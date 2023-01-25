Read full article on original website
300 Flights and 35,000 Passengers Will Be Grounded as Unions Call Strike at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Berlin Brandenburg International Airport will be effectively shut down on Wednesday as thousands of ground workers stage a one-day ‘warning strike’ in protest at stalled pay talks. With so many workers expected to take part in the walkout, the airport’s operator has been forced to completely suspend flight...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Indian Airline Accidentally Left 55 Passengers Behind After Staff Forget They Were Sitting On Bus
An Indian airline accidentally left 55 passengers behind after staff forgot they were still on one of four buses that were transporting customers to the aircraft. India’s civil aviation regulator has reportedly demanded an explanation from the airline over Monday’s snafu. Go First flight G8-116 was already running...
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
Mystery as US tourist plunges three storeys to his death in front of screaming families at Thai airport
AN American tourist plunged three storeys to his death today in front of horrified families at an airport in Thailand. The 35-year-old, from Utah, fell from the third floor of the Phuket International Airport shortly after 3pm local time. Shocked tourists screamed as he slammed into the ground and lay...
Southwest Airlines Terminating New Hire Flight Attendants in Training School Because They Have Visible Tattoos
Southwest Airlines has started to terminate new hire flight attendants even as they near the end of their training after the carrier decided to tighten enforcement of its longstanding ban on visible tattoos in uniform. In an internal social media post reported by View from the Wing, trainee flight attendants...
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
Here are the top 19 countries that aren't safe for US citizens to travel to, according to the US State Department
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers
Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Video: Uber Drivers and Passengers Attacked in Cancun by Rival Cab Drivers
The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory about the escalating taxi turf wars.
The days of 'fun flying' are long gone: How U.S. air travel became a nightmare
It came off as a rare moment of candor for the airline industry on Wednesday, when United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told analysts and reporters that after a year of constant disruptions, including canceled and delayed flights, lost luggage and worse, passengers could expect more of that in 2023. “The...
Flights begin taking off from Lambert after FAA system outage
Most flights at Lambert International Airport were delayed this morning after a system failure at the FAA grounded thousands of flights. The FAA got its systems running, but the cancellations and delays continued to prevent people from traveling.
Exclusive-Chile mine delays to slow copper growth; peak seen lower, later -regulator
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Copper production in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, will grow at a slower rate this decade than previously hoped, a government report seen by Reuters showed, with peak output later and lower than estimated a year ago. Likely output of the red metal...
Flights back operating at GSP after national FAA system outage
The FAA says that is has resumed normal flight operations after an overnight technical issue. The organization reports that that an outage of their Notice To Air Mission Systems or NOTAM occurred causing them to ground flights, nationwide.
Air India Suspends Pilot and Four Cabin Crew Over Infamous Business Class Urination Incident That Has Enraged India
Air India’s embattled new chief executive Campbell Wilson said on Saturday that the carrier had suspended one pilot and four members of cabin crew over a now infamous incident in which an inebriated senior Wells Fargo employee urinated on an elderly female passenger sitting in Business Class during a flight between New York JFK and Delhi.
Greek police search Ryanair passenger plane over bomb threat
ATHENS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Police on Sunday were searching a Ryanair (RYA.I) passenger plane that landed at Athens International Airport for any suspicious items after receiving an alert for a bomb threat, police officials said.
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and engine suppliers General Electric (NYSE:GE) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals. After months of closely...
5 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Spirit (80%), British Airways (40%), Avianca (160%), Air Canada (100%) & United (90%)
Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 5 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are the 5 offers that end soon.
