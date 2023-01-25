ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

Cincinnati Children's says its made a breakthrough with new organoid study

What if doctors could predict exactly how your body would respond to a specific treatment by modeling your immune system?. Researchers at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and other institutions say they're a step closer to that reality after a breakthrough on a five-year research project that demonstrated immune response in organoids, or human organ tissue grown from stem cells.
wvxu.org

Hamilton County's relief bus is now permanent and set to visit 10 communities next month

The 513 Relief Bus was launched at Corinthian Baptist Church on January 26, 2023. Hamilton County’s 513 Relief Bus is back on the road for the first time in over a year. Officials unveiled the permanent Equity and Resources Mobile Tech Bus Thursday after piloting the idea in 2021. The first iteration used a vehicle borrowed from UC Health; the county's purchase of a permanent vehicle faced many delays.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Reece promises 'One Hamilton County' in 2023 State of the County Address

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece says the county has never been stronger. Reece delivered her first State of the County address Wednesday night. This is her first year as President of the Board, a position that rotates among the three members. The last few State of the County addresses have been canceled due to the pandemic.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood

On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

‘Simply unacceptable.’ Kroger payroll glitch shortchanged workers, lawsuits claim

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Kroger has a new payroll system that delayed or shortchanged thousands of workers of their pay, according to its union and multiple lawsuits. The nation’s largest supermarket chain, which operates nearly 2,800 stores under the Kroger, Fred Meyer and other banners, activated a new computer system last year that has been plagued by glitches, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. After months of persistent problems, its largest union, United Food and Commercial Workers International, said in late December it had filed multiple grievances and complaints and urged Kroger to reimburse workers and fix its system.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street

New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Zip's Cafe honors Sam Hubbard with his own burger

CINCINNATI — A new burger crafted by Sam Hubbard himself is now being featured at Zip's Cafe in Mount Lookout. The Playoff Patty seems to already be a fan favorite. One person commented on Zip's Facebook page, saying, "Hadn’t been there in years and stopped in today. That Playoff Patty was worth the trip."
CINCINNATI, OH

