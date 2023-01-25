Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Children's says its made a breakthrough with new organoid study
What if doctors could predict exactly how your body would respond to a specific treatment by modeling your immune system?. Researchers at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and other institutions say they're a step closer to that reality after a breakthrough on a five-year research project that demonstrated immune response in organoids, or human organ tissue grown from stem cells.
Fox 19
Tri-State woman takes matters into her own hands to start transit company
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman saw a need that wasn’t being met and took it into her own hands to launch her own transit company. Aretha Furr started A-List Transportation back in 2020. She says her mother inspired her to start the business after watching her struggle to...
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
wvxu.org
Hamilton County's relief bus is now permanent and set to visit 10 communities next month
The 513 Relief Bus was launched at Corinthian Baptist Church on January 26, 2023. Hamilton County’s 513 Relief Bus is back on the road for the first time in over a year. Officials unveiled the permanent Equity and Resources Mobile Tech Bus Thursday after piloting the idea in 2021. The first iteration used a vehicle borrowed from UC Health; the county's purchase of a permanent vehicle faced many delays.
spectrumnews1.com
University of Cincinnati Medical Center receives key to city for saving Damar Hamlin's life
CINCINNATI — Few people can understand the tremendous team effort that it took to save the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin better than Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. Besides being married to a physician, he was inside Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati when the now-infamous incident occurred. Pureval said...
wvxu.org
Reece promises 'One Hamilton County' in 2023 State of the County Address
Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece says the county has never been stronger. Reece delivered her first State of the County address Wednesday night. This is her first year as President of the Board, a position that rotates among the three members. The last few State of the County addresses have been canceled due to the pandemic.
wvxu.org
ArtWorks launches 'New Monuments' initiative to 'elevate stories that haven't been told'
You've seen their murals across Greater Cincinnati, now ArtWorks wants to get into the sculpture and monument business. The organization is launching "New Monuments," a yearlong project employing teens and young adult artists to imagine new public monuments. The Civic Artist Studio team will be led by local artist Asha White.
Millions of vets greenlit for healthcare coverage at VA
Veterans are being asked to reapply for health benefits and compensation in the new year after new legislation changes many claims from no to yes.
wvxu.org
Analysis: Householder's bribery trial is the largest in Ohio history. It may not be the last
The guilt or innocence of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges in what is by far the biggest bribery case in the 220-year history of Ohio is important — but that may not be the point. It will take federal prosecutors...
WLWT 5
86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood
On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
Fox 19
‘Simply unacceptable.’ Kroger payroll glitch shortchanged workers, lawsuits claim
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Kroger has a new payroll system that delayed or shortchanged thousands of workers of their pay, according to its union and multiple lawsuits. The nation’s largest supermarket chain, which operates nearly 2,800 stores under the Kroger, Fred Meyer and other banners, activated a new computer system last year that has been plagued by glitches, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. After months of persistent problems, its largest union, United Food and Commercial Workers International, said in late December it had filed multiple grievances and complaints and urged Kroger to reimburse workers and fix its system.
Legal Aid files to join city lawsuit against VineBrook Homes
One week after the city of Cincinnati sued VineBrook Homes over its business practices, tenants are asking to join the fight.
University of Cincinnati News Record
New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street
New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati's police oversight board on track to clear backlog within a year, even as complaints go up
Cincinnati’s independent police oversight board nearly doubled the number of completed investigations last year. The Citizen Complaint Authority has been digging out of a backlog of hundreds of cases for several years. Director Gabe Davis told a Council committee Tuesday that’s despite an increase in complaints. "I think...
Samaritan Car Care’s new garage on the way: A story about good people working together to help others
He took the advice of a minister. And the region is better for it. “Rev. Simon knew I was mechanical,” Bruce Kintner told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “And he had a request.”. Rev. Chinnamuthu Simon did his work at the Madison Avenue Christian Church, and in 2007 he...
wvxu.org
The latest on the Brent Spence Bridge project and the alternate design some advocates want
President Joe Biden visited Covington earlier this month to announce funding for the Brent Spence Bridge. The $1.6 billion in federal dollars will be much needed because the estimated cost of the project has risen to $3.6 billion. The project includes building a new companion bridge along the western side...
wvxu.org
Months after a tragic death, a bike plan for Covington and Newport is starting to gain momentum
Long-awaited progress on safer bicycling in Newport and Covington could be underway soon. The Newport City Commission on Monday unanimously agreed to participate in a planning effort led by cycling and pedestrian safety group Tri-State Trails. The Covington City Commission unanimously approved that city's participation in the same project Tuesday night.
New drop-in child care center opens in Westwood
Play4Hours is a new childcare center in Cincinnati. It's a drop-in day care, meaning parents don't have to pre-enroll or pay a monthly fee.
WLWT 5
Zip's Cafe honors Sam Hubbard with his own burger
CINCINNATI — A new burger crafted by Sam Hubbard himself is now being featured at Zip's Cafe in Mount Lookout. The Playoff Patty seems to already be a fan favorite. One person commented on Zip's Facebook page, saying, "Hadn’t been there in years and stopped in today. That Playoff Patty was worth the trip."
Miami University student, parents found dead in possible murder-suicide at Ohio home
DUBLIN — The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide. Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.
