ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Wake Forest 68, Louisville 57

LOUISVILLE (15-8) Cochran 4-8 3-3 11, Dixon 2-3 0-0 4, Carr 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 5-7 5-7 15, Van Lith 4-12 0-0 8, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Konno 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 3-4 0-0 6, Russell 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 24-45 8-10 57. WAKE FOREST (12-9)
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy