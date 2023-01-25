ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Fordham 79, St. Bonaventure 68

FORDHAM (16-4) Moore 6-7 6-8 19, Novitskyi 1-3 5-11 7, Charlton 1-8 1-2 3, Quisenberry 3-10 11-13 17, Richardson 6-8 0-0 16, Rose 1-3 2-2 5, Gray 3-7 0-0 7, Kelly 1-4 0-0 3, Tsimbila 0-1 0-0 0, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 25-36 79.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy