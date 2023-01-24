Transgender People in Rural America Struggle to Find Doctors Willing or Able to Provide Care

Top leaders from the University of Alabama were in Northport last week to cut the ribbon on a new medical center triple the size of their previous clinic in the city. The new University Medical Center is now open at 6205 Jemison Lane in Northport and houses 28 examination rooms and in15,000 square feet. University staff at the Thursday grand opening said the upgraded location is three times bigger than the previous UMC on McFarland Boulevard in Northport, which opened in 2015.

NORTHPORT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO