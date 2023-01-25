ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

Best free streaming services: Freevee, Pluto TV, Peacock, and more

It's easy to find free streaming, but what about the best options?. Everyone knows that person who really seems to love TV. Maybe they used to spend several hundred a month on cable TV, or maybe they are the kind that collects subscription services like pokemon. I used to be one of those folks. If you can think of a mainline streaming service, I had it. I even paid for a few niche series like Crunchyroll. Then the pandemic happened, inflation got bad, and I found myself entering a new level of frugality. This meant dropping several streaming services, as well as cutting to ad-supported tiers. That’s why I really appreciate the fairly recent rise of decent free streaming services.
Android Authority

How to watch Amazon Freevee

Watch Freevee for free with this guide. Amazon’s subscription-based Prime Video service is a fairly well known entity, but did you know there’s also a free, ad-based service from the same company? It’s gone by a couple of names over the years, but now the service has settled on the name Freevee. FreeVee was our number one recommended free streaming service, and for good reason. There’s a good library of TV shows and movies, as well as some impressive Originals. If this sounds like the service for you, we’ll tell you how to watch FreeVee and what devices it supports.
TVGuide.com

Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, HBO Max, Fire TV, Roku, Beats Headphones, & More

The best deals and savings on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With January in full swing, we're seeing a lot of incredible beginning-of-the-year deep discounts on all sorts of home entertainment and streaming gear. Retailers like Amazon have to clear last year's inventory to make more room for this year's new models. Their loss is your gain. And we're all happy about it!
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
CBS News

How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?

Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Phone Arena

Verizon's profit rises as its free phone promos attract new subscribers

Verizon's generous offers for a free iPhone 14 Pro during the holidays quarter has positively affected its end-of-year earnings to the extent that it added 217,000 new subscribers, way more than analyst estimates. The profit that Verizon took home was the staggering $6.7 billion just in Q4 alone, as the...
ZDNet

Save $400 on this massive Samsung TV before the big game at Best Buy

There's nothing better than streaming your favorite sports event in front of a large TV, whether you're a football fan, pickleball enthusiast, or otherwise. It isn't long before the big game appears on our screens, so if you want to upgrade your existing home entertainment setup in time, there's a great deal at Best Buy you shouldn't miss.
ZDNet

How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines

If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
CBS News

The best New Years 2023 deals on TVs: Samsung, LG, Roku TVs and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to start New Years 2023 off with a brand-new TV? Then, you're in luck. There are plenty of excellent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy