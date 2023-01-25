Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Teach yourself growth marketing: How to perform growth experimentation through A/B testing
As a growth marketer who has honed this craft for the past decade, I’ve been exposed to countless courses, and I can confidently attest that doing the work is the best way to learn the skills to excel in this profession. I am not saying you need to immediately...
One-Click Checkout Startup Bolt Laying Off 10% of Workforce
Bolt reportedly laid off 10% of its workforce on Tuesday (Jan. 24). The Information reported Tuesday that with the layoffs of these 50 employees, the one-click checkout startup has reduced its headcount by more than half since last May. Bolt CEO Maju Kuruvilla attributed the latest cuts to “quite a...
Incentives and Rewards Driving Consumer Interest in Money-Storing Apps
Nearly 60% of consumers now use money-storing apps, which they use for everything from peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers and retail purchases. Capitalizing on this growing user base requires merchants and banks to understand which apps consumers prefer and the features that make them sticky. General-purpose apps, such as PayPal, allow consumers...
Vartana Launches B2B Sales Closing and Financing Platform
Vartana has raised $12 million in a Series A round and launched its B2B sales closing and financing platform. The platform tackles the friction that is involved in handling payment terms during a B2B sale, including the length of time involved in arranging a bank loan and the difficulty involved in assessing credit for vendor trade credit, Vartana said in a Tuesday (Jan. 24) blog post.
Suppli Raises $3.1M to Grow AR Platform for Construction Industry
Suppli has raised $3.1 million in seed funding to grow its platform for construction suppliers. The platform enables independent construction material suppliers and distributors to digitize their accounts receivable (AR) processes and offer their customers online payment and credit, Suppli said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Trade credit...
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
Five store changes Target is making in 2023 and customers will soon see the differences in choices
OVER the past year, Target has made major changes to the way customers shop. The massive retailer has been adding exciting features and partnerships to enhance the customer experience. One popular celebrity partnership was with the social media sensation Tabitha Brown with Tabitha Brown's collections. The limited-time collection included products...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
Lowe's CEO: Physical stores are 'biggest central competitive advantage' in retail
Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said that physical stores are the "biggest central competitive advantage" that retail companies can have in today's environment.
More Consumers Using Smartphones to Create Their Own Personalized Retail Experience
Shoppers are not only blending digital features and payment methods to personalize their in-store experiences, they’re also gravitating to retailers that cater to this behavior. The return to physical stores hasn’t left behind eCommerce features, but rather made them portable in the form of smartphones that effectively allow consumers...
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
TechCrunch
European banks struggle with AI, while US banks lead the field, according to a new index
Evident, a benchmarking and intelligence company, says its inaugural Index can rank the 23 largest banks in North America and Europe on their competence in AI. “As the real-world application of AI accelerates at astonishing speed, we believe that this transformation is too important — for managers, for investors, for society at large — to be happening in a darkened room. Our Index measures the race to banking AI maturity in a way that brings transparency to the top of the agenda,” said Alexandra Mousavizadeh, Evident co-founder and CEO in a statement.
ChatGPT Is Just the Beginning – AI Is Quietly Reshaping Every Aspect of Your Life
ChatGPT became a viral sensation upon its release to the public on Nov. 30, 2022. It hit over 1 million users in under a week and has only continued to grow, with hundreds of companies using its application programming interface (API) integrations to create or improve their products. While ChatGPT...
'Walmart Business' Takes on Amazon With New B2B Procurement Website
Walmart has unveiled a business-to-business procurement website in its latest bid to compete with Amazon. Launched Friday (Jan. 20), Walmart Business is an eCommerce site and “customer experience” aimed at Walmart’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) and nonprofit customers. “Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing,...
freightwaves.com
FreightFriend and FreightWaves partner to provide data to mutual customers
FreightWaves, an industry-leading provider of data, analytics and news for the global supply chain and logistics industries, has announced that its TRAC spot rates have been integrated into FreightFriend, a truckload procurement platform. This integration is now live and available to mutual customers. “At FreightFriend, we look to provide our...
Auto Hauler Exchange Launches B2B Marketplace for Vehicle Logistics Industry
Auto Hauler Exchange (AHX) has launched an online B2B marketplace for the vehicle logistics industry. The digital marketplace connects vehicle haulers across the United States and Canada with vehicle shippers like remarketers, dealers, fleets, rental car companies, auctions and manufacturers, AHX said in a Tuesday (Jan. 24) press release. “We...
ChatGPT Gets Mixed Customer Service Reviews From Retailers and Brands
Businesses say they are hopeful — but also very cautious — about artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT. Companies see the promise in the technology’s ability to transform customer service, but also worry about the limitations of ChatGPT, created by artificial intelligence (AI) company OpenAI, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Jan. 24).
TechCrunch
Dell has acquired cloud orchestration startup Cloudify, sources tell us for up to $100M
Dell did not officially announce the acquisition, but after sources contacted us, we noticed that Dell had actually published documents with the SEC pertaining to some of the share awards for Cloudify employees. A spokesperson has now also confirmed the purchase to TechCrunch. “Dell Technologies announced that it has completed...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech: Citco Group of Companies Selects Fenergo’s Platform for Onboarding, KYC
The Citco group of companies has moved to streamline the client onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes after agreeing to a deal with digital transformation business, Fenergo, “to integrate its client lifecycle management (CLM) platform across Citco.”. Citco, which claims to be one of the world’s largest Asset...
