The Whalers (6-6) are starting to find their rhythm as they have won three of the last four by an average of 28 points. The Seahawks (6-7) have lost two of their last three.

Randolph 63, Mashpee 41: Otis Longman scored 12 points and played good defense for the Falcons in the loss. Ryan Triveri had 10 points, Dantae Clarke added 8 points, Preston Joia finished with 6 points, and Zac Childs contributed 3 points for Mashpee (3-10).

Girls Basketball

Monomoy 38, Martha’s Vineyard 27: Helen DiGiovanni led all scorers with 16 points for the Sharks as they beat the Vineyarders. KiKi Pigo-Cronin added 10 points for Monomoy (8-5). Delilah Oliver and Josie Welch each had 7 points for Martha's Vineyard (3-7).

Dennis-Yarmouth 65, Barnstable 25: Savannah Azoff led the Dolphins with 15 points as they beat the Red Hawks (3-9). Jaylene Pires scored 12 points, and Grace Presswood, Jasmine Jenkins and Tara O'Reily each finished with 7 points for D-Y (7-2).

Bourne 45, Old Rochester 41: Paige Meda scored a career-high with 29 points for the Canalmen in the victory. Raeghan Blake added 9 points for Bourne (9-2).

Cape Cod Academy 49, Nantucket 43 : The Seahawks (4-9) snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over the Whalers (2-9).

More: A career high and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Girls Basketball Player of the Week

Blue Hills 51, Upper Cape 38: The Rams (5-5) fell short to the hot Warriors, who are 9-2.

Sandwich 39, Falmouth 36: In a contest that came down to the wire, the Blue Knights (8-3) came out on top over the Clippers (7-5).

Falmouth Academy 39, Rising Tide 16: After a 1-6 start to the season, the Mariners (4-6) have won three games in a row.

Mashpee 69, Randolph 28: The Falcons (8-3) have won three of their last four by an average of 25 points. Amiyah Peters led the way with 25 points and five 3-pointers.

Girls Ice Hockey

ORR-BMW 7, Nantucket 2: The co-op team of Old Rochester/Bourne/Mashpee/Wareham (5-10) have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

More: From assistant to head coach: Harrigan looks to lead Nauset boys basketball to success

Monday's results

Boys Basketball

Old Rochester 65, Nauset 62: Andrew Berardi scored a team-high of 18 points for the Warriors in the loss. Dillon White had 17 points, and Nico Harrington added 13 points for Nauset (5-7).

Calvary Chapel 62, St. John Paul II 47: The Lions drop to 0-6 on the season. Zane Thomas led the Lions with 14 points, and Quinn Mayo added 11 in the loss.

Girls Basketball

Diman 53, Sturgis East 10: The Storm fell short to fall to 0-10.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Barnstable boys basketball wins on buzzer-beater