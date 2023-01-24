Transgender People in Rural America Struggle to Find Doctors Willing or Able to Provide Care

Read full article on original website
Related
birminghamtimes.com
Heartbroken: Moms Lose Children to Violence in Birmingham, Find Support in One Another
This is another installment in The Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: What can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Sheree Kennon remembers the day that two of her friends came to her home, kicked in her door,...
wvtm13.com
Grand opening for Craig Crisis Care Center bringing mental health services to Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There will be a ribbon cutting for the Craig Crisis Care Center, a state funded mental health facility in Birmingham, on Tuesday. The state began awarding funding for crisis centers across Alabama in 2021. In October of 2021, Birmingham was chosen as one of the locations.
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
wbrc.com
Lawsuit alleges 11-year-old injured from abuse at Birmingham youth residential facility
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Jefferson County against Alabama Clinical Schools; Universal Health Services (UHS); the Alabama Clinical Schools’ Director of Residential Services that alleges an 11-year-old boy was injured multiple times due to physical abuse by facility employees. The following information was...
birminghamtimes.com
Alexis Vance: Birmingham Native Excels as Autism Advocate, Scholar, Model
Inspired by her younger brother who has non-verbal autism and her desire to better communicate with him, Alexis Vance, a Birmingham native has devoted her studies and career to advocate for awareness, communication, and self-expression among people with autism. Vance, 28, a Birmingham native and a graduate of the Alabama...
wvtm13.com
Drug recovery groups respond to opioid overdose spike in Black community
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Deadly drug overdoses continue to rise in Jefferson County, but there's a new alarming trend that has the county coroner and drug recovery groups worried. Those overdoses are happening more in the Black community among men and women. Detretch Black Jr. is a recovering addict...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
Alabama school system raising money for headstones for 6-year-old, 18-month-old brothers killed in alleged abuse cases
The alleged beating death of an Alabama first grader, just several years after the similar slaying of his younger brother, has shaken his community and his school system. Jessie Taylor McCormack, a 6-year-old first grader at Alexandria Elementary School in Calhoun County, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
Bham Now
She’s making a big difference at Protective, one of Birmingham’s largest companies—find out how
Back in 2019, Brooke Wright was looking for a job where she didn’t have to work nights, weekends and overnights. After working for 10 years as a bilingual 911 dispatcher, she was ready for a change. A temp assignment led her to Protective, and she hasn’t looked back. Keep reading to learn more about how her career has progressed in just three years, while she continues to serve our community in multiple ways.
birminghamtimes.com
Mother on Death of Child: ‘I Won’t See, Touch and Hug Him Again’
This is another installment in The Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: What can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Few can imagine the loss of a child “because it’s not the order of the way life is...
Birmingham Council Looks to Reduce Crime With Statistical Analysis
The Birmingham City Council has approved a partnership with the nonprofit Aspen Institute to gather and analyze a wide variety of data about the city’s 99 neighborhoods. The project, named the Birmingham/Aspen Justice and Governance Partnership, is intended to reduce crime by gathering and analyzing hyperlocal statistics — for example, the number of traffic stops or emergency room admissions in a given neighborhood. This information would be made publicly available and could be used by lawmakers to inform policy.
Bigger, Better University Medical Center Now Open in Northport
Top leaders from the University of Alabama were in Northport last week to cut the ribbon on a new medical center triple the size of their previous clinic in the city. The new University Medical Center is now open at 6205 Jemison Lane in Northport and houses 28 examination rooms and in15,000 square feet. University staff at the Thursday grand opening said the upgraded location is three times bigger than the previous UMC on McFarland Boulevard in Northport, which opened in 2015.
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your Thoughts
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information based on first-hand experiences; permission given. All nonfiction stated data can be located through AL News website as a source.
wbrc.com
B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member...
After 20 years of decline, BSC struggles to find a way forward
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seaking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. Past...
wbrc.com
Walker Co. Army reservist pleaded guilty to theft of government funds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An army reservist in Nauvoo pleaded guilty to defrauding the Department of Defense January 24. According to the plea agreement, 39-year-old Jared Romine Barton is accused of stealing more than $53,000 after he submitted false travel claims and associated timecards for travel reimbursement on trips he did not take.
Legal records show recent public outcry against Parking Enforcement Systems is nothing new
Birmingham city officials are looking into recent, ongoing complaints about the practices of a towing company responsible for taking vehicles from many downtown parking lots, but grievances against the company date back at least a decade. The company, Parking Enforcement Systems, has been subject to previous review and current scrutiny...
Does Alabama law protecting monuments apply to rest stop rocket?
Alabama has a law against taking down monuments that were erected on public land more than 40 years ago, but does that apply to the NASA Saturn 1B rocket that has stood for about 44 years at the Alabama welcome center on I-65 near the Tennessee line?. One of the...
Woodfin appoints Mashonda Taylor to replace Birmingham Water Works Board member who resigned
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday the appointment of Mashonda Taylor, executive director of Woodlawn United, to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Taylor replaces Chris Rice, the former BWWB board chairman, who resigned in September following months of public scrutiny related to the billing issues and criticism on social media from Woodfin and others.
wbrc.com
JeffCo Sheriff’s Department urging parents to safely secure guns away from children
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are urging parents to double check all of their weapons for safety. This comes after a the death of a 12-year-old boy earlier this week from a gunshot wound. Deputy Chief David Agee said they are asking all gun owners to...
Comments / 0